Insider Activity In Uniti

A while ago, we summarized our current understanding of trading strategies and signals based on insider transactions. Over the last few months we wrote five articles within a regular newsletter where we will review insider transactions and select the most interesting companies to invest in (the most recent one should come out today).

Today we decided to write about Uniti Group (UNIT). I was interested in the stock due to its high dividend yield and appealing asset base. In particular, I liked the fact that Uniti owns telecommunication assets leased long term to stable clients.

In recent weeks, the stock has received significant coverage on Seeking Alpha. While I currently decided to pass on the stock, I came across some insider transactions.

Here I will just report the insider activity. A thorough analysis is outside of the scope of this blog post, and interested readers can find very interesting articles here on Seeking Alpha. In the conclusion I will briefly summarize my thoughts but, again, other articles provide a better and more comprehensive view on the stock.

As data from Gurufocus show, over the last four months, insiders started purchasing shares in the company.

It is interesting to see that there are no transactions before May and no sales for the last 12 months. From May 2017, a number of insiders started acquiring shares of Uniti. The activity picked up as soon as the stock started its decline. The largest transactions happened when the stock price was around $19, more than 20% above current levels.

The list below shows the details of each transaction.

Overall, the CEO and a few directors bought shares. However, based on our 7 rules to evaluate insider transactions, these are not meaningful. In fact, although the above transactions fall within rule #3: "Aggregate insider trading is more informative than individual insider trading", meaning that more than one insider bought shares, they are not meaningful.

In fact, these transactions go against our rule #2: "Only relatively large insider trading provides an informative signal." This rule was extrapolated by reviewing the book from University of Michigan finance professor Nejat Seyhun, author of "Investment Intelligence from Insider Trading" (2000). The author explains that "while most trading by outside directors or large shareholders are uninformative, it is still quite possible that large transactions (over 10k shares) are informative". We believe that it is important to evaluate the significance of this signal from a general perspective. For example, if a CEO owns 10M shares, and buys 50k additional shares, he might not send a strong signal and maybe he is just trying to push up the price of his holdings or safeguard his position. Therefore, if insiders buy just a few shares, this might not provide a strong enough signal.

This seems to be the case for Uniti. For example, Uniti CEO has bought shares in four occasions. He bought 14,500 + 2,500 + 2,000 + 4,000 shares, for a total of 23,000 shares. However, this sum is not very significant if compared to the approximately 250,000 shares he owned before these transactions. Similar arguments can be raised in relation to the other acquisitions. They are not relatively, nor absolutely significant. For example, Mr. Blake, the company's Principal Accounting Officer, bought only $9,000 worth of shares.

Conclusion

Although Uniti is appealing due to its high dividend yield and interesting asset base, we decided not to invest at the moment. To summarize our thoughts, we are not impressed with the recent acquisitions and capital allocation strategies. Further, we have the feeling that the worst is not behind the stock. Although significant share appreciation could happen as the issues with WIN seem to be exaggerated, the market does not seem to believe in the Uniti story.

Despite possible speculative short-term profits, we do not feel confident about Uniti as a company and therefore we don't want to run the risk of "getting stuck" with a stock we don't really want in the hope of a quick share appreciation. We have not done a comprehensive evaluation yet (our opinion might change) but this is our evaluation so far.

However, during our research, we came across insider activity. Yet, although this is generally a positive signal, it does not follow our 7 rules and it is, therefore, not a buy signal per se'. We will stay out of the stock for the moment.

