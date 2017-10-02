The Slowly, But Surely Dividend Income Portfolio - September 2017 Update

Anticipated dividend income for the next 12 months is getting close to $500 from $0 just a little over two years ago.

September is not quite done as I sit and write this article, but there are no additional trading days left. The year is now 3/4 of the way done. The end of the month and the end of the year are both great times to review how we stand financially. I have to wait for three months for the latter, but I can show where I am as of the end of September.

The Slowly, But Surely Dividend Income portfolio began with a small $100 purchase in July 2015. From there, additional capital investments and an IRA rollover have led to a portfolio that is worth a little more than $10,000.

This is admittedly not a huge amount of money, but it's much better than nothing.

Many people who might be interested in getting started with their own portfolios can become discouraged when looking at others who have $1 million stashed away. That's one of the major reasons that I post updates on a monthly basis.

Those million-dollar portfolios probably started with $0 unless they're held by trust fund babies. I can assure you that I was not born on third base in this way. Should I have more saved at my age? Probably. But we can't dwell on the past, and we should start improving our financial standing somewhere. I'd urge people to get started as early as possible. Even a few hundred dollars a year can start to add up over time.

I figure that I have a little more than a couple of decades left until the "traditional" retirement age. That means that I have some time to build up my passive income stream so that I can supplement the money that I hope to bring in from a couple of pensions and Social Security.

I love the passive income that dividends provide. I own small slivers of companies that pay me money based on a (usually lengthy) history of making profits. I had to work to earn the initial capital, but I can just watch this income roll my way as long as the companies stay strong. Until I retire, I hope to be able to roll all of my dividends into more shares, which will hopefully pay me even more dividends.

Activity in September

I did not sell any stocks in September. I did make one purchase. I noted my reasoning for buying a few shares of the Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) during September in a previous article.

I like the dividend history of Scotiabank. It literally goes back to before the US Civil War. There's a history of dividend growth that's only occasionally stalled out since that time. There are growing revenues as well. My hope is that this will be a great holding for me for years, if not decades.

Here's what my portfolio looks like as of the end of September:

If we compare this with the portfolio as of the end of August, the capital loss is lower, so the price of my companies is cumulatively higher than it was a month ago. One major exception to this is Kroger (KR), which continues to crater.

When I bought more Kroger back in June in the $24 range, I thought it was a good buy. I still think the company is a great hold and that it will improve over time, but it's a bit frustrating to see the price drop in the short run. Other than this performance, my other companies are doing better.

Year-Over-Year Comparison

At this point last year, my combined portfolios held just over $4,000. I've been dollar-cost averaging into positions with additional capital and money from an IRA rollover since this point. My anticipated dividend income at the end of September 2016 was a whopping $172.62.

I've added more than $300 to my 12-month anticipated dividend income since that point. This means that I should average an additional $25 a month in passive income, which can roll over into buying more additional income over time.

This might not seem like much, but it's a nice level of growth. Additionally, it's a stepping stone toward my ultimate goal of financial freedom right around the time I can retire.

I now anticipate receiving $488.75 in dividend income over the next 12 months. This is slightly more than $40 a month, although the income is a bit uneven over the course of the year because of when the companies I own decide to pay out.

My purchase of BNS added approximately $25.20 to my forward dividend income. I say approximately because Scotiabank is a Canadian company, so the dividend payments have to deal with foreign exchange rates before they come my way.

My Level of Financial Freedom

I like to track my dividend income by showing how much "freedom" it buys me. Theoretically, I won't touch this income at least until age 59 1/2, but it's a visual reminder of what my dividend income could buy me.

I argue that I'd need to replace about $20 an hour to live a lifestyle that's close to what I live now. That would equal $41,600 over the course of a year in which I would theoretically work a full-time schedule of 2,080 hours.

My $488.75 could now buy me nearly 24 1/2 hours of freedom over the course of a year. I already noted how this compares to last year, and it's $25.35 more than what I had anticipated just last month. Most of this was the increase due to my purchase of BNS, but $0.15 of it came from a small increase in the dividend that Realty Income Corp. (O) announced over the last month. It's not much, but every little bit helps.

This all means that I could take slightly more than 2 hours off each and every month. While this might not seem like much, it's much higher than the 0 minutes that I could have replaced with passive income just a little more than two years ago.

Last month, when looking at my financial freedom in terms of a percentage, I could replace 1.11 percent of the $41,600 that I referenced above. Last year, I could have replaced 0.55 percent of my working income. As of September 29, 2017, I could replace 1.17 percent of my working life. This means that I'm 1.17 percent of the way to financial freedom, and I've more than doubled my coverage over the course of just one year. Only 98.83 percent left to go.

How was your September? Let me know in the comments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNS, JNJ, KR, O, OHI, SKT, SO, T, VTI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a licensed financial professional. This article is only for educational/entertainment purposes and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. As losses up to and including all capital invested can occur, be sure to do due diligence and check with a financial professional before investing in securities.