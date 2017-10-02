The ELEMENTS Rogers International Commodity Agriculture ETN Looks Bullish

Grains are seasonally bullish into the end of the year, the 2017 harvest may already be built into the low summer prices.

Coarse grain prices like oats are weak according to recent USDA announcements. Global course grain production for 2017/18 is forecast up 2.4 million tons to 1,316,5 million. On a global level closing stock for the month is expected higher compared to last month too, but we should remember seasonal bias, and the fall harvests which naturally create higher stocks. USDA forecast higher ending stocks and lower prices due to increased production, but by 10 cents/bushel.

Grains have found a long term price low earlier in the summer and early fall, and may just be set to retest that price low. An ETN which tracks grains, (also cotton, and those grains used for livestock like oats), is Rogers International Commodity Index. RJA is trading up, having found a technical price low, and is now looking technically bullish.

Grain Seasonal Charts

On a 40 year cycle, wheat finds a price low later in the summer to early fall, before rising into the winter. Corn tends to find a 10 year price low, in late September, to early October. While oats generally finds an August cycle low, and then rises into the end of the year. An ETN which tracks course grains, should be expected to form a price low over the same period. Oats is generally bullish this time of year and although a comparatively expensive investment on the futures market, is included in the portfolio for RJA.

COT Charts

Recent articles covering cotton, oats (due for release), and corn include COT and stock chart analysis for those commodities.

Stock Charts - Rogers International Commodity Index ETN RJA

Weekly Chart

On a weekly level, trading has fallen in five Elliot waves, which can be interpreted as an ABC move down from the 2016 high. Trading has also tested the 2016 lows on a weekly level, and bounced with two bullish doji candlesticks, the first appearing red , but a second confirmation appearing white. In testing the 2016 low, trading is also now reversing from the lower Bollinger band. While the oscillators are showing some short term weakness which isn’t as yet appearing in price, potential down side looks limited.

Bollinger Chart

The daily chart illustrates this situation well, the black ADX has bullishly crossed the DMA on the MACD chart, and the fast stochastic is climbing. The RSI appears to be holding higher lows. Trading earlier in the year has been between the Bollinger bands on the daily chart, but rocketed over the 200ma with the MACD‘ cross’ in June. Despite the lower price being achieved in August that didn’t materialize again, but with higher lows being achieved through September, the chart is looking increasingly bullish.

Chart Source: Stockcharts.com

Looking Forward

The price low created in later August, means that RJA has probably completed a wave 2 correction of very minor wave 1 rise, with wave 1 of 3 also possibly just completed, and with bullish rising price lows on the daily chart. The rise of last bullish wave in 2016 created only very minor corrections, which needs to be noted. The length of the 2016 wave, suggests wave 1 (weekly level), is still incomplete, and depending on the angle of ascent could be testing the far side of the Bollinger band near the $6.50 level in the first instance.

Potential downside seems limited, but investors should be looking to manage risk with a mental if not physical stop loss. Trading is likely to react to the upper Bollinger band on the daily chart, the proximity to the 50ma, and an RSI nearing over bought conditions. A normal bullish reaction would be a short correction to the RSI (approaching or at the middle mark), and eventual spike to higher prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.