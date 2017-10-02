IMF September Review: Banking Big Gains

My Ian's Million Fund, IMF, is a quasi-index fund where I have two main goals. One, beat the S&P 500 over time with my own diversified basket of stocks, while avoiding any ongoing management fees. Two, build a model that my non-investment professional friends can copy. If I didn't have other investments and had $1,000/month to invest, what retirement portfolio would I build to ensure I ended up with a strong solid nest egg? The IMF answers that question.

After August's anomaly, which sent the IMF down 2% versus a 0.3% gain for the S&P 500, the winning ways have returned.

The S&P 500 was up again in September, advancing 1.98% (based on the SPY ETF). In fact, as SA author Ploutos recently noted, the S&P 500 hasn't had a losing month this year - if we make it to year-end without a loss, it'd be the first time ever. And the IMF topped the S&P's already decent performance. My portfolio scored a satisfying 2.67% advance on the month - and, like the market - closed Friday at record highs. For the year, the IMF has bested the S&P 500 by about 2.5%. Our other tracker portfolio, the all-world stock ETF (VT), rose 2.09% for the month, so the IMF won on that count as well.

What Went Right And Wrong

Oddly enough, both of the top two holdings in the portfolio - Mexican companies - traded down for the month. The Peso weakened somewhat and sentiment has faded for the Mexico trade following the month's horrible earthquake which killed more than 350 people in and around the nation's capital.

Despite that, the IMF surged on the month, powered by many of its other top 20 holdings. The regional banking stocks in particular delivered huge gains, as the financials surged back up after a rough summer. Of the ten biggest winners in the IMF to date, fully half of them are banks (either US regionals, or international banks). And some of them, such as the portfolio's 7th-biggest holding, Washington Trust (WASH) exploded higher for September.

We may be on the cusp of breakouts for many of these regional banking plays, as many of them are already back to the Trump election highs after months of consolidation. Given the still relatively decent valuations and strong dividends out of this sector, I'm not surprised they are catching a bid now that interest rates are finally cooperating ever so slightly.

My decision to load the IMF with energy-related banks has also paid off in a big way. The portfolio's #5 largest holding, Bancolombia (CIB) has ripped in 2017, powered by improving oil prices (Colombia is a significant oil producer) along with improving LatAm sentiment. My thesis all along was that you could sock away these energy-related banks and enjoy strong dividends while waiting for oil to finally tick up. When playing something like an energy bust, often there is a lower-risk play than just buying straight oil stocks. Same goes for Alaskan regional bank Northrim (NRIM), which has catapulted higher this month to the IMF's great benefit, along with oil prices (my original thesis on Northrim here):

The reversal in interest rate-sensitive trades also put a big tailwind behind the IMF's increasingly large REIT holdings. There's a reason we buy this stuff on weakness - you don't want to have to go chasing once the tide turns.

Less thematically, three other large IMF holdings delivered big wins for the month. Core food holding McCormick & Co (MKC) spiced things up with a massive earnings report, sending the stock easily back into the triple digits after the earlier acquisition dip. This is one of those buy and forget stocks, and any future dips into the low 90s (should we be so fortunate) should be taken advantage of.

On top of that, Orbital ATK is getting acquired, which sent shares flying. And Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) surged 10% on the month and, to be honest, I'm not precisely sure why. It's an obligatory reasonably-priced high dividend tech holding to me, I'm pleasantly surprised to be showing a nice capital gain on it as well. I guess in an industry-wide semiconductor boom, even the slothful giant eventually catches a bid.

Despite the sterling overall returns for the month, it wasn't all great news. The Mexican holdings went lower, as I discussed. Walgreens Boot Alliance (WBA) got punished for the month, though it's not that large of a portfolio holding. And the (now) smallest IMF position, Birner Dental (BDMS) blew up, following a quarterly filing showing them in a seemingly major liquidity crunch:

The IMF has been getting a lot of firsts lately. Hopefully Birner won't become the first bankruptcy in the portfolio's history, but it's bound to happen sooner or later. Relating to Birner, given my cost basis for it is at 9, this would have the odd distinction of having both doubled and then imploded on me, should it go down that route. Regardless, there will be losers in any portfolio, I'm not losing sleep about this one, particularly since it was never a big position. With very small cap stocks, never put in more money than you don't mind losing.

On the plus side, the portfolio has four positions that are up more than 100% (Credicorp, Graña y Montero, Colfax, and Cabot Microelectronics). Given that most readers probably haven't heard of any of those either, it shows the sorts of magnified beta - for both good and bad - that you get out of small caps. I'll take four doubles for every Birner though, it's a great source of alpha on the whole.

Checking In On Yield

A Stock Dividend: How To Think About/Account For Them

One note on dividend tracking here. The IMF received its first ever stock dividend this past month, courtesy of Arrow Financial (AROW). Arrow Financial has an unusual way of growing its dividend every year. Unlike most of the DGI universe, Arrow pays a fixed dividend of 25c per quarter. However, once per year, it engages in a stock dividend.

This year, for example, it "paid" three shares of stock for every 100 shares that an owner already held. In this way, the $1/year dividend actually goes up 3%, as you'll get $1/share on 103 shares next year, instead of just 100 shares this year. Despite a seemingly frozen dividend rate, due to these stock splits, Arrow has maintained a track record of yearly dividend growth dating back to 1993, putting it in a rare club among US financial firms.

Now, I'm not a big fan of stock dividends. You're not actually getting anything - yes, you receive more shares, but you're diluted to an equal degree. This is in effect a fractional stock split, not a dividend at all. You may feel like you're getting something, but you really aren't. On the other hand, the 25c/quarter in cash dividend they pay is real enough, and amounts to a more than 3% yield on the IMF's cost basis.

I could take or leave the stock dividend. The company buys back stock in a way that largely offsets the stock dividend. The shares outstanding count was 14 million in 2002, and it's 14 million today. However, other than making accounting more difficult, I'm not sure what purpose "paying" a stock dividend then buying back stock really accomplishes. Regardless, I still like the holding, and I'll put up with this quirk.

For the sake of the dividends reported here, I will count cash received from Arrow as a real dividend, and I won't count the stock dividend in the below total - instead, I will adjust down the cost basis on my purchased shares, since, in effect, that's what's actually happened.

September

For the month, the portfolio received $76 in dividends. I'm still down a hard drive that stored my main portfolio tracking sheet, hopefully I'll have all my old data back up to make a comparative chart for next month. As it is, I can report this is the third highest monthly figure to date, trailing only May and June of this year.

Encouragingly, there was only one large payment this month - BT Group's (BT) semi-annual dividend payment made up a fifth of the September dividend haul. On the whole though, there were a bunch of small dividend payments received this month, showing the increasing diversification and varied income streams within the portfolio. In total, 39 companies sent the IMF money in September, by far a record high for the portfolio. That's more than one payment per day. Though, sadly, we will be losing one soon, assuming Northrop Grumman's (NOC) takeover offer for portfolio holding Orbital ATK (OA) goes through as planned.

People may still scoff that the income stream is far too small to amount to much. However, this portfolio was started in January of 2016 with $1,000/month of contributions. To already be to a place where it is throwing off a projected $868/year less than two years later shows the power of steady even if small contributions.

Overall, despite a dreaded dividend cut (your author casts a wary eye in the direction of Teva Pharmaceuticals), the portfolio's overall yield on cost continues to rise nicely, hitting 3.94% now. Texas Instruments (TXN) in particular deserves a callout, on the back of its stellar recently-announced 24% dividend increase (to say nothing of the portfolio's 80% capital gain in that name).

Speaking of dividend cuts, it's worth noting that the three riskiest yield positions in the portfolio - mall owners CBL & Associates (CBL) and Washington Prime (WPG), along with the ever-controversial Uniti Group (UNIT), make up just 7.5% of the IMF's income stream. And, they're just 1.6% of the fund's overall assets.

In isolation, I wouldn't be shocked if any of these cut their dividends within the next couple years (UNIT especially). On the whole though, they are a minor player in the IMF. Even if all go to seed, the overall effect on the portfolio would be minimal. This fits in with my philosophy that high yield should be a garnish in a portfolio filled with steady high-quality bellwethers. If the high yield plays work out, they create a sizable dividend stream to reinvest back into more traditional DGI plays. And if they, as a basket, don't, the cost would be a percentage point or so of the overall portfolio.

Coming up, for October, we've got a big one-off distribution coming from sizable portfolio holding San Juan Basin Royalty (SJT), which won a settlement from its former field operator. Aside from that, I'm flying blind until I have my main tracker spreadsheet up and running again. Back-up your excel data, folks! Anyways, we'll see what October brings - can the market continue its unprecedented no losing months streak?