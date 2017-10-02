Zogenix: Investors Bet Heavy On ZX008 For Dravet Syndrome

Background

On September 29, 2017, Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) announced positive top-line results from their phase 3 clinical trial of ZX008 in Dravet syndrome. ZX008 is low-dose fenfluramine for the treatment of seizures. Zogenix's mission is to develop therapies for patients with rare central nervous system conditions. The company is founded in 2006 and headquarters in Emeryville, California.

Figure 1 shows that the stock closed the day with a whopping 172% gain, which now puts the company at a market cap of $870 million. Backed by significant volume, the stock price jumped from the previous day close of $12.88 to a three-year high of $35.05. According to Yahoo Finance, volume traded on September 29, 2017 was 29.1 million shares, which dominated the average daily traded volume of only ~500,000 shares.

(Figure 1 - Source: Stockcharts.com)

Understanding Dravet Syndrome

According to the Dravet Syndrome Foundation, Dravet syndrome is a rare, catastrophic, lifelong form of epilepsy that begins in the first year of life with frequent and/or prolonged seizures. This syndrome affects 1:15,700 individuals. Often times, the infant may have this disease undiagnosed or have later diagnosis. Common issues associated with Dravet syndrome include: delayed language and speech issues, growth and nutrition issues. You may listen to this video for more specific epilepsy information presented by Dr. Linda Laux, Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago.

(Source: Scrip.com)

Currently, there are no effective long-term treatments that exist. The standard of care used various widely. Here are some examples of treatment: valproate, topiramate, levetiracetam, clobazam, clonazepam, stiripentol. There are no approved drugs approved for Dravet syndrome in U.S. Since current standard of care is not sufficient, the cost of caregiving may take an emotional and financial toll on the patient and patient's family. Figure 2 shows Zogenix's market research on neurologists' comfort on prescribing ZX0008 as therapy in Dravet syndrome. The neurologists were overwhelmingly positive on the safety and efficacy of the drug. Albeit a small sample size of 16 neurologists in the U.S., the majority (81%) felt that they would consider using ZX008 as first or second line therapy. Acceptance is necessary from doctors before the possibility of marketing this product, should it pass the second trial in phase 3.

(Figure 2 - Source: Zogenix's Company Overview, 2016)

Trial Design

Phase 3 study enrolled 119 patients across sites in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. Enrollment for the patients (aged 2-18) started in April 2017. Trial design started with a six-week baseline observation period and there were three treatment groups: 1) ZX008 0.8 mg/kg/day (n=40), 2) ZX008 0.2 mg/kg/day (n=39), and 3) placebo (n=40). Please see Figure 3.

The primary efficacy measured change in mean monthly seizure frequency between ZX008 0.8 mg/kg/day and placebo during the 14-week treatment period compared with the 6-week baseline observation period. In other words, the patients in the treatment groups were observed for 6 weeks to see seizure frequency. The mean baseline for seizure was roughly 40 seizures per month. After the observation period, the patients would move onto the specified fixed dose for 12 weeks.



(Figure 3 - Source: Zogenix's Company Overview, 2016)

Trial Results

The data is great news for patients. 45% of patients taking ZX008 0.8 mg/kg/day experienced greater than 75% reduction in monthly seizures (P<0.001) when compared to placebo (Figure 4). As noted earlier, the mean baseline for seizure was roughly 40 seizures per month. Therefore, almost half of the patients (n=18) taking ZX008 0.8 mg/kg/day experienced less than 10 seizures per month due to treatment. For comparison, only 2.5% of patient (n=1) in the control experienced greater than 75% reduction in monthly seizures. This is surely favorable news for clinicians and patients!

(Figure 4 - Source: Zogenix's News Release)

Investors should look forward to Zogenix's future publications and presentation of further data at medical conferences. Stephen J. Farr, Ph.D., President and CEO of Zogenix said, "We expect top-line results from our second pivotal Phase 3 trial, Study 1504, which is nearing full enrollment, in the first half of 2018." The company is on track to submit applications for regulatory approvals in the U.S. and Europe in the second half of 2018.

The positive results from the phase 3 clinical trial means Zogenix is halfway towards its goal of filing an FDA marketing application in the second half of 2018. The company is waiting on results from a second phase 3 study of ZX008, expected to read out in the first half of 2018. The second phase 3 study will include put patients on stiripentol, which is the European standard of care.

Regulatory Bodies

ZX008 is designated as an orphan drug in both the U.S. and Europe for the treatment of Dravet syndrome. According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, orphan drug status is granted to promising drugs that treat rare diseases affecting less than 200,000 people in the U.S. Figure 5 shows incentives for orphan drug designation. Additionally, in January 2016, ZX008 received Fast Track designation from the FDA, which allows for expedited review on drugs that treat a serious or life-threatening condition and fill an unmet medical need.

(Figure 5 - Source: FDA.gov)

Risk

Investors should be wary of a potential dilution to raise proper funds needed for the second half of 2018. According to the company's 10-Q, Zogenix has incurred recurring net losses and continuing negative cash flows from its operating resulting in an accumulated deficit of $489.5 million as of June 30, 2017. Yes - this is nearly half a billion dollars spent on research and operation since inception. As mentioned early in this article, the company has around $65.8 million in cash as of June 30, 2017. This represents a $25.8 million burn rate for the past six months. At the beginning of 2017, the company had $91.5 million in cash and cash equivalents. The Q2 financials state that management believes they currently do not have the sufficient cash to meet anticipated operating needs beyond the first half of 2018. Additional capital raise may likely come through the form of public equity offering due to recent beneficial rise in stock price.

Contract termination with Endo International will result in limited incoming revenue. This termination is likely to occur before January 1, 2018. According to the quarterly financial report, in May 2014, the Zogenix entered into a supply agreement with Endo for the exclusive right, and contractual obligation, to manufacture and supply Sumavel DosePro to Endo for an initial term of eight years. Zogenix's contract manufacturing revenue was solely generated by their supply agreement with Endo. Contract manufacturing revenue increased by $5.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017 compared to the same period in 2016 primarily due to more units delivered and the timing of product deliveries. The termination of the supply agreement is currently under negotiation. After the termination of the supply agreement, Zogenix will no longer have a source of recurring revenue and expects to have limited to no revenue in the foreseeable future. Therefore, pressure is riding on the success of the second phase 3 trial of ZX008 in the first half of 2018.

Conclusion

Zogenix has done a great job in designing the trial design of phase 3. ZX008 showed evidence of improvements in seizure reduction, which is what parents, patients, and doctors are looking for. If the company passes the their second phase 3 study then they will have the opportunity to have their drug become the first FDA approved in the treatment of Dravet syndrome. On the other hand, investors should be cautious of the financial situation the company is in. It would surely make sense for Zogenix to take advantage of the recent jump in stock price and raise equity needed for potential marketing and commercialization.

