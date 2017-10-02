What Happens When Roku's Platform Is On Smart TVs Everywhere?

Roku may choose to leverage the wide use of its streaming platform to create a new type of streaming-only device, like a connected TV monitor with its built-in streaming platform.

The company's business model will shift from selling TV streaming players to licensing its streaming platform uses in smart TVs as they ultimately become the main devices for TV streaming.

Best known for its Roku streaming player for TV, the company also has a platform business that provides access to streaming content and is generating more revenue with better margins.

What happens to Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) when every home has a smart TV and no one needs a Roku player for TV streaming anymore? No, the company would not be out of business simply because the market for Roku's streaming device would cease to exist. Instead, it would have transformed itself into a TV streaming platform provider by licensing its most widely used Roku streaming platform to smart TV makers as part of the their user interface that can conveniently host different streaming channels from increasingly more content providers. The company could also develop its own smart TV, something differentiated from a typical smart TV and focusing on the specific use for TV-like streaming only.

It has already been generating revenue beyond device sales, earning subscription and advertising fees as shared with streaming content providers when users use the Roku platform to access a streaming service. In 2016, the company’s net revenue grew 25%, while platform-specific revenue increased over 100%. In the first six months of 2017, net revenue rose 23%, with platform revenue up 90%.

The shift from selling the Roku player to relying on a wider use of its streaming platform is already happening and helps the company secure future sales when the market for its player eventually disappears. Furthermore, margins for the platform segment are more favorable than those from making and selling devices, making the platform business a worthy pursuit, especially given that the company has been losing money all these years.

In 2016, gross profit attributable to Roku’s platform revenue grew 88%, while gross profit coming from its player revenue fell for the year. To help better track and promote its platform use and revenue growth, the company has been focusing on increasing the number of active user accounts for its platform and growing average revenue per user. This is aided by the company’s seeking licensing agreements with smart TV makers to offer the Roku streaming platform on their smart TVs.

At the start of 2017, 13% of the smart TVs sold in the U.S. were using the Roku platform. By the end of the first half of 2017, about one in five smart TVs were based on the Roku platform. As its streaming player sales continue to fall, platform licensing will be the main driver for increasing platform user numbers and, ultimately, revenue per active user, which already grew 43% in 2016.

It should concern Roku investors that a wider embracing of smart TV by consumers will, in the end, make the market for streaming players obsolete. But with the popularity of the Roku platform, a TV streaming user interface that can be used with or without its own player, the company can actually ride high on the future wave of smart TV adoptions.

The ability to connect to the internet is only the hardware part of a smart TV. How users are able to interact when selecting and viewing content rests in the power of the software part of a smart TV, namely the user interface, or the streaming platform, which is the strength of Roku’s business. The company’s TV streaming platform is number one in the U.S. in terms of total hours streamed. Its future business model based on its streaming operating system can be successful without the current Roku device business, when it can rely on a greater penetration of its platform uses.

To make sure that its business can really sustain in the future market of TV streaming, the company may entertain the idea of making its own streaming TV: a two-in-one device with both a player and TV monitor. Such hardware of non-traditional smart TV could be in great demand as the cord-cutting phenomenon continues its current trend and one day reaches a critical mass. Without a pay-TV subscription and for streaming only, what users need would be a simple, connected device with a screen the size of a TV and a built-in streaming platform - a potential new market for someone like Roku, the pioneer of the TV streaming business.

Investors are wise to get into the Roku play if they want the exposure to the future of content distribution outside of the likes of Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Roku solves this one piece of streaming puzzle in terms of a TV watching-like streaming experience, still preferred by cord-cutting consumers. People want to keep the remote in their hand and be in front of a bigger TV screen while streaming content on demand. As its current lower-margin, device-making business gradually phases out and the higher-margin streaming platform service business eventually takes over, the company can one day see the light of profitability.

