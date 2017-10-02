Amazon And E-Commerce - It's Time To Move On

Amazon is no longer the clear best e-commerce stock pick as it once was during its hay-days of the past.





Overview

For some investors who have been fortunate to own Amazon’s (AMZN) stock for a decade or more, performance has been great. Say you invested $1,000 in Amazon at around $80 in 2007, you’d be sitting on over $12,000 today. Better yet, say you invested $5,000 in the summer of 1997 at around $1.50. You’d be looking at a cool $3.2 million in 2017.

But can investors expect to achieve an average return of 30 or 40 percent per year over the next decade to 20 years? This may not be a likely scenario, especially based solely upon the company's future e-commerce challenges.

During 2017, a shift has occurred when considering global e-commerce peers. As can be seen above, Amazon has not been the dominant investment choice. Companies ranging from Alibaba Group (BABA) to Wayfair (W), Overstock (OSTK) and Groupon (GRPN) have substantially outperformed Amazon through September 2017.

In fact, nearly every company on this peer group chart have outperformed Amazon, exception being Vipshop Holdings (VIPS). Some of the top performers have included companies with major markets in China and Latin America, as well as the U.S. For investors, this is a signal that e-commerce may be reaching a pivotal point.

Key faster-growth e-commerce markets outside of the U.S. and Europe are already being dominated by other pure players. Within the U.S., all retail companies are now laser focused on e-commerce as well. So, while e-commerce will continue to take market share from traditional retail, Amazon’s future growth and dominance will not necessarily be as strong as past performance.

Jeff Bezos' insatiable desire to continue to evolve Amazon’s business model is driven by a competitive instinct, but also by fear of losing out to the competition. Amazon's success has not only caught the attention of competitors, but it has now forced them to more aggressively pursue this business model by any means.

Investors looking at the next couple of decades need to think about their objectives and risks, and how this will drive expectations. Growth investors may wish to consider other global regions, other U.S.-based companies, whether explicitly as an e-commerce retailer or ancillary participant.

Many experts and analysts continue to confidently believe that Amazon will remain the clear leader for the time being, but the market, as evidenced by 2017 performance, has voiced a different opinion. Amazon’s current stock price performance of 28 percent for the year is great, but this result has still ranked 8th out of nine peers.

The point mentioned that investors should be focused on the ancillary businesses which are also crucial for the continued success of e-commerce growth is worth expanding upon. These types of businesses include payment, transportation, property development and technology infrastructure companies.

In the chart above, I have included representative companies within each of these four categories including Visa (V), FedEx Corporation (FDX), Prologis (PLD) and American Tower Corporation (AMT), among others.

While fairly dominant earlier in the year, Amazon has slid to seventh out of these 11 companies for stock performance in 2017, as we are now through three quarters.

This peer group is an entirely different type of assessment. For instance, many of the companies on this list are stronger than Amazon based upon profit margin, free cash flow, dividends paid, as well as revenue and earnings growth.

This is an important point for investors to consider. Amazon has truly been a stalwart of an enterprise as the company has grown substantially over the last couple of decades. But growth has been heavily criticized due to minimal profits and extreme multiple valuations.

Recently, free cash flows have been a strong rebuttal against the profit critique, but even free cash flow growth has slowed due to principal payments on lease obligations. As Amazon's business literally takes on the world for the global e-commerce market, increasing costs, expenses and capital expenditures will only rise.



On the competitive front, Amazon is not guaranteed the markets of China, India, or Latin America or Mexico. Internally within the U.S., Amazon’s foe Wal-Mart Stores (WMT) has upped the ante by home delivery times and return flexibility. The entire U.S. retail industry has recognized that the traditional model is broken. This is changing the way companies think of store square footage space and e-commerce sales, including the expansion of fulfillment and sorting centers.

The competitive pressures of e-commerce aren't Amazon's only concern. The company is actually engaged in the trenches of spending billions on streaming content and infrastructure to drive its AWS cloud services. The recent acquisition of Whole Foods Market (WFM) also has put the company into another arena of capital management. The additional foray into multiple transportation industries is also a new endeavor.

These variables make ancillary e-commerce companies intriguing, mostly due to their stronger focus on their respective core business models. Visa is strongly ingrained in the payment ecosystem and will continue to benefit from global e-commerce growth.

FedEx and other major transport companies will likewise, continue to expand their networks and provide the required delivery services to meet retail customer demands. Prologis is not only concerned about Amazon's growth, but all e-commerce growth as the company leases its fulfillment center square footage across the globe.

And lastly, American Tower is at the forefront of implementing the next 5G wireless network to better enhance smartphone capabilities. When including all companies on the preceding charts, Amazon would currently rank 14th out the 19 total based on 2017 comparative stock price performance. These types of results suggest that the investment landscape for e-commerce has shifted with more options.

Summary

Every decade or so, there seems to be technology-based strong investment opportunities. Recently, this has obviously included Amazon, as well as Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOG), Apple (AAPL) and Netflix (NFLX), among others. Investors may want to consider the next 10 to 20-year period and where newer opportunities will emerge outside of e-commerce. Future segments could include shared-community/mobility, autonomous vehicles, or freight pricing technologies, among others.

For those fortunate investors sitting on gains from 1,200 to 64,000 percent, there is no need to worry and/or think of selling Amazon. Each incremental gain every year, whether 5 or 20 percent is going to improve this amazing performance over the long-term.



For investors thinking about how to play the e-commerce field starting today, the next 20+ years or so is a different story. Depending upon risk tolerances, there are a wide variety of companies out there which will challenge Amazon for long-term performance from today’s levels, irrespective of the company's future endeavors. As of 2017, Amazon has largely been an under performer among most of its e-commerce peers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FDX, PLD, V.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.