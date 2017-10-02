Pepsi: Improving Your Portfolio's Risk/Reward Profile

Pepsi (PEP) has traded down after Dr Pepper Snapple (DPS) downgraded its profit forecast late last month. Disruptions by natural disasters in the US and Mexico have led to supplier-related problems for DPS and the market seems to be expecting a similar outcome for Pepsi as well. If the stock trades further down post earnings results on 4th October, should investors consider Pepsi in their portfolio? I projected the company's cash flows under the blanket of conservative assumptions to find exactly that. Based on my observations, I think there's a case for Pepsi's accumulation.

Assumptions for cash flow projections

In the CPG industry, the ground beneath manufacturers has been shifting for years as retailers have continued to pull the rug using their key position of being the entity in direct contact with the consumer. The influence of this dynamic varies between the beverages and snacks to ready-to-eat breakfast market in the industry. For instance, when it comes to aerated drinks, Pepsi has significant leverage over retailers. Pepsi and Coca-Cola (KO) practice an alternating promotion cycle that defends their joint market share against private labels. And as aerated drinks are key traffic drivers, retailers can ill-afford to anger either Pepsi or Coca-Cola over demands on shelf space or pricing. Similarly, the snack space is reasonably consolidated by Pepsi and the category remains sheltered from this power tussle. The ready-to-eat breakfast space though is a different tale altogether. Store brands and private labels have managed to garner acceptability among consumers by lowering prices. The range of available options has also widened for consumers. Therefore in light of this twin competition, Pepsi's competitive advantage in this space has continued to slide and I do not expect a reversal in fortunes anytime soon.

Based on these trends I have projected revenues at a growth rate of 1%- 3% over a five-year period. A slight deterioration in Pepsi's pricing relationships with retailers is a reasonable assumption. But I still foresee a case for 100 basis point expansion in gross margins by 2022 in light of Pepsi's R&D investments which have historically enabled the firm to command premium pricing. Other assumptions include a slightly higher (relative to historical levels) capex at 5% of sales and a 90 basis point expansion in operating margins to 16.9% by 2022.

Non-time series assumptions

Since I have projected financials for the next five years, I used the 60-month beta value (0.62) compiled by Seeking Alpha to calculate the cost of capital. Other non-time series assumptions include a 6% equity risk premium and the 10-year Treasury yield of 2.2% as my risk-free rate. With these assumptions, my weighted average cost of capital was 5.5% and the firm was valued at $121.

I understand that company valuations can be sensitive to cost of capital assumptions. Therefore, if anyone has a different cost of capital assumption, let me know in the comments. I will let you know the value my model throws up for your WACC. Note that I won't be changing other assumptions for this request.

Portfolio Perspective

Since no one is likely to concentrate 100% of their available capital to a single stock, I wanted to analyze Pepsi's record in improving the Sharpe ratio of a well-diversified portfolio of stocks. I annualized Pepsi's daily return and volatility figures using ~2500 observations over the last 10 years. The S&P 500 index (NYSEARCA:SPY) was used as a proxy for a well-diversified portfolio of stocks. At the optimal allocation (62% to Pepsi), the firm improved the Sharpe ratio from 0.33 to 0.37. Even when I altered the time horizon to the last five years, the PEP improved the Sharpe ratio at the optimal portfolio allocation (30% to Pepsi) from 0.96 to 1.0. The results were similar under the 10-year time horizon for Coca-Cola as well. However, the inclusion of Coca-Cola in the last five years would have diminished the portfolio's risk-return profile. Under this condition, the optimal allocation was 100% to SPY with a Sharpe ratio of 0.97. An allocation of 100% to KO would have a Sharpe ratio of 0.54. This largely coincides with the aggravation in decline of carbonated soft drink consumption in the US. Unless there is a shift again towards increased consumption of aerated drinks, I think Pepsi should see its diversification strategy being rewarded much better than KO's relatively concentrated strategy.

Note: Pepsi and KO had a weight of less than 1% in the S&P 500 index in the time horizon considered for the analysis. I have therefore ignored the effects they had on the S&P 500 returns as they are likely to be minuscule when averaged over 2500 observations.

Conclusion

Barring a scenario where Pepsi's average revenue growth over the next five years falls below 0%, I think the firm should improve the risk-reward profile of a well-diversified portfolio of stocks. I, therefore, have a BUY rating on the firm with a target of $121.

Note: Company related data have been sourced from filings

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.