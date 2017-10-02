Aphria Inc.: Hold Or Take Profits?

Pushing toward a 20% return over the course of month, there are gains to be taken, or potential to be held.

Aphria Inc. (OTCQB:APHQF) is my pick within the burgeoning cannabis industry. They have an extremely effective cost management mindset and have produced consistent, meaningful revenue growth with actual earnings. The stock has been on a tear lately. I bought into APHQF at $4.95. While the stock has been up and down with volatility, I'm currently sitting on a 15.7% gain at $5.73 a share if I locked it in at this moment. I, however, think the long game is too promising to be short sighted. If anything, I'll increase my position.

Look at the comparative revenue growth versus the rest of the publicly traded "companies" within cannabis. You won't find many with legitimate revenue growth and consecutive quarters of strong earnings. The management running this operation has some actual business smarts. Plus, they're sitting in a far more favorable Canadian marketplace.

Ever since the election of Justin Trudeau, Canada has been on a course to legalize the cannabis market and cut down on illegal distribution of the drug. Trudeau meets with premiers next week to discuss details of legalization. It's worth noting that such meeting will cover a lot of topics like tax reform and trade. I suspect that the publicity of this meeting carries a lot of the ammo behind why the stock was up so much this week.

Looking past the speculation of an actual July 1st legalization deadline, Aphria is succeeding as a medical marijuana producer for the Canadian healthcare system. Revenues have increased from $551,430 in 2015 to over $5 million a quarter today. Furthermore, the company has put together consecutive quarters of positive net income four quarters in a row. The most recent quarter involved a loss of $2.5 million due to investments, but I am encouraged by those investments.

The company has expanded into the US market through subsidiaries to obtain a nearly 38% stake in what has become Liberty Health Sciences (OTCPK:LHSIF). The EXTREMELY small cap company is meant to target Florida's medical marijuana market. Considering the increasingly aged population of the state, this could be a potential gold mine as glaucoma and oncology related prescriptions increase. The revenue potential certainly seems to be there. The question is whether Aphria's management will be able to push the agenda on utilizing the same low cost approach being achieved in their Canadian operations.

Aphria also recently invested $2 million into Nuuvera Corp. The fellow Canadian cannabis business, Nuuvera formed an agreement with Aphria to buy up to 17,000 kg of cannabis annually. There is substantial revenue forming for Aphria's coming quarters as Nuuvera is paying $4 million in cash for 100 acres of land so that Nuuvera may build a greenhouse for production. Aphria will provide consulting services in the development in return for an 8% fee based on total costs of building the facility.

Aphria's operational service agreement with Nuuvera is by far the most exciting in terms of creating future revenues for the company. The deal, in which Aphria will operate the finished facility for Nuuvera, involves a fee of $0.10/gram of harvested product. That value is estimated at $10 million a year once the greenhouse is complete. That's nearly a 50% increase to total fiscal 2017 revenues.

I have no intention of selling my stake when there's that kind of potential moving forward. If anything, I want to increase my stake. Production capacity is progressively improving. When the company completes its expansion plans, Aphria will be producing 75,000 kg of cannabis while driving down costs per gram to some of the best in the market. Whether it be medical, or legal public sale, Aphria's low costs set it up to be very competitive. Selling now would be missing out on a lot of potential.

The Nuuvera land purchase should show $4 million on the books in the next quarter or two. Furthermore, the operations deal means once construction is finished, revenues should reach $30 million a year, assuming all other revenues remain the same. Since those revenues have been expanding, I actually expect this number to be higher than $30 million. Factor in the massive sales potential of next year's pending legalization, and Aphria is a stock to hold on to.

