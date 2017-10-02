STAG Industrial: A Strong Buy Below $25





STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) is a promising income vehicle for investors seeking exposure to the industrial REIT landscape, but only at the right price. STAG Industrial’s shares have risen strongly in 2017 and are overbought. The REIT is now a bit on the expensive side given its cyclical profile, which is why I think investors may want to wait for a drop before gobbling up a couple of shares for a DGI portfolio.



STAG Industrial has done quite well in 2017, which isn’t that surprising considering how low interest rates are, and how desperate investors are for yield. On the back of growing investor interest in REITs, STAG Industrial’s shares have risen approximately 16 percent year-to-date. STAG Industrial’s share price ($27.76) still sits close to the latest 52-week high ($28.95).





Portfolio Snapshot



STAG Industrial pursues a single-tenant strategy and its real estate portfolio consists of 342 properties (67.7 million square feet) in 37 states.

Large Target Market = Potential For Growth



STAG Industrial’s target market is estimated to be $1 trillion. The industrial market is highly fragmented, leaving room for organic growth and acquisitions. STAG Industrial currently only has a 1 percent share of its target market.

Portfolio Diversification



STAG Industrial’s property portfolio is diversified along multiple dimensions (tenant, industry and geography). STAG Industrial’s largest tenant, the General Services Administration, accounts for only 2.7 percent of the REIT’s annual base rent, which is reasonably low. The Top Ten tenants represent just 14.2 percent of STAG Industrial’s annual base rent.

STAG Industrial ‘s real estate portfolio is spread out over the United States, leading to a reasonably high degree of market diversification, too.

Strong Portfolio Occupancy Protecting Cash Flows

Besides a diversified real estate portfolio protecting cash flows, STAG Industrial's occupancy rate has consistently been above 94 percent in the last two years. Even though STAG Industrial regularly buys and sells new properties, the overall occupancy trend has not been affected.



Strategic Dispositions Unlock Value

While most income investors will look at STAG Industrial's real estate portfolio and recurring cash flow in order to gauge the company's value proposition, the REIT regularly unlocks value from strategic dispositions, selling properties at larger exits and achieving high internal rate on returns.

Lease Expirations Are Manageable



STAG Industrial has a laddered lease maturity schedule. The upcoming lease expirations ranging from 13.4-14.5% from 2018 through to 2021 are manageable and don’t pose a significant cash flow risk to the REIT.

Dividend Coverage



In absence of a major downturn in the industrial REIT market, I think STAG Industrial’s dividend will be safe. The REIT covers its dividend with funds from operations in each of the last eight quarters.

What About The Payout Ratio?

How much of its core funds from operations does STAG Industrial pay out?

STAG Industrial's core FFO payout ratio has been quite stable in the last two years, and the good news is that the dividend is not in danger. In fact, the company has room to grow its dividend payout and/or invest more money into its real estate portfolio.

STAG Industrial's core FFO payout ratio has moved in a range from 83-92 percent in the last two years. The average core FFO payout ratio was 88 percent, which means the REIT has a comfortable margin of dividend safety.

Something That I Don’t Like



Though I like STAG Industrial a lot (I am a shareholder, too), there is something I really don’t like: The REIT’s valuation. Given that STAG Industrial’s share price has surged in 2017, the REIT is now too expensive in my opinion. Not only are shares expensive, but the REIT sector overall still appears to be overbought and overvalued.



Based on the REIT’s latest results, STAG Industrial’s shares cost income investors 16.9x Q2-2017 run-rate core FFO, which is a bit of stretch considering that STAG Industrial is a cyclical REIT.



Your Takeaway



I like STAG Industrial a lot, but not at today’s price. The REIT is expensive on a run-rate FFO basis even though STAG Industrial has assembled a large industrial real estate portfolio and can show good dividend stats. The reward-to-risk combination is not compelling given STAG Industrial’s high price tag, and chances are that investors buying today overpay for the REIT’s dividend stream. I am prepared to buy again below $25. Wait for a drop.



