2 Crazy But True Buying Tips For Dividend-Paying Stocks

There are two consistent investment ideas regarding dividends that will never change in the minds of most investors. First, most investors seek a certain dividend payout yield that they hope will grow consistently over time. Second, such investors also want to reinvest the dividends they receive. The powerful allure of dividend-paying stocks and the magic of compounding reinvested dividends can lead investors astray when they are seeking to expand their roster of dividend stocks.

Our experience in building a dividend stock portfolio of about 50 stocks has lead us to observe a couple of strange, but consistent, dividend stock phenomena that investors should be aware of when adding new dividend-paying stocks to their portfolio. (To our readers, feel free to add your own dividend stock purchase tips in the comment section of this article.) If you have never thought about the two fact patterns laid out below, we ask readers to observe the trading behavior of dividend stocks at the two particular points in time noted below. While our observation of such trading behavior may not occur 100 percent of the time, such behavior occurs more often than not.

Now let us discuss two crazy but true buying tips for dividend-paying stocks.

1) Avoid buying a dividend stock a couple weeks prior to its going ex-dividend

Too many investors attempt to buy the shares of a dividend stock in the weeks prior to it going ex-dividend. (For those new to dividend investing, a stock going “ex-dividend” is the dividing point that separates when a declared dividend belongs to the dividend stock seller rather than the stock buyer. After a stock’s ex-dividend date passes, the stock will generally drop in price by the amount of the expected dividend.) We say, however, avoid buying shares of dividend growth stock in the two weeks prior to the ex-dividend date. Why? Let us just say you are not alone in your ambitions of capturing that imminent declared dividend. As a result of such desire of many investors to capture the nearest declared dividend, the share price of a dividend growth stock tends to run up in the couple weeks prior to the ex-dividend date. The converse is true as well. In the weeks following an ex-dividend date, the share price of a dividend-paying stock tends to fall further than the expected drop in share price by the amount of the expected dividend.

The price paid for the shares of a dividend growth stock is more important for a long-term investor rather than capturing the nearest declared dividend. For example, look at how shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) traded in late August 2017 around the ex-dividend date of the company’s shares. Shares steadily traded in the $51.50-52.00 price range in the week or two prior to the ex-dividend date as many investors sought to capture the sizeable dividend. Yet, if an investor waited until the week or two after the ex-dividend date, they could have bought QCOM shares from below $49-49.50 a share.

Now, some readers will say that such phenomena relates to the adjustment in the share price relating to the stock going ex-dividend, but we believe the sell-off is frequently more than such ex-dividend share price adjustment. As such, we recommend investors not buy the shares of a dividend growth stock in the couple of weeks prior to the ex-dividend date. Buy such shares within the 3-4 weeks after the ex-dividend date, and look forward to collecting dividends over the next 30-50 years (depending on the investor’s age) rather than capturing the nearest declared dividend.

2) Never buy a dividend stock when its dividend payout is reinvesting

Another phenomenon that we have observed that is less spoken about in investment circles is where the share price of a dividend stock tends to run up as the dividend payout date approaches. While we have no scientific data on why this happens, we surmise that such a run-up occurs because many investors reinvest their dividends to buy more shares of the same dividend stock. In other words, dividend reinvesting investors create artificial and increased buying activity in the lead-up to the dividend payout date.

As such, we believe investors seeking establish a new position in a dividend stock avoid buying the shares of a dividend stock in the week or so prior to the dividend payout date. In fact, such new investors should wait until after the dividend reinvestment date (which is typically the day after the dividend payout date) to even begin considering purchase of the shares of a dividend stock. If you doubt our observation of this phenomenon, we suggest our readers observe the trading activity in multiple dividend-paying stocks to see that it is very real. As such, heed our advice and avoid buying shares of a dividend stock as its share price runs up into a dividend payout date.

We do not have enough fingers and toes to count up all the times the share price of a dividend stock we own ran up into the dividend reinvestment date, only to have such shares fall from a few dollars a share to an even more dramatic decline after such dividend reinvestment. For example, look at the share price action of Coty, Inc. (NYSE:COTY) shares in September 2017. After a disappointing earnings announcement in August 2017, Coty shares traded below $16 initially, and then traded in a $16 range until a day or two before the dividend payout date. As the dividend payout date approached, COTY shares rose above $17 and dividends were reinvested at about $17 a share. Guess what happened next? Shares dropped below $17 after the dividend reinvestment date, and have remained in the $16 range up until the writing date of this article.

The dividend payout, when combined with many investors choosing to reinvest their dividend, creates artificial buying activity in the week or so prior to the dividend payout date and subsequent reinvestment. As such, we recommend that new investors interested in buying a dividend stock avoid buying in the week prior to the dividend payout date and wait until after such dividend is reinvested.

Conclusion

We believe that an investor’s understanding of the above-described stock trading fact patterns can help them establish new positions in dividend-paying stocks at lower share price entry points. While such fact patterns do not hold 100 percent of the time, much of the time they do. Readers should take a moment and observe the price action of the dividend stocks they already own and observe how the share price of such stocks rise and fall: 1) before and after the ex-dividend date; and 2) before and after the dividend payout date. A greater understanding of such investor trading behavior will allow an investor to create a more price-efficient dividend stock entry point. Do not be over-eager about purchasing a dividend stock. Eat your dinner before dessert. Or, as the rock group Pink Floyd said in its song Another Brick In The Wall - Part 2: "If you don't eat yer meat, you can't have any pudding. How can you have any pudding if you don't eat yer meat?"

