Darden Restaurants: Solid Performance In A Down Sector

In my previous article, I had discussed in length the strengths of Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI). The good news is that after Darden’s results for 1Q, the thesis gets reinforced. The stock fell after the earnings announcement and is still trading nearly 6% lower than levels prior to the announcement, offering a very attractive entry point for investors.

Strong results

Darden Restaurants posted a same-restaurant sales growth of 1.7% for the quarter, excluding Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen. The growth was 1.9% for Olive Garden and 2.6% for LongHorn Steakhouse. Excluding the impact of the hurricane Harvey, Olive Garden’s growth would have been 2.2%.

Source: Company reports

Now what makes this growth impressive is the general weakness in the restaurant sector. According to the National Restaurant Association’s report for August 2017, the Current Situation Index fell consecutively for the second month in August and stood at the lowest level since April 2017. The index measures the trends in industry’s four key indicators - same-store sales, traffic, labor, and capital expenditures.

Source: National Restaurant Association

According to the report, customer traffic declined consecutively for the fifth month.

“Thirty-nine percent of restaurant operators reported a same-store sales increase between August 2016 and August 2017, down from 46 percent who reported higher sales in July. While sales results were mixed, restaurant operators reported a net decline in customer traffic for the fifth consecutive month. Twenty-five percent of restaurant operators reported an increase in customer traffic between August 2016 and August 2017, while 48 percent reported a traffic decline.”

The same situation gets reflected in the Restaurant Industry Snapshot by TDn2K:

“August results disappointed again as same-store sales declined 2.0 percent and traffic dropped 3.9 percent, but both measures were 0.7 percentage points better than July’s results. They reflect the difficult environment many chains are facing in today’s rapidly changing market.”

Two points to note here on the discussion so far – one, the weakness was evident not only in August, but in the last few months as well – DRI’s quarter ended on August 27. Two, though August started off better than July, Harvey impacted performance severely in the last week of August.

With a strong presence in Texas, Darden’s Cheddar’s Kitchen was hit harder than overall Darden restaurants due to Harvey.

Outlook

Looking ahead, Darden reaffirmed its outlook for fiscal year 2018. It expects impressive total sales growth of 11.5% to 13% for the year, driven by Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen.

The recent fall in stock’s price may partly be due to the expected impact of Harvey and Irma in Q2. Darden’s 1Q EPS was impacted by $0.015 due to Harvey. The company expects double the impact on EPS in Q2. However, I think the price reaction is unfounded, given that Darden has kept the full-year EPS guidance unchanged.

Due to the fall in stock’s price post earnings, Darden’s PE has come down to ~20.6x from ~22x. With an average EPS growth of ~18% excluding the Red Lobster sale, the PEG of slightly greater than one makes DRI attractive compared to most sector peers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.