Pier 1: Come For The 6.7% Yield, Stay For The Turnaround

Pier 1 (PIR) has been perhaps more susceptible to the ongoing surge in e-commerce shopping than most. The company’s products are easily moved online and that means players like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Wayfair (NYSE:W) that don’t care about making money can take share from PIR without even trying. The stock price speaks for itself as this is probably a losing battle for PIR over the long term, but some interesting information came out of the Q2 report that actually makes the stock worth a look here for the more enterprising among us.

PIR has been here before; twice, in fact, in the past two years. The stock fell below $4 at the beginning of 2016 and again last September, indicating that PIR shareholders needn’t necessarily be glum. In fact, this may prove to be yet another buying opportunity if the positive momentum we saw in Q2 can continue on. Indeed, there’s some support for this thesis from the chart.

I’ve mentioned that this area is support from two prior tests, but in addition to that, the momentum indicators are looking like the bulls want to have a go at sending the stock higher. They’re showing bullish divergences from the very bearish price action, meaning that selling momentum is waning. That is the very obvious but very important first step to making sure the stock stops declining, and I think we’ve seen the short-term bottom right at $4.

So the chart looks good to me, but what about the fundamentals? Obviously, PIR has all kinds of problems but it is still profitable and that means its 6%+ yield and cheap valuation are still quite intriguing.

Total sales in Q2 were up fractionally but comp sales rose 1.8%. That’s a strong showing and while PIR is just making up for lost time from prior quarters that were, um, not great, that’s a good result given how cutthroat its particular sector of retail is online. Retailers in general have obviously been struggling for some time due to a variety of factors, but PIR is persevering.

Speaking of online, PIR’s web sales penetration reached 27%, more indication that the company isn’t simply sitting by and watching the world evolve around it. Perhaps that means the end state for PIR is fewer stores and more warehouses, but for now, it is adapting nicely. PIR has its work cut out for it with respect to revenue in the coming years but this could have been much, much worse.

Lower supply chain costs led to better merchandise margin but it wasn’t enough to offset higher occupancy costs, which drove gross margins down 130bps from last year’s Q2. The fact that its supply chain initiatives are working is terrific and the CEO’s comments during the release stated that sort of thing is going to be a fixture for a while; PIR could certainly use some cost savings. But lower gross margins, regardless of the reason, is a killer for a retail stock and in particular, one that is struggling to grow revenue.

I think PIR is probably happy these days with any number that isn’t below zero but weak revenue will make it difficult to grow gross margins, as much of that metric relies upon sales to leverage down fixed costs, with rent being an example. PIR hasn’t gotten to that point and to be honest, it may not be all that close. I like the concern management has with margins right now but we need to see results before we can jump on the bandwagon.

SG&A was up slightly on a headline basis but it was due to legal and regulatory expenses. While those are real expenses with real dollars associated with them, I’m more interested in the recurring stuff like payroll, operating and marketing expenses. Those all looked very good in Q2, with combined savings coming in at over $4M. That’s significant money for PIR and I’m very pleased with its effort. Should it see some leverage from higher revenue and/or higher margins, these lower SG&A costs will allow for greater upside potential in terms of earnings. In other words, PIR is focusing on the right things to get a turnaround going.

The thing is that guidance was weak and analysts have now taken their estimates down for this year and next year yet again. The stock is going for just over 10 times this year’s earnings and about the same for next year, given that the estimates are almost identical. And that’s the problem with PIR; if you buy it, you’re betting it can get out of its slump and begin growing earnings again.

Analysts do not think that will happen and while I’m not so sure being quite that bearish is warranted, there’s a lot of uncertainty here. PIR’s chief concern should be to grow sales meaningfully because without that, boosting gross margins and keeping a lid on SG&A costs is going to be very difficult.

Apart from that, if you just like having cash returned to you, PIR may be worth a look. The company’s 28-cent annual payout is good for 6.7%, which counts as a lot where I come from. That sort of yield is almost impossible to come by and given that PIR is earning much more than that each year and the fact that its balance sheet is so clean, I don’t think there’s any financial reason why PIR would need to cut or suspend it. That makes PIR attractive on a different level as it not only has the opportunity for a nice turnaround, but you can get almost 7% while you wait.

In fact, that’s enough to convince me that the risk is worth the reward because getting a 7% payout on a turnaround that has even a decent chance of success is strong. PIR isn’t losing money and won’t be barring some unforeseen disaster, meaning that this isn’t your typically dying retailer throwing Hail Maries in order to keep the lights on. PIR is cutting costs where it can while investing in profitable revenue streams and paying you 6.7% in the process; I’ll take that.

