Hornbeck Offshore Services Is Facing The Ugly Truth; Competitors Should, Too

Competitors should face the ugly truth and determine the practicality of their own survival.

The most recent change to Hornbeck's capital structure extended its runway through 2019. Since a full market recovery does not yet appear on the horizon, this runway extension is reassuring.

In its September investor presentation, Hornbeck Offshore Services illustrated three cases in a full market recovery - low, mid and high. But, even the low case seems impractical.

In November 2016, Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOS) shared it had engaged PricewaterhouseCoopers Corporate Finance to review strategic options for its unsecured long-term debt. The provider of OSVs (offshore supply vessel) and MPSVs (multi-purpose support vessel) had three tranches of debt maturing in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Its debt obligation maturing September 1, 2019 was $300 million of 1.5% convertible senior notes. On April 1, 2020, $375 million of 5.875% senior notes will mature. Then, $450 million of 5% senior notes mature March 1, 2021.

In June, Hornbeck entered into a new credit facility. The new arrangement provides $300 million of term loans and extended the due date to June 2023. The company immediately opted to reduce the majority of its 2019 debt obligation. It also paid off $8 million of its 2020 obligation.

Source

The change extends Hornbeck's runway to the end of calendar year 2019.

"While not without risk, we project that even with the currently depressed operating levels cash generated from operations together with cash on hand and availability under the new credit facility should be sufficient to fund our operations and commitments at least through December 31, 2019."

Despite the progress, Hornbeck did not hesitate to acknowledge the looming problems with the obligations in 2020 and 2021. Each is for a greater amount and has a higher rate.

".....we do not currently expect to have sufficient liquidity to repay the full amount of our 5.875% Senior Notes or 5% Senior Notes as they mature in fiscal years 2020 and 2021 respectively."

These debt obligations helped fund Hornbeck's fifth newbuild program. In total, the program will cost the company approximately $1.3 billion. This fifth program expanded Hornbeck's fleet by 24 vessels. The company has incurred approximately 95% of the cost and still has approximately $68 million remaining. It also expects to take delivery on the final two MPSVs in 2018. When the two MPSVs are delivered, Hornbeck's fleet will total 72 vessels of which 62 are OSVs and 10 are MPSVs.

However, as part of its strategy to survive the downturn in the offshore drilling industry, Hornbeck has opted to "stack" the majority of its fleet. By the end of September, Hornbeck expects to have 45 of its 70 available vessels stacked.

By the numbers (70-45=25), it could appear the company has stacked every vessel it owned before the latest newbuild. However, in actuality, the company has even stacked vessels delivered as part of the latest newbuild program. In its September 2017 investor presentation, Hornbeck details ten 200 class OSVs, twenty-three 240 class OSVs, three 265 class OSVs and five 300 class OSVs have been stacked. What may be concerning for shareholders is Hornbeck's prediction that many stacked vessels will likely never see deep water again.

"Some permanent fleet rationalization will occur naturally through economic or physical obsolescence. Some vessels that have gone into stack will never be unstacked because their owners will lack liquidity to unstack them."

This means impairments are not off the table for Hornbeck's vessels. The company estimates its vessels have 25 years of useful life. It calculates a vessel's salvage value as 25% of the originally recorded cost. To determine if impairment is warranted, Hornbeck calculates an undiscounted cash flow based on the remaining useful life of an asset class and a forecast weighted by probability. In June 2016, Hornbeck did not need to record impairment because the undiscounted cash flow exceeded the remaining book value of its vessel types. This impairment determination was reviewed in the 2017 second quarter. Hornbeck did not derive any change in its estimation that future cash flow will recover the remaining book value of its vessels.

Approximated As Of Second Quarter 2017 Vessels $2,825M Depreciation $590M Construction In Progress $170M Net Book Value $2,405M

Source: Author-created from company data

The reason Hornbeck can estimate future cash flows greater than remaining book value knowing many vessels may never be unstacked is related to quality rather than quantity. Nearly 2/3 of Hornbeck's vessels are now stacked. But, barely half of its capacity, as determined by deadweight tonnage, is stacked (based on the 2016 annual report).

Source: Author-created from 2016 annual report

Hornbeck's remaining book value is relatively high because Hornbeck's fleet is so young and has not been significantly depreciated. By quantity, 40% of its vessels are less than five years old and approximately 63% are less than ten years old. Only ten of Hornbeck's vessels were placed in service before 2000.

The newer the vessel, the greater the vessel's capacity and functionality. Based on deadweight tonnage, approximately 47% are less than five years old and approximately 77% are less than ten years old. As well, based on deadweight tonnage, the ten vessels placed in service before 2000 account for only 7% of the company's total.

Hornbeck does not have the largest fleet of its competitors. It is ranked 4th by deadweight tonnage behind Edison Chouest, Tidewater (TDW) and Solstad Farstad (OTC:SLOFF). It does maintain its fleet is younger than its competitors' fleets. A younger fleet requires less maintenance capex than older vessels. So, more of Hornbeck's free cash flow can be allocated toward addressing its debt obligations.

Hornbeck also maintains its fleet is more versatile than competitors. The majority of its unstacked fleet is capable of meeting its customers' needs from "cradle to grave".

Hornbeck is not yet projecting any long-lasting recovery in the deepwater industry.

"We just don't see a catalyst for demand growth." "We are still operating in a highly uncertain business environment." "The market conditions still remain pretty anemic."

But, should a recovery commence, it has calculated the impact.

From 2007, Hornbeck's average dayrate for a new gen OSV ranged from $5 to $11 per deadweight ton. In 2016, this average dayrate fell as low as $4.68. Based on average capacity, the average new gen OSV dayrate in 2016 was $25,233. In the first six months of 2017, it is $22,129.

Average utilization for the fleet has slipped to 21% for the first six months of 2017. In 2012 and 2013, this rate topped 80%. It dropped to 54% in 2015 and 25% in 2016. Hornbeck calculates the effective dayrate by dividing the average dayrate by average utilization. The effective dayrate in 2013, $22,268, had been sliced more than 70% to $6,359 in 2016.

For every positive $1,000 change in effective dayrate for a new gen OSV, the change to EBITDA should be a $22.6 million increase. For every positive $10,000 change in effective dayrate for an MPSV, the change to EBITDA should be a $36.5 million increase. With approximately 37 million shares outstanding, it is easy to see how the impact would be drastic. Hornbeck projects free cash flow EBITDA breakeven in 2017 and 2018 would be in the $60 million to $80 million range.

The company offered the following illustration for three cases of full market recovery.

The scenario for the "low case" is based on all vessels being unstacked, 80% utilization and the lowest historical average dayrates per DWT. Considering it is highly unlikely Hornbeck will unstack all of its stacked vessels, it would be practical to adjust the scenarios. An assumption that only the stacked vessels under five years of age will be unstacked lowers the fleet's deadweight tonnage from 100% in the water to 67%. Further, it would be safer to assume a much slower recovery to 80% utilization and lower that rate to 25% to 50% in the near-term. With these assumptions, the $5.01 in implied cash EPS is whittled to a range of $1.05 to $2.10 for the "low case".

Hornbeck's historical forward P/E ratio is 16.1. Using the whittled EPS range, fair value would be estimated in a range of $16.90 to $33.80. Hornbeck's share price has experienced some recovery since June. Its 200 day moving average is approximately $4.00.

Should evidence of an industry recovery firm, it would not be impractical to expect Hornbeck's share price to bust right through the double-digit mark. Potential investors should keep an eye open for such evidence. As well, while waiting for industry recovery, Hornbeck will maintain a focus on reworking its 2020 and 2021 debt obligations. This recapitalization will extend its runway for survival.

Survival is still the key. And, Hornbeck believes there are still too many competitors and too many vessels muddying the waters.

"Some companies and some vessels just have to go away permanently for this ever to be a thriving industry again. And, by that, I mean one in which businesses can make a rational rate of return on invested capital. That is the ugly truth and one that no one appears to be willing to confront at this stage."

Critics may question why Hornbeck should survive rather than its competitors. The reasoning circles back to the fleet's age and capabilities. Because its vessels have a longer useful life left and because its vessels have more extensive features providing greater capabilities, Hornbeck offers clients a more practical and cost-effective alternative. Unfortunately, competitors continue to offer options at losing economics.

"The temptation for these companies will be to trade precious liquidity for the illusion of utilization."

But, this can only go on so long before these companies' coffers run dry and they face shutting down. Thus, expecting Hornbeck's runway to last through 2019 (as of now) is reassuring compared to the runway of others. For lenders, recapitalizing Hornbeck's young and capable fleet should also be more practical than loaning against older vessels with less capability.

Yes, survival is the key. And, it certainly seems sensible Hornbeck should survive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HOS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in HOS.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.