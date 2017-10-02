Ocean Rig: Court Didn't Cancel Common Shares, But George Economou Did

I expect lenders may dump their shares to cash out; as usual, Economou’s stocks are very risky.

Since the latest reverse split, the share count has increased by 1 million %.

It seems that Ocean Rig performed the single largest reverse split amongst Nasdaq stocks.

Investment Thesis

Since the latest reverse split of September 22, 2017, Ocean Rig (ORIG) stock fell by 99%. Within a week's time, longs would have lost their entire investments. Because of this massive reverse split, the stock is trading above $23. The company emerged from bankruptcy by swapping $3.7 billion debt into new equity. As per the recent SEC filings, lenders would slowly cash out; and the share price would fall accordingly.

Source: Created by Author (data obtained from SEC filings)

. . . Scheme Companies will be substantially deleveraged through an exchange of approximately $3.7 billion principal amount of debt for (I) new equity of the Company, (ii) approximately $288 million of cash, and (III) $450 million of new secured debt.

Largest Reverse Split in Nasdaq History?

I couldn't find any other Nasdaq stock that has performed a reverse split of this size. This one was huge. The company eliminated existing shareholders with simply one reverse split. The company's common shares have been reduced from 83 million to 9k shares. I don't think anyone can have survived from this action. Following the reverse split, the stock fell by 99%.

When the reverse stock split becomes effective, every 9,200 shares of the Company's issued common stock will be automatically combined into one share of common stock. As of the date of this press release, the Company had 82,586,851 common shares issued and outstanding. Effecting the reverse stock split will reduce the number of issued and outstanding common shares to approximately 8,976 shares (as may be adjusted due to rounding).

Source: Tradingview

Source: Stocksplithistory.com

Financials, New Equity, and Share Dilution

The company provided key preliminary financial information, projected and estimated, as of September 30, 2017:

Total cash of at least $690 million, including about $20 million restricted cash associated with the Ocean Rig Apollo. Assets (book value basis) of about $2.9 billion, including about $570 million associated with newbuilding installments and about $650 million associated with the Ocean Rig Apollo. Debt of about $567 million, including about $117 million associated with the Ocean Rig Apollo. Backlog of about $1.2 billion, including about $109 million in termination fees associated with the Ocean Rig Apollo. Common shares issued and outstanding after giving effect to all issuances contemplated in the Restructuring (after November 3, 2017, the date of the EGM): 91,555,982.

The general public has almost zero ownership, with 91% common share ownership by lenders and the remaining 9% common share ownership by CEO Economou. Since the latest reverse split, the share count has increased by 1 million %.

= (91,555,982 new shares - 8,975 existing shares) / 8,975 x 100

= +1 million % (share count)

Source: Created by Author (data obtained from SEC filings)

Interesting Fact

The company filed for bankruptcy protection on March 28, 2017. Generally, once a company files for bankruptcy, it is kicked off Nasdaq. But ORIG survived and stayed on Nasdaq throughout bankruptcy proceedings. On April 10, 2017, the company received delisting notice from Nasdaq because of the closing bid price of the company's common stock for 30 consecutive business days. Through the massive reverse split of 1-for-9200, the company once again regained compliance.

Conclusion

Individual investors (general public) invest in a company hoping the company has the potential to perform. Yet in return, the CEO kicks them out with a massive reverse split. Lenders are planning to recoup the money by selling the shares to the general public, as evidenced by the recent SEC filing--see below.

Source: SEC filings

It is evident that the share price will fall when the lenders dump their shares on the market. Based on my analysis, I would avoid ORIG.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.