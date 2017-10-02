XLK Vs. Other Specialty 'Tech' ETFs: Where Is The Overlap?

A comparison of XLK versus four other funds to check for overlap and compatibility as a holding along with XLK.

On September 19th an article by Matt Bohlsen came out entitled "How to Profit From the Online Data Boom". I read his article which you can find here and given that I hold a position in the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) I was wondering what level of overlap there is between the various "tech ETFS" Matt noted in his article and which I would feel was a good fit with XLK. This inspired me to do some research and also write up my first ever article for Seeking Alpha (I have a few blog posts but no articles yet). Matt makes note of a few ETFs in his article and I have taken a closer look at four or them:

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (SNSR) First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund (SKYY) PureFunds ISE Cyber Security ETF (HACK)

What I have done is taken a look at the fees on the 4 ETFs and XLK, the total percentage of the top 10 and top 20 holdings in all 4 including XLK, the overlap between the ETFs and finally the structure of the funds and some other factors to try to come up with what I would recommend in terms of an investment in them especially for those like me who already hold XLK.

What I have determined from my research is that I would go with SNSR as my recommendation to pair up with an existing position in XLK.

Note: all the data has been sourced from ETFdb.com or from the ETF provider's website.

The Fees and Number of Holdings

The first thing I took a look at was the fees and the number of holdings to get a better sense of the size of each ETF and how much it will cost you to hold them.

ETF Name Expense Ratio Number of Holdings iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF 0.48% 31 Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF 0.68% 45 First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund 0.60% 31 PureFunds ISE Cyber Security ETF 0.60% 43 Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund 0.14% 74

Obviously the clear winner is XLK in terms of fees which is why I had chosen to invest in it a couple of years ago. It also has the largest amount of holdings making it more diverse than the other four. Now having said this how concentrated are the holdings amongst the 5 funds?

Percentage of Top 10 and Top 20 Holdings Per Fund

Next I took a look at how much each fund held in the top 10 holdings and the top 20 holdings to get a sense of how diversified they really are which will also be important as part of the analysis in the next section when we look at the overlap between the funds.

ETF Name Top 10 Holdings Top 20 Holdings Top 10 and Top 20 Together iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF 60.56% 29.15% 89.71% Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF 50.85% 22.05% 72.90% First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund 47.48% 38.65% 86.13% PureFunds ISE Cyber Security ETF 46.28% 37.52% 83.80% Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund 60.45% 18.61% 79.06%

I had always known that XLK had a lot of the total fund value in the top 10 but I was surprised that SOXX does as well. Furthermore looking at the top 3 holdings XLK has more than 33% of the funds value amongst its holdings in: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). SOXX also has a high concentration in the first three holdings as well at over 25% with holdings in: Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN). The other three funds are not as concentrated and more diverse even in their top three holdings.

Overlap and Coverage Between the Funds

So let's move on to the main point of this article and what I had set out to discover, how much overlap is there between the 4 funds and XLK. The chart below covers how many of the same top ten stocks in each of the four funds are already a part of XLK:

ETF Name Top 10 in XLK iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF 9 Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF 1 First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund 5 PureFunds ISE Cyber Security ETF 4

I then expanded on this to look at the top 20 holdings in each fund and how much of an overlap in terms of the number of holdings there are amongst the 4 funds and XLK:

ETF Name Top 20 in XLK iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF 14 Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF 3 First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund 12 PureFunds ISE Cyber Security ETF 4

After having looked at the degree of overlap between each of the 4 funds and XLK I decided to reject SKYY and SOXX as they have too much overlap with XLK which I already own.

We took a look at the overlap in the top 20 stocks in SNSR and HACK and found that 3 in SNSR and 4 in HACK overlap with XLK. In fact across all the holdings of SNSR and HACK (not just the top 20) there are still just 3 for SNSR and 4 for HACK that overlap with XLK which is great.

The chart below shows you which securities in XLK overlap with SNSR and HACK and by how much.

XLK Rank Security Name XLK Holding %age SNSR Holding %age HACK Holding %age 8 Intel Corp (INTC) 3.21% 2.16% 9 Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) 2.99% 4.55% 31 Analog Devices Inc (ADI) 0.59% 2.10% 43 Symantec Corp (SYMC) 0.40% 4.64% 44 Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) 0.38% 6.43% 58 Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) 0.21% 4.61% 69 Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) 0.16% 4.55%

As you can see the overlap is mainly in Intel and Cisco which are within the top ten holdings in XLK. Most of the overlap occurs with the smaller holdings which XLK has only very lightly weighted at less than 1% each so I am not concerned about that.

Fund Structure / Investment Philosophy

Having reviewed the overlap and discovering that both SNSR and HACK are fine let's take a look at the structure and investment philosophy of both and how they compare to XLK to see how each works.

Before we compare let's understand what XLK is, it is broad based index fund and focuses on the following industries as noted in their prospectus:

Technology Hardware Storage and Peripherals Software Diversified Telecommunication Services Communications Equipment Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment Internet Software and Services IT Services Electronic Equipment Instruments and Components Wireless Telecommunications Services

All the components in XLK must be S&P 500 companies so you are only going to have the biggest and most "mature" firms represented. This also means that the fund's holdings are all U.S. companies.

SNSR on the other hand focuses on just 4 industries which fit into the "Internet of Things" theme:

Consumer IoT Technology Equipment, Vehicle and Infrastructure/Building Technology Semiconductors and Sensors Networking Infrastructure and Software.

Investments within SNSR have to be identified with "significant exposure" to the Internet of Things theme and this means the following:

A company must generate the majority of its revenue from the Internet of Things in one of the 4 industries noted above. The company has stated that its primary business to be in the products and services focused in one of the 4 industries above.

Unlike XLK there is no restriction that the components must be a S&P500 constituent. This means that non U.S. firms are able to be part of the fund bringing invaluable foreign technology diversification that you just do not have in XLK.

Taking a look at SNSR's holdings broken down by country we have the following:

United States 55.85% Switzerland 16.13% Netherlands 8.55% Taiwan 6.95% Austria 4.76% France 4.29% Japan 0.84% Norway 0.71% United Kingdom 0.67% Sweden 0.66% Canada 0.54%

Indeed the largest holding in SNSR is ST Micro Electronics (at 7.77% of the fund) which is a French-Italian firm headquartered in Switzerland.

Looking at SNSR from a sector point of view we have the following represented:

Technology 67.72% Industrials 21.25% Consumer Cyclical 6.41% Healthcare 4.60%

HACK -according to their prospectus- focuses on companies across the globe that:

Engage in providing cybersecurity applications or services as a vital component of its overall business. Provide hardware or software for cybersecurity activities as a vital component of its overall business.

They define cybersecurity as products or services designed to protect computer hardware, software, networks and data from unauthorized access, vulnerabilities, attacks and other security breaches. Unlike SNSR which provided more detail around how they select companies with "significant exposure to IoT" such as deriving the majority of its revenue from IoT, HACK's prospectus does not note that instead it notes that the index provider (Prime Indexes) determines what companies are considered to be involved with "cybersecurity".

Like SNSR, HACK also has non U.S. holdings and the overall distribution by country is as follows:

United States 74.54% Israel 9.65% United Kingdom 8.63% Japan 5.6% Netherlands 0.91% South Korea 0.51%

Looking at HACK from a sector point of view we have the following represented:

Technology 96.21% Industrials 2.88% Cash 0.90%

After looking at HACK and SNSR in more detail I would choose SNSR as a good complimentary fund to go with an existing holding in XLK. The number of holdings and fees are around the same in either fund so I consider this a wash. I like the themes that both of them have but I consider the IoT them to be stronger. I feel that IoT is more consumer focused and thus there is greater potential for growth over time as there are some many possible consumer applications that can come out of this. I like that fact that SNSR is not as technology concentrated and has exposure to the consumer cyclical and healthcare sectors even though that representation is small at around 10%. HACK has nothing like that but given its theme that is to be expected. SNSR provides more detail in their prospectus around how they have structured the fund and I feel that this means that they have a more defined focus than HACK does. This is just my opinion though.

Both of the funds are smaller ETFs in the grand scheme of things but SNSR is really small with assets under management of just $55.7 million versus $1,104.5 million for HACK. HACK also has more units available with over 36 million versus 3 million for SNSR. HACK is the more established fund and has been around since November 2014 versus SNSR which has been around since September 2016 so it is almost 2 years younger. I am a bit concerned that SNSR is so small but the fund is just 1 year old and just starting off so that might explain some of the large difference in size. Indeed SNSR seems to be growing as the daily liquidity in HACK is actually less liquid than SNSR with around 21,000 units exchanging hands versus 28,000 units changing hands with SNSR. Hopefully this reflects more and growing interest in SNSR which will mean that fund will grow in terms of AUM. If you buy either fund I would recommend using limit orders when buying or selling this fund as there could be a large spread.

There is one last consideration that I have not yet covered, dividends. Technology ETFs are not really known for dividends but I thought I would mention this anyway. If you are looking for dividends you are not going to find much in SNSR which currently offers a 0.26% yield. HACK does not provide a dividend at all. XLK's itself is also "light" on dividends with a yield of just 1.48%.

Conclusion

As noted at the start, I would recommend SNSR as a good complement to an existing position in XLK for the following reasons:

Least overlap with XLK out of the 4 funds analyzed. Invests in firms outside the U.S. and non S&P 500 constituents and is more international than HACK. While cybersecurity is important especially with the recent Equifax data breach, I prefer the focus on IoT that I believe is going to be very important in the coming years as it more consumer driven and thus I feel is more of an area for growth.

Thank you for reading my first article and I look forward to discussing it more in the comments below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.