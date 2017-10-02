Top 5 Things To Know In The Market On Monday

Here are the top five things you need to know in financial markets on Monday, October 2:

1. Catalan Vote Rattles Euro

The euro started the week on the back foot as investors monitored the aftermath of an independence vote in Spain's Catalonia over the weekend, which was marred by violent clashes between voters and the national police.

Catalonia's regional leader opened the door to a unilateral declaration of independence from Spain on Sunday after voters defied a violent police crackdown and, according to regional officials, voted 90% in favor of breaking away. Election results will now be passed along to the Catalan parliament, in which separatists have a majority, and a declaration of independence could be declared within days.

The euro fell as much as 0.8% against the dollar to an intraday low of 1.1734 and last stood at 1.1740, down around 0.7% (EUR/USD).

Investors shunned Spanish stocks, with the IBEX 35 down more than 1% in mid-morning trade. The tensions also had a clear impact in the bond market, with Spanish premiums climbing over comparable German debt.

2. Dollar, Treasury Yields Continue Higher

The dollar and Treasury yields continued their recent run of gains, underpinned by growing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike in December. Talk of a potentially more hawkish successor to Fed Chair Janet Yellen provided further support.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was up more than 0.5% at 93.45.

Meanwhile, U.S. bond yields jumped, with the yield on two-year notes reaching a nine-year high of 1.50%, while the 10-year yield topped 2.37%, their respective highest since mid-July.

At 10:00 AM ET (1400 GMT), the ISM will publish its manufacturing survey for September as investors look for more clues on the strength of the world's largest economy and how it will impact the Fed's view on monetary policy in the months ahead.

3. Global Manufacturing PMIs Point to an Improving Economy

Signs of upbeat factory growth in Europe and Asia gave the global manufacturing sector a solid boost heading into the fourth quarter.

IHS Markit's final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for the eurozone climbed to 58.1 in September, the highest since February 2011, as an improving global economy boosted export demand in the region's biggest economies.

Elsewhere, factories across much of Asia posted another month of solid growth in September. China again led the way, with an official manufacturing index expanding at the fastest pace in nearly five years, while factory surveys showed encouraging growth as well in Japan, India and much of emerging Asia.

4. Global Stock Markets Cheer Upbeat Data

Global financial markets started the week on the front foot, as upbeat economic data from Europe and Asia augured well for a sustained pickup in global growth.

Asia-Pacific equities closed mostly higher, though several major markets in the region were shut for holidays.

Meanwhile, European stocks outside of Spain kicked off the week in an upbeat mood, with almost all major bourses in positive territory.

On Wall Street, U.S. stocks pointed to a slightly higher open, with the major benchmarks pointing to gains of around 0.1%.

5. Trump Begins to Slash Red Tape

U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a "cut the red tape" event at the White House today, highlighting the administration's efforts to eliminate what the president sees as burdensome government regulation of private businesses.

Trump will deliver his remarks from the East Room of the White House during the 11 AM hour (1500 GMT), officials said.

The event will "highlight the president's broader initiatives on regulatory reform," a senior administration official told reporters on Friday.

Trump will not announce any new initiatives, merely emphasize what's already being done. Later in the day, 10 federal agencies will hold breakout sessions to discuss specific actions they're taking to roll back regulations.

