Will The Chinese Holiday Cause A Smack-Down In Silver Prices?

The Chinese annual holiday is next week, and in 2016 we saw a big sell-off in both gold and silver.

Introduction

Some analysts have suggested that gold and silver could fall precipitously because of the Chinese golden week (and the resulting Shanghai Gold Exchange holiday). While this is certainly a possibility (it happened in 2016), I will not personally take a trading position on this expectation. In fact, if one looks beyond the headlines to study the gold and silver prices during the annual October 1st – 7th Chinese holiday, a repeatable pattern does not necessarily emerge. Golden Week does not necessarily equate to a smack-down in gold and silver.

Nevertheless, I do not see a bullish case for silver next week. Silver remains stuck in a regression downtrend channel that began September 8th. Last week, I wrote that silver futures could be a decent short at $17.25, and that turned out to be a prescient call. For the coming week, I don’t intend to sell rallies, but I will be waiting for a bottom to form before taking a long position. It is possible that gold and silver will indeed form a bottom, although I anticipate continuing downside ahead, whether we are entering Golden Week or not.

Silver Indicators

I'm a long-term bull for gold and silver, and hold 5-10% of my investable assets in physical vaulted gold and silver. I believe that the fiat money system is a house of cards that grows more precarious each year. Nevertheless, I also recognize that short-term price movements in gold and silver are not dependent upon their (eventual) monetary value.

Gold and silver are money. However, they are currently traded as a paper derivative commodities. I can’t (and won’t attempt to) predict the day when gold and silver will be set free from their paper chains. Until then, I seek to hedge my physical stack by occasionally shorting gold and silver at apparent inflection points. To do this, I follow five dynamic indicators, which are shown below.

The U.S. Dollar

For the fifth straight week, I consider the dollar index (DXY) to be a key chart for precious metals (and all dollar based commodities). The dollar seems to have formed a bottom over the past couple of weeks. The “Trump tax plan” headlines may or may not affect the dollar in the coming week, although in general I view the headlines and sentiment to be positive for the U.S. dollar, whether that sentiment endures or not. A stronger dollar of course puts price pressure on silver priced in U.S. dollars.

Silver Technical Levels

The weekly chart shows that SLV is below its 50 week moving average and near a Fibonacci retracement level of $15.59. SLV is not over-sold on the weekly chart.

The daily chart for SLV also does not give a lot of reason for optimism. SLV failed its test over the 100 day MA, and has some room to move lower on its Bollinger Bands. The last seven sell-offs in SLV recorded lower RSI readings than we currently see. With silver trading below all key exponential and simple moving averages, I don’t see a case for being bullish here.

The value of the iShares Silver Trust (SLV) is of course dependent upon the value of silver spot and future prices. Since the spot and futures markets trade 23 hours per day, and SLV only trades 8 hours per day, we can find more meaningful technical analysis on the spot and future charts.

In the spot market for silver (XAUUSD), it is interesting to see how often the 100 DMA served as either support and resistance in the past week. For silver to form a bottom, I would like to see it overtake the 100 day MA, break out of downtrend and close the week above its EMAs. For the coming week, I expect that silver will remain in its downtrend, but I will be looking for a bottom to form. Each week, I share an interactive copy of my four hour charts in gold, silver and crude oil with my Marketplace subscribers.

Current Trading Bias

Here are my trading biases for gold, silver and related ETFs:

Security Current Bias SPDR Gold Trust ( GLD) Look for bottom to form iShares Silver Trust ( SLV) Look for bottom to form Vaneck Gold Miner ( GDX) Leveraged return on gold Vaneck Junior Miner ( GDXJ) Leveraged return on gold

Disclaimer and Notes

All charts above were taken from Trading View unless otherwise indicated, and all tables were created by Viking Analytics unless otherwise indicated.

This article was written for information purposes, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. All my articles are subject to the disclaimer found here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.