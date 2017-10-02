Starbucks: Buy The Dip

I remind readers that "it's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price."

Starbucks (SBUX) stock dipped nearly 1.5% on Friday to two-year lows:

Most of Friday's drop happened during premarket hours in response to a sell-side analyst downgrade. Stephens sliced its price target all the way down to $52 from $58. The analyst said:

While we continue to view Starbucks as one of the highest quality restaurant/retailers in the world, we believe the stock is now trading at a higher multiple relative to its future level of EPS growth.

Long-term Investing

I like the following quote from Warren Buffett:

It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.



I agree with the key sentence from the analyst note, which is "we continue to view Starbucks as one of the highest quality restaurant/retailers in the world," and that's enough for me to add Starbucks on my list of investable "wonderful" companies. The question then becomes, "am I paying a fair price for this wonderful company?"



Fundamentals

I rate Starbucks BUY for the following reasons:

Conservative Balance Sheet

The following graph illustrates that, although the company's debt-to-assets ratio has increased in recent years, the leverage is still at conservative levels for a stable company in the consumer goods sector with low-ticket products, such as Starbucks:

In comparison, for instance, Philip Morris (PM), Kellogg (K), The Hershey Company (HSY), Clorox (CLX), and The Coca-Cola Company (KO) all carry significantly higher leverage on their balance sheets:

Strong profitability

Starbuck's profitability also compares favorably to the same companies:

Even though Starbucks compares very favorably to other large-cap consumer goods companies, financial metrics are not the only reason why I like the stock as a long-term hold.

Shareholder Friendly Management

The following graph illustrates the company's stock buybacks and per-share dividend payout in the last ten years:

Readers should note that the company has consistently increased its dividends and boosted its stock buybacks significantly in recent years.

Both of these observations point to a management team cognizant of long-term shareholders' needs. This is important to me.

Valuation

Starbucks trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 27x, which is in-line with that of the S&P 500 index along with several growth opportunities in China and other markets, as well as its ultra-premium coffee stores dubbed the Reserve Stores. The company is also experimenting in certain stores with selling wine, beer, and a dinner menu to increase sales at night.

I estimate that the current 27x multiple is a reasonable price to pay for a wonderful growing business.

Mobile Order Debacle

Mobile Order is an important initiative for the company with potential to further increase customer loyalty, revenue per employee, and comparable store sales. After my recent interview with a store manager and other employees, which you can read in my article, Starbucks: Interview On Mobile Order, it became clear that the company needed to resolve the frustrating Mobile Order backlog issues with the company's "partners" in mind. In that article, I concluded:

Senior leadership may be well served by soliciting feedback from its employees in addition to considering customer experience.

Recently, Mizuho note that execution by Starbucks with its mobile ordering platform has continued to improve as baristas work out the kinks in the system. The Japanese investment firm kept a Buy rating and $75 price target, with which I agree.

One More Thing

If my higher oil price prediction proves to be correct, this would affect Starbucks' fundamentals negatively, as it would impact any other consumer goods sector company, resulting in a longer timeline to the price target I mentioned above.

I do, however, also estimate that the company's current low stock price, combined with the 1.9% dividend yield, already incorporates a low enough valuation that I am willing to take on this short-term risk.

Bottom Line

Starbucks is a wonderful business that is continuing to grow, with a conservative balance sheet, strong profit margins, and a shareholder friendly management. For these reasons, I rate Starbucks BUY.

