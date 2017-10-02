Pfizer: A Good Buy

I find Pfizer (PFE) a truly wonderful business. The reason for this is because the company is able to present its investors year after year with surprisingly high, yet stable, margins and free cash flow.

The reason why I like Pfizer is because the company can pass a long list of my personal strict screening criteria. I quite often divide this screening process into two simple steps. In the first step I evaluate various quantitative metrics. This is simply because the best companies out there with strong and wide moats usually have the best financial metrics. If a company can charge 10% more than its competitors, it clearly needs to do something better than the rest. These type of companies are usually the ones who are able to survive even the most difficult business environments and still continue rewarding their shareholders. In the second step, I continue applying a few qualitative factors on the companies which have passed my first step.

In this article, I will be showing what type of quantitative metrics I applied to Pfizer. I will not be considering the current or historical valuation of the shares. That will be left for the reader. Pfizer is a company founded in 1849 which focuses in the development and production of various medicines and vaccines, such as oncology and cardiology. I have for some time had my eye on the company's shares but I have not done my due diligence until now.

Let's start the analysis by looking at historical dividend and payout. The long-term dividend history seems to be acceptable with an annual growth of 3.2% and 13.3% for the last 10 and 20 years. The dividend growth is supported by the increasing free cash flow as can be seen further below from the free cash flow graph.

Irrespective of good historical dividend growth, more important is the fact how much there is still growth potential left. Historically, the free cash flow has been able to cover dividend payments well while the current ratio is around 52.6%.

The most common ways to distribute profits to shareholders are via dividends and share buybacks. Let's next look at how has the company managed its share capital in recent years. In the case of Pfizer, per share figures are even better as share buybacks have decreased the amount of shares annually by around -3.0% and -1.3% for the last 10 and 20 years.

How has free cash flow relative to sales developed through the years with Pfizer? For the last 10 years it has been on average 27.7% and for the last 20 years 23.4%. Those values sound exceptional.

When it comes to return on equity using free cash flow, it has been around 20.2% and 21.4% for the last 10 and 20 years. Those values are really good.

Return on assets is probably one of the best metrics when calculating profitability. This is simply because it takes into consideration all physical and intangible assets. Intangibles are especially generated through major acquisitions so it is advisable to assess how profitable they have been. After all, it is rather simple to pay too much. In the case of Pfizer, return on assets using free cash flow has been on average 8.9% and 10.1% for the last 10 and 20 years. Those values are good.

From historical point of view, free cash flow has been growing at an annual rate of -1.1% and 12.6% during the last decade and two decades. These figures can be considered dismal. In addition, in the case of Pfizer, it is quite easy to assess near term cash flows.

Sales are probably one of the most important metrics in a financial statement. This is simply because without an increasing revenue, there is no possibility for a company to grow its dividends in the future. As you can see below, top line has been growing at an annual rate of 0.9% and 8.0% for the last 10 and 20 years, which is rather weak.

Especially during the current zero interest rate environment where money is almost free, many corporations are relying on it for wrong purposes, such as share buybacks or excessive acquisitions. Therefore I find it important to look at how free cash flow has historically covered existing debt. In the case of Pfizer, free cash flow has covered debt very well.

Personally I prefer investing in companies that have low capital expenditure requirements and that require little capital for growth. Pfizer has been using on average 3.0% from sales to capital expenditures during the last 10 years. For the last 20 years the same figure stands at 4.7%. These figures are promising.

Summary

Even though Pfizer's top line has been stagnating in recent years, I would still say Pfizer is a strong candidate for anyone's portfolio. The margins from the RoS, RoE and RoA point of view clearly indicate that Pfizer has a wide moat and can be considered as a wonderful business. In addition, capital expenditure requirements and payout ratio seem rather low and debt load seems to be extremely well under control.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.