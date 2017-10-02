Cardinal Health: Dividend Contender On Sale

Cardinal Health (CAH) is often listed as a Dividend Aristocrat - a stock that has paid shareholders consecutively rising dividends for 25+ years. However, two primary pieces of evidence contradict this perceived status.

The first is the dividend record that Cardinal Health itself hosts in the investor relations section of its website. This shows that Cardinal Health has paid consecutively rising dividends since 2005, a twelve-year record that falls short of the Dividend Aristocrat bar.

The second is David Fish's Dividend Champions, Contenders and Challengers list. Though Fish's list records a twenty-one year record - which contradicts Cardinal Health's own record - it still falls short of the Dividend Aristocrat bar.

Nonetheless, the fact that Cardinal Health is not a Dividend Aristocrat does not disqualify it from consideration as a potential investment.

Company Overview

Founded in 1971, Cardinal Health is a healthcare firm which divides its operations into two segments: Pharmaceutical, which distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical products, provides pharmacy management services to hospitals, and offers development, marketing and distribution services to pharmaceutical manufacturers; and Medical, which manufactures, supplies and distributes branded medical, surgical and laboratory products.

The breakdown in revenue for 2017 shows that the Pharmaceutical segment is the most profitable segment of the two.

Segment Revenue ($) Pharmaceutical 116.46 billion Medical 13.52 billion Total 129.98 billion

Cardinal Health is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. It has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion and a workforce of approximately 50,000 employees.

Competitive Advantage

Cardinal Health's competitive advantages is its sheer scale. It serves more than 24,000 pharmacies, manufactures or sources in excess of 400,000 products for patient care, and serves more than 2 million patients over 50,000 home healthcare products. It is in 85% of U.S. hospitals, supports over 40,000 physician offices across the country, and serves 10,000 specialist physician offices and clinics. It also supplies over 72,000 lab products to nearly 6,000 labs.

How well this competitive advantage serves Cardinal Health can be gleaned from its revenue and net income figures over the past five years.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2013 101.09 billion 334.00 million 2014 91.08 billion 1.17 billion 2015 102.53 billion 1.22 billion 2016 121.55 billion 1.43 billion 2017 129.98 billion 1.29 billion

Is Cardinal Health likely to maintain such profitability going forward? Absolutely. As the population expands and lifespans increase, provision for healthcare products will become more vital going forward. An established player such as Cardinal Health can only benefit from this set of circumstances in the years ahead.

Valuation

Currently, Cardinal Health is trading in the mid-$60 range with a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a forward P/E ratio of 12.06 and offers a dividend yield of 2.76% with a sustainable payout ratio of 44.20%. The five-year-average P/E ratio is 27.3, and the five-year average dividend yield is 1.97%, which suggests that Cardinal Health is undervalued at this time. Is that the case?

Earnings per share over the past twelve months was $4.03, and EPS growth over the next five years is estimated to be 5.54%. Using an 11% discount rate - the stock market average - I calculate fair value for Cardinal Health to be $72.17. The stock is currently undervalued by 7%.

Final Thoughts

Cardinal Health may not be a Dividend Aristocrat, but it is a Dividend Contender, and certainly a solid dividend payer which will serve its shareholders well for the long-term. The company's vast scale, combined with the growing necessity for healthcare going forward, mean that prospective investors are being offered a bargain price to start or add to a position here.

DISCLAIMER: The author is not a financial professional and accepts no responsibility for any investment decisions a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures cited are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.