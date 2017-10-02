The Russell 2000 Bubble

The Russell 2000 PE = 97.96

The current PE Ratio for the Russell 2000 (IWM) Index is 97.96. Here is the table from The Wall Street Journal, Friday, September 29, 2017:

P/E RATIO DIV YIELD 9/29/2017† Year ago† Estimate^ 9/29/2017† Year ago† Russell 2000 97.96 nil 20.07 1.36 1.54 Nasdaq 100 25.69 24.32 21.32 1.10 1.20 S&P 500 24.22 24.45 19.19 1.98 2.13

† Trailing 12 months

^ Forward 12 months from Birinyi Associates; updated weekly on Friday.

P/E data based on as-reported earnings; estimate data based on operating earnings.

Source: Birinyi Associates

Here is the IWM chart:

The comparison with the previous market peaks in 2000 and 2007 shows that the Russell 2000 index is at this point much more overvalued. Specifically, the PE ratio for Russell 2000 was in the mid-50s in 2000 and just below 60 in 2008. Here is the chart from the MarketWatch report in Aug 19, 2017 (while the Russell PE ratio was still just below 80):

Source: Marketwatch August 19, 2017.

The Bubble

Thus, clearly whoever is buying the companies in the Russell 2000 index, which are small-cap stocks, is paying a very expensive price for the trailing 12-month earnings. Specifically, a dollar in earnings for these companies in aggregate is now worth almost $100 in price!

By historical standards, this is clearly irrational behavior. As a result, I am calling it a bubble.

What about the forward PE ratio?

Notice, on the same table above, that the forward PE ratio for Russell 2000 is only 20.07! This number is based on operational earnings, and computed by Birinyi Associates.

Thus, there seemed to be an extremely high expectation that the earnings for the small stocks will skyrocket next year. Is this an irrational expectation? I remember in the late 1990s, the analysts expected that dot-coms would produce earnings, which never really happened for 99% of dot-coms. Is this time different?

I am not sure how Birinyi Associates estimates the expected earnings for the small stocks, but I could make a guess: the America First policy. The Trump tax proposal benefits the small companies the most. The Trump anti-trade policies, which aim to bring the jobs back to the US, also benefit the small companies the most. Even the infrastructure stimulus should benefit the domestic small companies the most.

Is it still rational to expect that any of these policies will be implemented, as promised. The 15% corporate tax, or maybe 20%, or 28%, or maybe no change all? Trade? Are there any real positive changes in the trade polices, even in the pipeline?

How to play this bubble?

You cannot short this bubble on the way up. But also, you cannot shot it on the way down, as we see it from the 2016 correction. You cannot play it based on technical analysis alone. This bubble is based on the policy fundamentals, and thus you have to consider the fundamentals - specifically the earnings expectations. There will be a point when the market gives up on the Trump trade. We are not there yet. We will update on this.