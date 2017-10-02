Thoughts On The Trump Tax Plan

Furthermore, financial engineering has become so sophisticated and effective that it tends to work more for the increasing inequality than for stimulating the economy.

There are concerns surrounding the timing of the huge tax cuts, how they will be paid for and how they will impact the economy if enacted.

The Trump administration has presented Congress with an outline for a tax package, something that will now have to be completed within a confused and conflicted body of legislators.

Guess it is time for me to say something about the tax proposals put out this last week by the Trump administration.

First of all, the response in the financial markets was positive renewing a partial “Trump bump” that came about late last year as the newly elected president put out his vision of the tax reform, infrastructure spending and regulatory revisions he was going to propose in the future.

At that time the stock market rose to new heights, longer-term bond rates rose, and the dollar strengthened on the prospect that economic growth would pick up with some possible increase in inflation.

After disappointments concerning the attempts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, markets were not quite as exuberant and concern arose about whether or not the Trump team…and Congress…could tie their shoe strings let alone assemble a Rubik’s Cube.

Well, now the Trump team has produced an outline of the tax plan it would like to have Congress pass and even John Authers has written in the Financial Times that “Trump's Tax Plan is a Potential Turning Point for Markets.”

Trump, himself, “Pitches Tax Cut Proposals as 'Rocket Fuel' for the Economy.”

And, the markets responded, building on hope that something positive will come out of this new initiative. So, we must consider what the “Trump Plan” will do for the economy.

First let me say that it is very difficult to guess about how the Trump tax proposals will impact the economy because we only have been given the bullet points of the plan with very little detail as to how it will finally appear in legislative form. The Trump administration has given Congress a broad outline pertaining to what it would like to see happen, but has left the details out - to be determined at a later date.

Given this, I would like to express several concerns about the timing of such an ambitious tax plan, beginning with the comment that what has been proposed is a “tax cut plan” and not a “tax reform plan.”

That is, the outline proposed is aimed at being “rocket fuel” for the economy - stimulus to get the economy growing by at least 3.0 percent per year. These ideas are not aimed at reforming the tax system, something that was high on the list of campaign promises.

Even so, this tax plan will not be something that will be rushed through Congress. As many have said, if you thought repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act was complicated - you ain’t seen anything yet. Restructuring the tax system will take months - so, don’t hold your breath.

When did you say the higher rates of economic growth would be forthcoming?

Furthermore, there is the timing of the tax plan - given that some form of it will be passed in the next four months or so. The United States has just entered into the eighth year of the current economic recovery. The tax plan of President Ronald Reagan came in the early years of an economic recovery when there was lots of “slack” in the economy. The tax cuts of President George W. Bush also came early in an economic recovery. The timing of the Trump effort does not for it.

What Mr. Trump seems to be aiming for is for the recovery to pick up speed. Friday, he took credit for the economic pickup in the second quarter of 2017, the quarterly increase, which was revised upwards to an annualized 3.1 percent, was a sign of how his policies were working.

Unfortunately, almost every year of the eight years of economic recovery has had one quarter of annualized growth of at least 3.1 percent. There is no reason to believe this acceleration will continue.

Furthermore, the compounded annual rate of economic growth since the end of the Great Recession is still around 2.1 percent and is not expected to pick up in the near future. The reason given for such slow growth has been the fact that the growth rate of labor productivity is very low. That is, the reason for the slow economic growth is a supply-side problem and not a result of deficient aggregate demand. The tax plan proposals are not aimed at overcoming the labor productivity problems.

Then there are the assumptions behind the tax proposals themselves. Although the administration has given a lot of voice to how the tax cuts will benefit most Americans, the consensus building that sees the tax cuts accruing to the wealthy -- corporations and high tax bracket individuals. These benefits are supposed to get businesses spending again on investment, repatriating offshore funds to be put to work in the United States, and to provide incentives to small and medium-sized businesses to do more hiring and step up output.

A major problem with this is that it doesn’t take into account the massive changes that have taken place in the United States with respect to financial engineering. This has particularly been true with respect to the financial affairs as the credit inflation of the past sixty years has resulted in more and more businesses and wealthy individuals exploiting the opportunities that exist in financial innovation and financial engineering - called by some as “financialization.”

As the Federal government has continuously attempted to financially engineer the economy through “Keynesian” type fiscal plans, monetary policy supports, and other governmental innovations to stimulate housing and other sectors of the economy, sophisticated investors, whether corporate or individual, have learned to take advantage of these efforts and make lots and lots of money off of them. See the most popular post that I have ever written: “Bernanke is Underwriting the Wealthy.”

This is one of the major reasons why the income/wealth inequality has grown so skewed over this past sixty years.

In addition, the econometric models used to produce the predictions related to the economic proposals are out-of-date. As the economy continues to adjust to take advantage of the federal programs, the statistical models lag behind in incorporating all these investor changes.

Finally, if you believe in fiscal discipline like I do, you get concerned about how all these tax cuts are going to be paid for and how that will impact the future performance of the economy. Greg Ip, in the Wall Street Journal, has written that the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a watchdog group, has run some rough numbers on what the new Trump plan would do to the deficit if passed. Where the publicly held federal debt is now at 77 percent of GDP, “A $1.5 trillion tax cut would push that to 100 percent.”

What would happen to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy if they faced such deficits?

I am just not sure what the passage of something like the Trump tax plan would do to the economy if Congress passed something like what has been suggested. Obviously, I have some concerns with the proposals and with the timing of such an effort. There is still much uncertainty to deal with - and financial markets don’t like uncertainty.

