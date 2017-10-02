CEFL Still A Useful Part OF A High-Yield ETN Portfolio With 16.3% Yield..

Performance of CEFL

For the one-year period ending September 27, 2017 the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA: CEFL) returned 19.98% based on a purchase on September 27, 2016 at the closing price of $18.00, the September 27, 2017 price of $18.50 and the reinvestment of dividends through to September 2017. It does not include my projected October 2017 monthly dividend of $0.2455. This exceeds the total return on the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) of 18.34% over the same period, also with reinvestment of dividends. CEFL is based on an index of higher yielding closed-end exchanged traded funds. While typically called dividends, the monthly payments from CEFL are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETN note based on the dividends paid by the underlying closed-end funds, pursuant to the terms of the indenture. There is an unleveraged ETF that is based on the same index, the Yieldshares High Income ETF (NYSEARCA: YYY)

Since the price of CEFL is only slightly higher than it was a year ago, it was mainly the high dividends that generated the 19.98% return, The substantial 67.38% total return performance of CEFL since over the last two years is also due primarily to the high dividends. In a recent article: Is MORL And Other High Yield 2X Leveraged ETNs Impacted By Re-Balancing Decay? I examined the total returns over "round-trip" price movements of CEFL and other High Yield 2X Leveraged ETNs using market back-testing to see if decay is a cause for concern. These ETNs emulate a portfolio based on a specific index that is 2X leveraged. In order to maintain the 2X leverage, the size of the implicit basket of securities in the portfolio must be periodically rebalanced. This entails increasing the size of the assets that one share of the leveraged ETN represents if the market value of the index components increase and reducing the size of the assets that one share of the leveraged ETN represents if the market value of the index components decrease. This raises the question of the possibility of a "buy at the top, sell at the bottom" decay problem

For decay to be empirically observed, the total return over a "round trip" holding period for 2X leveraged ETNs should be significantly less than twice that of their unleveraged companion versions. In order to do a "round trip" holding period total return comparison, there must be two dates, hopefully as far apart as possible, where one of the securities being compared began and ended the period at the exact same price.

CEFL closed at $18.15 on both 8/19/2015 and 6/9/2017. The total return on CEFL for that period assuming reinvestment of all dividends was 39.80% slightly less than twice the 21.44% total return on YYY for that period using the same reinvestment of all dividends basis. That is about what would be expected given the interest expense incurred by CEFL on the implicit borrowing. While YYY does not incur that interest expense. Over that period the price of YYY only increase from $19.40 to $19.61. Thus, it was a period over which the underlying closed-end funds that comprise the portfolios of both CEFL and YYY did not significantly change in value.

The purpose of the CEFL 8/19/2015 to 6/9/2017 total return calculation was to isolate the impact of any decay that might have occurred as periodically rebalanced 2X leveraged ETNs adjusted their portfolio size and thus their exposure to market movements. However, the total return on CEFL for that period, assuming reinvestment of all dividends of 39.80% can also be used to demonstrate that by far, the bulk of the total return on CEFL has been due to dividends rather than price appreciation.

Analysis of the October 2017 CEFL Dividend Projection

As I indicated in: CEFL Still Attractive With 16% Dividend Yield, Despite Coming February Dividend Shock, there has been a significant change in the composition of the index as a result of the rebalancing that occurred in the beginning of 2017. On balance the dividend yield on the closed-end funds that comprise the index is somewhat lower than prior to the rebalancing.

Since 27 of the 30 high dividend closed-end funds that comprise the index upon which CEFL and YYY is based pay monthly dividends, there is a minor seasonal factor involved with the CEFL dividend. In some months some of the quarterly payers have ex-dividend dates and that boosts the next months' dividends. Only the Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (NYSE: EDD), Templeton Emerging Markets Inc Fund (NYSE: TEI)) and Liberty All Star Equity Fund (NYSE: USA) now pay quarterly dividends.

Both EDD and TEI have September 2017 ex-dates. Thus, only USA will not contribute to the October 2017 dividend. This, means that October 2017 dividend will be one of the highest monthly divdiends possible with the current composition of the index.

There were some changes in the monthly dividends paid by closed-end funds that comprises the index upon which CEFL is based. EDD decreased its' dividend to $ 0.15 from the prior $0.16. The Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) decreased its' dividend to $ 0.05641 from the prior $0.05983. The First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (FSD) increased its' dividend to $0.1266 from the prior $0.1262. The Wells Fargo Advantage Multi Sector Income Fund (ERC) increased its' dividend to $0.1075 from the prior $0.10728. TEI increased its' dividend to $0.1119 from the prior $0.1068. The Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (HEI) decreased its' dividend to $0.029 from the prior $0.03. The Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) decreased its' dividend to $0.0475 from the prior $0.525.

The ex-dates of all of the components can be seen in the table below along with the weights, prices, ratio of price to net asset value, ex-dates, dividends and contributions to the index. One caveat is that the weights of the components of the index are as of February 3, 2017, the latest available on the UBS ETRACS website. The other high-yield UBS 2x Leveraged ETNs show the weights of the components of the index upon which they are based as of the previous day on the UBS ETRACS website. That was the case for CEFL until February 3, 2017. I have spoken to people at UBS in charge of the ETRACS and they said they are aware of the problem, which they attribute to possibly the purchase of the index by NASDAQ. They told me that they are working on the problem and still expect to have it fixed shortly. They also said that since CEFL only rebalances once a year in January and there have been no corporate actions since January 2017 that could have changed the composition of the index, the February 3, 2017, weighting should be very close to the weighting on dates since then.

Equity and Fixed-income Market Considerations and Risks

The general consensus is that tax reform will be favorable for the equity markets, while the inability to pass any new tax legislation would result in lower economic activity that could favor fixed-income rather than equity. In the short-run that would seem correct, if only because so many market participants appear to believe it to be true. The recent inability of the Republicans to repeal and replace Obamacare, has made some market participants doubt that the Republicans will be able to enact new tax legislation. If think such doubts are not justified. The Republicans were not able to enact repeal and replace Obamacare with a something that was less costly and provided more benefits, as Trump had promised, because it simply was impossible. In contrast, the Republican legislators may not agree on all aspects of tax policy, but do not have the sharp disagreements regarding healthcare policy that prevented enactment of a repeal and replacement of Obamacare. Thus, investors should assume new tax legislation will be enacted. President Trump will be quite happy to sign whatever tax law the Congress enacts.

The final version of the tax law changes are not known. Ironically, there would be very little doubt as to what would be enacted with Republican control of Congress and the Presidency, with any President other than Trump. However, the fact that assuming Trump's claim of $10 billion of net assets is accurate, the Trump family stands to gain at least $4 billion from repeal of the estate tax. The one Trump tax return that did surface indicates that Trump has more than 500 Limited Liability Corporations. This means that Trump benefits significantly from allowing pass-through entities to be taxed at a lower rate than personal rates. The for the 2005 year Trump Tax return it can be determined that allowing pass-through entities to be taxed at a lower rate than personal rates would have drastically reduced Trump's tax bill.

These factors might cause the Republicans to moderate the extent that the new tax law massively shifts the tax burden away from the rich and onto the backs of the middle class. As with repeal and replace Obamacare, the Republicans can only loose two senators in order to get the 50 votes. It might be noted what John McCain said on May 26, 2001 when casting one of the two Republican Senate votes against the Bush tax cuts

I cannot in good conscience support a tax cut in which so many of the benefits go to the most fortunate among us, at the expense of middle-class Americans who most need tax relief.

While there is considerable doubt as to exactly what the new tax bill would entail, it is close to a certainty that one will be enacted. Furthermore, it is just a certain that it will shift the tax burden away from the rich and thus onto the middle class. The proposal put forth by President Trump includes eliminating the deduction for state and local taxes. Most of the 25% of individual tax filers who itemize deductions would be hurt by that if they reside in high tax states. Trump also calls for raising the lowest tax bracket to 12% from the current 10%. Those using the standard deduction would benefit from a doubling of it to $12,000 for individuals and $24,000 for couples. Today, many who use the standard deduction have little or no Federal tax liability. Doubling the standard deduction will make that even more the case. The middle class in states with high taxes will thus likely see their tax burden increase.

Another aspect of the Trump proposal that would lower the rate on pass-through entities such as Limited Liability Corporations is the impact on the social security and Medicare trust funds. As was seen in Kansas, where the top rate paid by pass-through entities was reduced so that it was advantageous for those collecting salaries to reorganize themselves into pass-through entities, many highly paid individuals did so. Bill Self the state's highest paid employee does not pay state income tax on millions he earns as the University's men's basketball coach since he uses a Limited Liability Corporation to be compensated for his services rather than a salary. Medicare payroll tax is paid on wages and salary with no limit and an extra Medicare tax is imposed on wages and salaries above $200,000 for single employees and $250,000 as a married taxpayer. Social Security payroll taxes is due on up to $127,500 in wages. By switching from being a salaried employee to being paid via pass-through entity allows one to not pay Medicare and Social Security tax on the income passed through.

Aside from the fact that highly paid professionals will pay lower income taxes when they reorganize themselves into pass-through entities, the Medicare and Social Security taxes they avoid by doing so will have to be made up by ordinary wage earners. The wage earners will either have to offset the Medicare and Social Security taxes lost when highly paid professionals reorganize themselves into pass-through entities by paying higher payroll taxes, or see Medicare and Social Security benefits reduced.

The elimination of the estate tax which only impacts those with estates above $5.49 million for individuals and $10.98 million for couples, would be a transfer of many billions to the wealthiest 0.2%. Again, one way or another that would have to be made up by the 99.8%. Shifting the tax burden from the rich to the middle class tends to reduce economic activity. Reducing taxes on corporations would not increase economic activity since a profit maximizing corporation will make decisions that relating to the level of production, wages and prices that maximize after-tax profit. Since corporate income taxes are a percent of pre-tax profits, the level of output, wages and prices that maximize pre-tax profits are also the same levels that maximize after-tax profits. This means that the incidence of corporate taxes falls entirely on the owners of the shares. Contrary to false statements made by many who job depends on them not understanding this, a profit maximizing corporation can never pass any corporate incomes on to any customers or employees. The was explained in: Get 16.8% Dividend Yield, And Diversify Some ETN Interest Risk.

Leveraged High Yield ETNs and the Rationale for Holding All of Them

Many thought that the 2016 election results would usher in a period of higher interest rates. Rates have risen somewhat since the election. However, 2x Leveraged ETNs that I follow have done well since the election. Those are in addition to CEFL, the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA: MORL) and the UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (NYSEARCA: BDCL).

As I explained in the article 30% Yielding MORL, MORT And The mREITs: A Real World Application And Test Of Modern Portfolio Theory, a security or a portfolio of securities is more efficient than another asset if it has a higher expected return than the other asset but no more risk, or has the same expected return but less risk.

I was originally drawn to 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs as a vehicle to take advantage of my macroeconomic outlook that interest rates would stay much lower for much longer than many market participants believed. MORL was the first one I considered since low interest rates would benefit the leveraged mREITs that comprise the index upon which MORL is based as well as amplifying MORL's dividend via the 2X leverage. In A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs, I explained my view that interest rates were not likely to rise in the intermediate future and the mREITs were a good way to benefit, if my outlook proved correct. Furthermore, MORL would provide a very high yield, in excess of 20%, because of its 2X leverage which involved implicitly borrowing at the 3-month LIBOR rate. This would generate a large positive carry.

After UBS came out with CEFL, a 2x Leveraged High-Yield Closed-End Fund ETN, I pointed out in 17.8%-Yielding CEFL - Diversification On Top Of Diversification, Or Fees On Top Of Fees? that those investors who have significant portions of their portfolios in mREITs and in particular a leveraged baskets of mREITs such as MORL could particularly benefit from diversifying into an instrument that was correlated to the S&P 500, as mREITs were not very correlated to SPY.

In my article BDCL: The Third Leg Of The High-Yielding Leveraged ETN Stool, I said that BDCL is highly correlated to the overall market, but may be a very good diversifier for investors seeking high income who are now heavily invested in interest rate sensitive instruments. All leveraged ETNs have interest-rate risk since their dividends fluctuate inversely with the borrowing costs implicit in their leveraged structure. However, MORL has much greater exposure to interest rates than CEFL, and CEFL has more interest rate risk than BDCL. In the continuum from mostly interest-rate risk to mostly equity market risk, MORL is the most interest-rate sensitive and BDCL is the most equity market sensitive. CEFL is between the two and has some interest-rate risk and some equity market risk.

The reason for the difference in relative sensitivity to interest rate and equity market risk amount the three 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs is due to the composition of the indexes upon which they are based. MORL is based on an index of mREITs. Interest rates impact mREITs in two ways. Higher long-term rates are a two-edged sword for leveraged mREITs like Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE: NLY). Higher long-term rates reduce the value of their mortgage portfolio and thus the book value of the shares. The other side of the two-edged sword is that higher long-term rates and lower prices of mortgage securities provides an opportunity for mREITs to reinvest the monthly principal payments they receive in higher yielding mortgage securities. A highly leveraged mREIT with, say, 9 to 1 leverage and CPR of 11% would be generating new cash available for reinvestment from prepayments of principle each year approximately equal to the entire equity of the mREIT.

CEFL is based on an index of higher yielding closed-end exchanged traded funds. Some of the closed-end exchanged traded funds contain common stocks, usually the high dividend paying variety. Many of the closed-end funds in the index that CEFL is based on contain high-yield bonds. These junk bonds are considered to have some equity-like characteristics. However, to the extent that those bonds are longer-term obligations with fixed coupon rates, they are impacted by declines in the overall bond market like that which has occurred since the election. In contrast, it is highly unlikely that any of the business development companies that comprise the index upon which BDCL is based would hold any longer-term obligations with fixed coupon rates. The only debt securities that business development companies would normally hold in the course of their business would be loans to the companies that the business development companies have invested in. Those debt instruments would usually be convertible into equity and have adjustable interest rates. Thus, they would tend not to be hurt by higher interest rates.

Since CEFL yields not that much less than MORL, this suggests that a portfolio consisting of both MORL and CEFL would have close to the yield of a portfolio with only MORL, but considerably less risk. My article explained why adding BCDL to such as portfolio could result in a more efficient risk/return profile. The post-election performance of three UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged ETNs: MORL, CEFL and BDCL illustrates the advantages of diversification. All three have very high yields. However, a portfolio consisting of all three would have almost as much yield as a portfolio consisting only of any single one but considerably less risk.

Conclusions and Recommendations

I am still cautiously bullish on CEFL despite the price increases over the past year. CEFL is one of the few instruments that provide a very high yield and some ability to benefit from a rising stock market. However, some of the factors that made me bullish previously are not as pronounced as before. Closed-end funds typically trade at either discounts or premiums to book value. On balance, there is a slight bias towards discounts. Because of significant changes in the composition of the index, comparisons of aggregate discounts to book value from previous years may not be very meaningful. Using data available as of September 22, 2017, the average discount to book value of the 30 high dividend closed-end funds that comprise the index upon which CEFL and its unleveraged version YYY is based, was 6.13%. As of January 27, 2017 it was 9.28%. As of December 28, 2016, before the rebalancing it was 9.5%. It was 6.9% on July 28, 2016. This compares to the record 13.8% discount to book value for CEFL on September 18, 2015. Much of the price increase in CEFL since then has been due to the reduction on the discount to book value that the components were trading at.

The risks posed by the prospects of protectionism have faded in the eyes of many market participants, however they can not be ignored. The new tax law could initially cause a boost to the stock market. Lowering corporate taxes would increase earnings. To the extent that concerns regarding the Federal deficit are either discarded or explained away with fantasy dynamic scoring, the fixed-income markets could suffer. Eventually, the shift in the tax burden from the rich to the middle class, will result in a recession. The question is how long it will take. It took about four years for the Bush tax cuts to damage the economy enough to cause the 2007 financial crisis. The Democrats who blame the financial crisis on insufficient regulation rather than the inequality brought about by the tax code, are not doing any any favors. A longer-term holder might want to hold a greater weight in fixed-income related ETNs like MORL based on the belief that the Trump tax policies will eventually depress the economy and force the Federal Reserve to lower rates. Alternatively, someone might want to weigh equity related ETNs like CEFL and BDCL if they thought that stocks would be more likely to rise when corporate taxes are cut.

If one was an extreme optimist in terms of the stock market, they might hold out hope that the trade bluster and now abandoned Border Adjustment Tax proposal might just be the crisis that enables the USA to replace much or all of the income tax with a value added tax. There would be tremendous benefits of doing so. That would be the ultimate example of turning lemons into lemonade. The alternatives of protectionism and possible worse scenarios are horrendous. See: Value Added Tax: A Way Out Of The Trade War Train Wreck?

This suggests large fat-tail risks in both directions in the equity market. This would lead investors, who have a significant portion of their portfolios in CEFL, to consider adding MORL to hedge against the risk of much weaker economic growth and BDCL to get the potential gain from much stronger economic growth. This would enable them to maintain the income in the high teens that CEFL now delivers. Likewise MORL investors might want to consider adding CEFL or BDCL in order to hedge the against a high real growth scenario.

When choosing between CEFL, BDCL and MORL. There are a number of considerations. Even though, the average discount to book value for the closed-end funds in the index upon which CEFL is based on has declined from earlier extreme levels, it still is significant. As I discussed in MORL's 19.9% Dividend Yield Has Produced Triple Digit Total Returns, But New Risks Have Arisen the average discount to book value for the mREITs in the index upon which MORL is based on, has recently declined so much that it has now disappeared and has turned into a premium. Thus, in terms of relative value as measured by average discount to book value for the components in the index, CEFL looks better than MORL. The discounts to book value are not available on a timely basis for BDCL.

The yields on all of the high-yielding 2x leveraged ETNs like CEFL are still compelling. However, the uncertainty regarding economic policy means that significant event risks exist in addition to the risks inherent with the ETNs use of leverage. This is in addition to the leverage employed by many of the components that make up the indices upon which these ETNs are based. I am diversifying the large proportion of MORL in my portfolio with some CEFL and BDCL since there is a small possibility of much stronger economic growth than I expect. That enacting the new tax bill will at minimum, create a greater perception on the part of many market participants of much stronger economic growth should be considered by shorter-termm investors. If something catastrophic were to occur, it would be expected that the stock market would decline sharply, but MORL could do better as investors seek the safety of agency mortgage-backed securities and the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates.

In view of the uncertainty and risks. Active traders might consider waiting until discounts to book value for CEFL components return to more attractive levels or wait until the Federal Reserve and tax policy pictures become more clear. However, a lesson we can learn from the last few years is that waiting for price declines in high-yielding instruments like CEFL, can backfire as the large dividends forgone by waiting, exceeds the savings from a lower purchase price.

My calculation projects a October 2017 CEFL dividend of $0.2454. The implied annualized dividends would be $2.812. This is a 15.2% simple annualized yield with CEFL priced at $18.52. On a monthly compounded annualized basis it is 16.3%. With a yield around 16%, without any reinvestment of dividends, you get back your initial investment in about six years and still have your original investment shares intact. If someone thought that over the next five years equity markets and interest rates would remain relatively stable, and thus CEFL would continue to yield 16.3% on a compounded basis, the return on a strategy of reinvesting all dividends would be enormous. An investment of $100,000 would be worth $218,011 in five years. More interestingly, for those investing for future income, the income from the initial $100,000 would increase from the $16,900 initial annual rate to $36,774 annually.

Table I. CEFL Components- Prices September 22, 2017

Name Ticker Weight Price NAV price/NAV ex-div dividend frequency contribution Doubleline Income Solutions DSL 4.43 21.16 21.8 0.9706 9/13/2017 0.15 m 0.0116 Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund EDD 4.37 8.26 9.3 0.8882 9/28/2017 0.15 q 0.0293 Backstone /GSO Strategic Credit Fund BGB 4.32 16.01 16.98 0.9429 9/21/2017 0.105 m 0.0105 Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend AOD 4.31 8.91 9.8 0.9092 9/21/2017 0.0575 m 0.0103 Calamos Convertible Opp&inc CHI 4.31 11.39 11.2 1.0170 9/11/2017 0.095 m 0.0133 Eaton Vance T/a Gl Dvd Incm ETG 4.3 16.95 17.84 0.9501 9/21/2017 0.1025 m 0.0096 Blackrock Multi-Sector Income BIT 4.28 18.51 19.88 0.9311 9/14/2017 0.1167 m 0.0100 Calamos Strat Tot Return Fd CSQ 4.28 12 12.48 0.9615 9/11/2017 0.0825 m 0.0109 Liberty All Star Equity Fund USA 4.23 5.96 6.6 0.9030 7/26/2017 0.13 q Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fundd GHY 4.23 14.85 16.5 0.9000 9/14/2017 0.09 m 0.0095 PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund PCI 4.21 22.88 23.47 0.9749 9/8/2017 0.1641 m 0.0111 Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund EAD 4.2 8.65 9.32 0.9281 9/12/2017 0.0564 m 0.0101 Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund HYT 4.17 11.17 12.26 0.9111 9/14/2017 0.07 m 0.0096 Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Inc RQI 4.14 12.52 13.34 0.9385 9/19/2017 0.08 m 0.0098 BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust BTZ 4.04 13.49 14.83 0.9096 9/14/2017 0.0705 m 0.0078 First Trust Intermediate Duration Prf.& Income Fd FPF 3.94 24.55 25.04 0.9804 9/1/2017 0.1525 m 0.0090 John Hancock T/a Dvd Income HTD 3.68 25.43 26.22 0.9699 9/8/2017 0.138 m 0.0074 Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund EVV 3.53 13.96 15.14 0.9221 9/8/2017 0.0806 m 0.0075 Wells Fargo Advantage Multi Sector Income Fund ERC 3.27 13.34 14.51 0.9194 9/12/2017 0.1075 m 0.0097 Western Asset High Income Fund II HIX 3.06 7.19 7.74 0.9289 9/21/2017 0.049 m 0.0077 Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund Inc AWF 2.8 12.88 14.05 0.9167 9/7/2017 0.0699 m 0.0056 Templeton Emerg Mkts Inc Fd TEI 2.64 11.75 13.19 0.8908 9/27/2017 0.1119 q 0.0093 Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fd ISD 2.43 15.22 16.71 0.9108 9/14/2017 0.0925 m Western Asset High Income Op HIO 2.16 5.07 5.62 0.9021 9/21/2017 0.029 m 0.0046 Nuveen Pfd Sec Income Fd JPS 1.99 10.33 10.34 0.9990 9/14/2017 0.062 m 0.0044 First Trust High Income Long/short Fund FSD 1.75 17.01 18.19 0.9351 9/1/2017 0.1266 m 0.0048 Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund JPC 1.56 10.5 10.75 0.9767 9/14/2017 0.065 m 0.0036 Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund JQC 1.32 8.35 9.18 0.9096 9/14/2017 0.0475 m 0.0028 Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund NCV 1.16 6.99 6.63 1.0543 9/8/2017 0.065 m 0.0040 Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc DSU 0.91 11.55 12.69 0.9102 9/14/2017 0.0685 m 0.0020

Disclosure: I am/we are long CEFL, MORL, BDCL, RAS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.