Sony: A Good Investment Opportunity After Stock Price Pullback

Sony's (NYSE:SNE) stock price has declined recently following negative analyst opinion, and this provides a strong buying opportunity. The PS4 and gaming outlook will continue to drive the stock price forward in the medium term. The increasing profitability of other divisions will provide a further strong base to the price.

Recent News & Gaming

Credit Suisse has downgraded Sony from Outperform to Neutral. This was mainly on the basis of its reckoning that the gaming profits will fall 8% on a cyclical basis. The analysts expressed worries about increased costs for Sony's gaming business. This may or may not be true; it is hard to know. However, the company's costs in general have been radically reduced as the costs associated with closing down various parts of the business have now come to a halt. So the total cost position in the medium term has been much improved.

Credit Suisse did say in its other comments that it expects better PSVue margins and faster VR sales growth. It reckoned the stock price had a 10.8% upside potential.

The report seems a poor reason to mark down the stock price, but that is what happened. The market had quite a strong negative reaction to this particular report. In actual fact, it seems more likely the company will benefit from the continuing strength of the PS4 and further growth in Virtual Reality. CFRA maintains its price target of US$45 (price at time of writing US$36.72 so that would represent an upside of 22%).

Going negative on the basis of gaming seems counterintuitive. Pure gaming stocks have been booming. These include Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO), with whom Sony has a partnership, Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), and Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Year to date, these stocks have risen 98%, 71%, and 44%, respectively. They are gaining on the back of an increase in mobile gaming in particular and also on the fast-growing e-sports market.

According to figures from the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), the gaming market in 2017 will be worth US$108 billion. It reckons 2.6 billion people worldwide play video games. That seems to me to be a high figure, but it is no doubt anyway a substantial number. In-game advertising is set to reach US$10 billion a year within five years. Increasingly, the ESA reports, women are joining what has been seen in the past as somewhat of a male preserve.

Sony, despite its recent falls, is still up 30% year-to-date. The graph below illustrates its recent pattern:

Sony has the advantage of riding the gaming wave while not being totally reliant on it.

Sony, the Digital Entertainment Hub

Sony is strengthening its position as the digital entertainment hub of choice. It is betting that its PS4 audience will look to the home for their enjoyment of entertainment through avenues such as PSVue, gaming, and music.

These are all areas in which the company has a strong product offering. It has also created its own studio, "Forward Works", for creating mobile games. It of course has its own Pictures division making movies. It is the world's largest music publisher. Music is another example of the company being in the right place at the right time. A recent Goldman Sachs report forecast that global music revenue would hit US$41 billion by 2030.

Its PSVue entertainment channel continues to gain traction in a time of "cord cutting". It manufactures TV sets. The increasing attraction of OLED screens is giving this previously troubled division a boost.

Sony has had its Sony "Vita" portable gaming device but announced in September that it will not be providing updates for this. Although popular in Japan, elsewhere, the focus on gaming is now in the home. If portable, then consumers will use their mobile phones. Such mobile gaming is estimated to be a US$40 billion market.

As I detailed in an article in June, PS4 had sold over 60 million consoles since its launch three years earlier. That is over double the Xbox sales of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). Unlike Microsoft, Sony is rapidly expanding its suite of products to complement its PS4 base. That is likely to keep this base as loyal as it has already been. It is a similar "stickiness" as that enjoyed by Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) around its iPhone.

The company manufactures a high-quality range of "Xperia" mobile phones. It has had trouble gaining much traction against Apple and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) at the top end of the market. They help provide an almost complete vertical integration though. They enable Sony to have an almost unparalleled "Internet of Things" offering.

This was exemplified at the IFA Consumer Show in Berlin in September. New products being displayed by Sony which strengthened its position as a home entertainment digital hub included:

A smart wireless speaker.

Three new "Xperia" smartphones.

Bluetooth wireless minimalist headphones.

Home theater projectors.

New "Bravia" OLED TV model.

The company stated it was "focusing on the high value-added market" in Europe. One can see many similarities here between its suite of products around the PS4 and Apple's around the iPhone.

Like gaming in general, VR is a long-term growth market. According to figures from IDC, in Q2 of 2017, AR (Augmented Reality) and VR sales worldwide grew 25%. In fact, VR was more than this as the AR figure actually declined. Samsung and Sony are way ahead of the competition in terms of sales. In Q2, IDC reckoned Sony was in second place just behind Samsung with total sales of 519,000 units and a 24.4% market share. In terms of tethered VR sets, Sony was No. 1.

Its PS4 user base is again Sony's ace in the hole here. The company's VR set is already the lowest cost on the market. It has the added cost advantage of not requiring what for most would be an additional cost in buying expensive hardware for the VR to work.

The HTC Vive and the Oculus Rift from Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) have not gained much market traction. Sony continues to sell on the back of its PS4 base, though the company agrees that VR is still a long-term mass market product rather than a short-term one.

It seems clear that for VR to be as huge a market as its boosters think, gaming will be key to this. This should be an advantage for Sony with its gaming base. Additionally more convergence between VR and AR is likely. Hardware players such as Sony are thus working closely with game developers on VR games and new VR developments.

Upcoming Results

My article in August provided a break-down of Sony's successful Q1 results. So I will not repeat that here on a division-by-division basis. CEO Kazuo Hirai has been very successful in streamlining the company's divisions and cutting out unprofitable lines.

Q2 is likely to see a continuation of the progress shown by Q1. So it is not just the booming Digital Entertainment Hub products which will give the company a strong bottom line.

At the Q1 results briefing, Sony had maintained its FY17 guidance of revenues of JPY 8.3 trillion (US$75 billion). This was quite conservative and would represent about an 8% increase on FY16. In the three months ending June, revenues had increased 15%.

Its Imaging Products division for mobile phones and CCTV is very profitable and controls about 50% of the world market. In Q1, revenues increased 28%. Its Semiconductor division swung into profit in Q2 and should continue to increase profitability. Its revenues in Q1 increased 46%. Its Financial Services and Insurance Division was a steady profit generator amongst the uncertainties of new digital technology. In Q1, revenues increased 31%, though this was partly inflated by one-off factors in the year under comparison.

Its Pictures Division has improved but remains a hit-and-miss business. "Baby Driver" was a sleeper hit, and "Spider-Man: Homecoming" did well. However, "The Dark Tower" and "The Emoji Movie" were disappointing. Because of its digital entertainment hub position, the company has been hoping for franchise opportunities from movies. It needs movie hits to take advantage of this cross-marketing. The Pictures Division includes TV products which have done well.

As a previous article detailed, Sony is developing a lot of interesting new product ideas in areas such as drones, robotics and its medical business. The company's valuation metrics remain very advantageous. Its Price to forecasted earnings is 16.73 against the S&P Global Consumer Discretionary average of 17.37.

Its price to sales is 0.67 against the S&P equivalent figure of 1.07. Any figure of under 1 would normally be considered favorable, illustrating as it does that an investor is paying a small amount for each unit of sales.

Its PEG ratio (price to earnings/growth) at just 0.55 is another strong Buy indicator. Its price to cash flow of 11.61 is positive. As an indicator, a figure of under 15 is generally considered favorable.

Conclusion

In the case of Sony, it is better to follow a secular trend rather than a short-term cycle which may or may not exist anyway. Its medium- and long-term potential based on the complementary products around the PS4 is as strong as it was a couple of months ago, if not stronger. That makes it a good time to pick up Sony's stock at a discount. It is currently in oversold territory and a good Buy before Q2 earnings scheduled for November 1.

