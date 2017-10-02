Investors Real Estate Trust From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor

While searching for newly issued preferred opportunities, I came upon IRRTP, still trading on the gray market. I accomplished this by utilizing the Preferred Channels new preferred offerings as pictured below:

For those of you unfamiliar with my preferred investment philosophy, "The Basics: Underlying Investments Viewed Through The Eyes Of A Preferred Investor" will explain how and why I became a preferred investor. More importantly, it will provide you the information necessary to fully appreciate and understand the process I utilize to research and determine whether or not I will invest in a particular company's preferred equities. What follows is that process. I confess it's the same process I use whenever I first research a company. It has worked well for me, especially because of my admitted failure to accurately digest and understand complicated financial statements and well-spun conference calls.

When considering the acquisition of an Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET) preferred, it's necessary that we view that company through a different set of eyes than we would were we interested in acquiring its common shares.

Consequently, unlike its common cousins, it's necessary that we first study the offering prospectus of the preferreds we are interested in acquiring. To accomplish this, let's visit my favorite search site, Quantum Online, which I set to open to IRET. Below is a snapshot of a slice of that page:





Here we learn that IRET is a multi-family REIT that acquires, develops and manages primarily Midwestern multi-family communities. At the time of its IPO on 7/1/08, it had a market value of $715 million.

Let's click on the Find Related Securities to examine any preferreds or notes this company might have to offer:



Here we learn that IRET offers a single currently open market traded preferred, IRET-B, with a coupon yield of 7.95%, and the newly issued IRRTP currently traded on the gray market and soon to be traded as IRET-C on the open market. Its coupon rate is 6.625%, which indicated to me that IRET's cost of borrowing has improved since the B series IPO'd. This usually means that the issuing company's fortunes are on the rise.

Let's click on IRET-B:



I like it because it's a cumulative preferred, meaning in an event that payments are suspended, it accumulates and is owed to the shareholder, and will be repaid in full if and when the payments are restored. And it must be completely repaid before the common shareholder will be allowed to receive any further dividend payments. Additionally, there are probably more sanctions and restrictions placed on the company, and there will remain so until the missed payments are repaid in full. As a rule, I only invest in cumulative preferreds.

These shares were callable on 8/7/17 at $25.00 plus any accrued interest owed. This means that it is currently callable.

It pays a yearly dividend of 1.9875, paid quarterly at the rate of .496875 on 3/31, 6/30, 9/30, and 12/31.

At the time of its IPO, 8/1/12, these shares were unrated by Moody's and S&P, which really doesn't concern me but might concern a more conservative investor.

Dividends are not eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line.

The most important part of this disclosure is that the newly issued C series will replace this preferred. Therefore, forget about trying to buy it.

Therefore, let's take a look at IRRTP aka IRET-C:

These shares are callable on 10/2/22 at $25.00 plus any accrued interest owed.

It pays a yearly dividend of 1.65625, paid quarterly at the rate of .4140625 on 3/31, 6/30, 9/30, and 12/31.

At the time of its IPO, 9/25/17, these shares were unrated by Moody's and S&P, which really doesn't concern me but might concern a more conservative investor.

Dividends are not eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line.

Expect it to start trading as IRET-C in slightly under 30 days.

However, simply knowing and understanding the preferred issues of a company in no way allows one to gauge a company's long-term health or to fully comprehend its business model. To better accomplish this, a knowledgeable investor should be able to dig down into the numbers and at least marginally understand a company's financial statements and conference calls.

Sounds reasonable, but it's extremely difficult for most investors, including myself. I often rely on interpretations by SA contributors who have proven more knowledgeable than myself. Unfortunately, the vast majority of their articles are written with the common shareholders' interests in mind, rather than those of the preferred shareholder - which, on occasion, might not be in alignment. Also, as I mentioned above, other SA members might view their conclusions in a different light. When this occurs, I simply try to figure out which argument sounds the most logical. Sorry, that's the best I have to offer.

Consequently, rather than attempting to digest and understand complicated financial statements, which I realize I won't be able to realistically accomplish with any degree of accuracy, I usually visit two websites to get an abbreviated, yet broad-based, view of the particular company I'm considering making an investment in. The following chart is supplied by Yahoo Finance:

It displays how IRET performed over the past five years, which, as far as I'm concerned, is the picture of a company that has not performed well during this time. The price of its shares on October 8, 2012, traded around $8.26; now they trade around $6.11. That's a common loss of $2.15/share during this time period. Furthermore, this March, its quarterly dividend was slashed nearly 1/2 from 0.13 to its current 0.07. It makes one wonder why its newly issued preferred is priced advantageously as far as the company is concerned. A sign of the high-flying preferred times?

The following chart displays how IRET performed in relation to its peers over the past two years:

Its peer group of residential REITs includes Apartment Investment and Management Co. (AIV), Altisource Residential (RESI), American Campus Communities (ACC), American Homes 4 Rent (AMH), and AvalonBay (AVB), where IRET is placed near the bottom of the pack.

According to IRET's Finviz financial highlights, as shown below...

...it has a market cap of $833.65 million and lost $23.20 million on sales of $208.90 million. It shows a debt/equity of 1.85, and its YTD performance has fallen by 14.31%, not a pretty picture.

However, according to Investors Real Estate Trust CEO Mark Decker, IRET is having a banner year; at least according to President & CEO Mark Decker in his happy-talk colored opening statement:

"This quarter marked a pivotal inflection point for our company. I am excited and inspired by our team's execution over the last few years. And more notably this quarter amid significant organizational changes. On May 1st, the beginning of our fiscal year we installed a new senior team and reassigned and realigned many roles and responsibilities. And through my daily interactions and observations, I can tell you that I see a team embracing the changes. Taking care of our customers and one another, a team expanding its communication, increasing its trust and reliance on one another, united in purpose and focused on results to benefit our customers and shareholders." Source - Q1 2018 Earnings Call Transcript

He continued and stated the following:

"Turning briefly to our portfolio, we continue to make progress as shown by the increased in multifamily same store revenue and occupancy, both year-over-year and sequentially. North Dakota's economy appears to be stabilizing and with the addition of 873 new units to our same store portfolio, North Dakota now comprises less of our same store multifamily NOI. 25% today versus 33% one year ago, while Minnesota; one of our key target markets has grown to 38% from 28% one year ago. This is a positive shift and it demonstrates that our transition is gaining traction. We are still principally focused on providing great service and optimizing revenues which will result in higher occupancy and rental rate growth. However, as I like to say there are more coins in the couch cushion and we are going after them."

I decided to fast-forward to CFO John Kirchmann's numbers that cannot be as easily spun, and again fast-forwarded to his conclusion:

"Offsetting our growth and revenue was a 13.9% year-over-year increase in same store expenses. The primary drivers of this increase were the aforementioned change in capitalization policies and increase in real estate taxes related to the stabilization of development properties and a change to the levy rate in North Dakota, higher turnover cost primarily related to reduction in revenue generating capital and increased labor cost. With regards to our balance sheet at April 30, 2017, we had total debt of approximately $839 million. During the quarter, outstanding debt increased by $45 million related to the acquisition of Oxbo. At quarter end, we had $24 million of cash and cash equivalents and $94 million of availability on our line of credit."

Revenue growth appears to have been eclipsed by expenses, and the total debt of $839 million has been increased by $45 million. Yet it still has access to approximately $118 million of remaining capital to burn through.

Is an investment in IRET-C a no-brainer? Certainly not, especially because of the company's numbers and the not so great yield this preferred offers. Why this newly issued preferred was issued at such a low coupon rate flummoxes me. According to its past and present performance, I'd have figured this preferred would have had to offer a higher yield than the B it will replace to find buyers. I guess it's a sign of the times of irrational preferred exuberance.

