Turning Point Brands: Acquisitions And Refinancing Unlock Substantial Value

Turning Point Brands (TPB) is a relatively underfollowed tobacco company that was listed on the Big Board in 2016. The company is active in the smokeless tobacco, tobacco papers and new-gen product categories, of which the first two offer very attractive product margins. Its smokeless tobacco segment consists of both chewing tobacco and moist snuff products. The chewing tobacco brands were part of Lorillard’s (NYSE:LO) smokeless products division in a distant past, while the moist snuff products consist mostly of a product-line launched under the Stoker’s brand, which was acquired in 2003. Stoker’s has its origins as a chewing tobacco brand known for its strong position in big bag value packaging. Turning Point has expanded this brand into moist snuff using both standard packaging formats like cans, and innovative packaging formats like tubs. At the time of introduction in 2009, tubs were new in the moist snuff category and were introduced by TPB in order to stay true to Stoker’s value proposition



The company’s efforts in new-gen products like vapor devices have faced some headwinds due to slowing category growth and rapid changes in consumer preferences. This has caused significant pressure on the new-gen segment’s top line and margins. It has also caused the company to change its strategic focus with regards to new generation products, as evidenced by its acquisitions of two online vapor shops. Its consolidation efforts and early 2017 refinancing will contribute to substantially higher profits for this year, which given the modest current multiple of roughly 11-12x net earnings, means there is upside in this stock of roughly 24-40%.



Consolidation Play



Turning Point’s acquisition of online retailer VaporBeast took place in the fall of 2016 and the acquisition of Vapor Shark was announced in the second quarter’s earnings release. Those two companies will add roughly $52 and $10 million in revenues (based on trailing numbers), with roughly $7 million and perhaps $1.5 million (my estimate) in EBITDA, respectively. I am modestly positive about those two acquisitions; online retail is not a high margin business, but it does offer opportunities for growth, and the vaping and e-cigarette categories lend themselves well for online retail.



This is due to fact that the vaping and e-cigarette categories offer very large product variety through many different devices and vaping liquids, which are offered in a great variety of flavors and strengths. The unlimited virtual shelf space of an online shop therefore offers an advantage in this category versus the traditional trade, especially the convenience and gas station channel. Additionally, new nicotine-delivery products are constantly being developed and brought to market, potentially driving adoption from new users, which the company can benefit from by operating as an online retailer. In other words, as an online retailer, it is no longer dependent on the success of its own new-gen device, but will profit from its exposure to the category as it expands.



Turning Point’s management have also stated that they can use their retail presence to learn about consumer preferences, thus helping them market the right vapor devices and liquids. In this regard, the company’s presence in online retail will help their existing new-gen business, which includes the V2 vaporizer. A third benefit is the fragmented nature of the new-gen product industry, which has lots of different companies and products, many of them quite small and under pressure from the slowdown in growth and an expected increase in regulation. As Turning Point believes there will be more buyout opportunities in this segment, it favors itself as a consolidator because of the limited amount of prospective buyers. The demand for tobacco assets, or assets related to nicotine-delivery, is presumed to be limited because of public scrutiny and litigation risk.



Most importantly, all segments of the traditional tobacco industry are substantially consolidated, with the dominant cigarette category essentially being a duopoly between Altria (MO) and Reynolds/British American Tobacco (BTI). Other segments like moist snuff, chewing tobacco and cigars are also characterized by limited competition; the moist snuff category is mostly controlled by the two cigarette leaders’ smokeless subsidiaries, USSTC and American Snuff for Altria and Reynolds respectively. As the large players in the industry are already so dominant, they are unlikely to be interested in acquiring marginal assets. Additionally, interest from non-tobacco companies and private equity can be assumed to be quite low as well. This would put Turning Point, which through its market listing now has access to external sources of financing, in a position to act as the buyer-of-choice for small and medium tobacco-related assets that come up for sale. The two vapor acquisitions and last year’s small acquisition of the Wind River smokeless brands support that thesis.



Attractive economics



In the tobacco industry, it is possible to turn a more than decent profit with relatively low market share, mostly because of the industry’s exceptional product margins. This situation characterizes TPB’s presence in moist snuff, a category in which it is only a marginal player. TPB’s smokeless segment averaged gross margins of 49.59% during 2016, with an operating margin of 20.47%. Both the segment gross margin and the operating margin have experienced some pressure over the past couple years. I attribute this primarily to a mix shift within the segment, as the company’s highly profitable chewing tobacco products have seen consistent decreases in volume, which is a reflection of the chewing tobacco category overall.



The consistent declines of volume in chewing tobacco have pushed the company to rely more on its moist snuff products, where it has focused on value packaging like its Stoker’s Tubs to generate growth. The combination of the shift to moist snuff economy formats is the only logical reason for the prevalence of margin pressure in this segment, given that pricing has remained positive and input inflation is modest. The upside of the shift to economy packs is that the company has managed to grow share of market in moist snuff, which is a segment that has generally seen attractive volume growth and positive pricing, albeit at a slower pace in recent years.

On top of that, both the smoking and the smokeless segments have experienced above-average price inflation as the market share leaders, USSTC and American Snuff in moist snuff and Swedish Match and Turning Point in chewing tobacco, have used their dominance to implement regular price increases. Smaller companies like TPB benefit from the industry’s pricing power because they can follow these price increases while maintaining their discount to market-leading premium products like Copenhagen and Grizzly in moist snuff and Red Man in chewing tobacco.



In its smoking products segment the company relies heavily on cigarette papers, which are used by consumers to roll their own smokes, although it also sells rolling tobacco, cigarillos, cigar wraps and pipe tobacco. Tobacco papers may not sound like a highly exciting business, but it is definitely a highly profitable business. First of all, smokers are loyal to their brand of cigarette paper just as much as they are loyal to their cigarettes. The paper is as much part of the smoking experience, and preference, as the tobacco itself. Secondly, the cigarette papers only make up a relatively small percentage of the amount spent on the tobacco, which makes them less likely for consumers to economize on. Third, tobacco sales are overwhelmingly concentrated in physical stores with limited space, which means the leading brands benefit from occupying prime shelf space. TPB competes in this space primarily with its leading Zig-Zag brand, while Republic Tobacco and Imperial Tobacco are the only other two competitors of size.



The combination of these factors endow the tobacco brands, and the paper brands’ owners with the ability to raise prices. This is evident from the elevated margins recorded in this segment, with gross margin of 51.89% and operating margin of 26.84% in 2016, both up substantially over the past couple of years. The make-your-own segment is relatively small in the United States, presumably because of low average prices for regular cigarettes, but the segment has done well in markets where cigarette prices have surged, like Western Europe, because of its value characteristics. An additional benefit companies like TPB may have is that they can benefit from the steadily advancing legalization of cannabis in America, as consumers may use both MYO tobacco and cigarette papers in their consumption of cannabis.



Refinancing



Turning Point has a substantially levered balance sheet with net debt of roughly $220 million as of Q2-2017, which implies a normalized trailing EV/EBITDA of roughly 4.1x. Its balance sheet has actually improved meaningfully because of last year’s IPO (as some debt was converted to equity prior to the listing). The company has used the improvement of its balance sheet to refinance its relatively expensive means of financing and replace them with cheaper alternatives. As this will lead to substantially lower interest expenses, the company’s equity holders will benefit from improved free cash flows. Interest expense should come down from more than $26 million annually to roughly $18 million or so, which is a reduction of financial expenses of some $0.40 per diluted share pre-tax. While the company has a long history of operating with substantial leverage, I expect that management will try to bring their leverage ratio down to more conservative levels of 3-3.5x EBITDA over time. As the company has a little more financial freedom, the topline could benefit from some more reinvestment in the business, such as the additional salespeople brought in over the past year.



TPB’s 2016 free cash flow of roughly $6 million was low because of inventory outflow and high interest charges. Future cash flows should come out much higher as inventory normalizes, interest charges decline and because of the company’s low need for capital expenditures. The company uses an asset-light model under which most of its product requirements are contract-manufactured by third parties or as part of a license agreement. The company’s chewing tobacco products for instance are sourced from Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAY), while its Zig-Zag tobacco papers are provided by the license holder Bolloré. The downside of this model is that TPB realizes a somewhat lower gross margin than would otherwise be possible, while the upside resides in its reduced needs for capital investments. Another benefit is that the company does not experience the deleveraging effect on its manufacturing base of lower chewing tobacco volumes, as consumption of chewing tobacco has been in long term decline.



Conclusion

I expect that the combination of the company’s consolidation efforts and refinancing will drive substantially higher revenues and profits in the short to medium term while the attractive economics of its existing smoking and smokeless business segments may cause the market to award the company’s shares with a substantially higher earnings multiple over time. The potential for additional consolidation events serve as a free call option included in a potential investment but are not a core part of my thesis. I expect the company should be able to make a pre-tax profit of $38-40 million on a normalized basis, which excludes costs incurred in its early 2017 refinancing and 2016 and 2017 acquisitions.



TPB has the potential use of net operating loss carryforwards, of some $34 million as of December 2016, which it may use to offset income tax obligations in the near term. The company also has some $32 million of MSA escrow deposits, which generate modest income and start unlocking from 2024 onward. I have not explicitly included those two components in my valuation of the company either. Using my estimate of pretax profits and a company-guided tax rate of 24%, the company should be able to produce some $1.40 to $1.50 in net earnings per diluted share in the current year. That comes down to roughly 11-12x earnings on its current share price of $17, which I find too conservative given its attractive business lines in a predictable industry, with generally favorable competitive dynamics and a history of positive pricing. My target range for this stock is $21 to $24, or roughly 15-16x current year’s earnings, to be achieved within a year for a return between 24% to 40%.

