Yes Virginia, Bitcoin Has A Value: Part I

I here lay out how to think about Bitcoin value, leaving a discussion of growth for Part II.

Tulips and Bitcoin

Robert Prechter has made a career, of late, arguing that Bitcoin’s price spike is like the tulip mania of 1619-22 in the Dutch republic. He’s been joined by Jamie Diamon, who called it a “fraud,” and the Russian Economic Minister, Maksim Oreshkin, who has called it a Ponzi scheme. More reserved commentators, including Mohammed El-Erian, hold that Bitcoin does have value, but that it is currently in a bubble, likely only worth $1350.

Leaving aside that the Tulip story (as the news reports it) is completely inaccurate, I’ll focus on the value question. Here’s the conclusion (in a chart).

Data Source: Blockchain.info (my chart)

You'll note the chart shows Bitcoin's Metcalfe value at around $2500, but that discounts growth, so it's currently incomplete. The Bitcoin value question has three aspects:

Does Bitcoin have any intrinsic value? Why? How would we measure that value? How are we to assess the future growth (or decline) in that value?

The current piece will focus on the first two aspects, since they must be answered together, and I leave the assessment of growth to a sequel to this essay (Part II). The current review should be enough, however, to demonstrate the following: 1. Bitcoin does have real (intrinsic) value, and 2. that one can measure it using Metcalfe’s Law.

Metcalfe’s Law was originally formulated for telecommunications networks, and Robert Metcalfe himself has recently been able to gather the data to support his original claim. It also looks to have more general validity than Metcalfe’s original telecommunications focus. Van Hove examined and verified that it fits Facebook’s growth numbers, and Xing-Zhou Zhang et al. has produced corroborating evidence both for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and for Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (China’s Facebook). Finally, Ken Alabi quite recently looked directly at Bitcoin, Ether, and Dash to determine whether they followed Metcalfe’s Law, and so far they have. There is thus strong empirical support for the network value of the claims made here.

One important consequence of this analysis is that Bitcoin is optimistically priced, but I doubt it's a bubble (because of the growth story). A second is that the retreat in price from about $5000 was a rational response to the news from China. Moreover, the continued unwinding of those exchanges through the end of October will act as a headwind for Bitcoin prices. Let’s begin with the rationale for the present approach.

How to Classify Bitcoin?

There is a real conceptual difficulty here. Bitcoin doesn’t have earnings, so it can’t be valued as a stock is. It also doesn’t produce regular pay-outs, like a bond or similar annuity. The coin, to some extent, powers its own blockchain network, by paying miners, but they are also paid by fees (and eventually this will be their exclusive source of payment). As a result, the coin’s value can’t be assessed by the work it does in powering a specific blockchain technology (as is the case with Ether and Ripple). So how should one value it?

Bitcoin’s stated use case is that it is a digital currency—one that is natively digital, so that it has lower fees than fiat currencies (like the U.S. dollar or the Euro), and it is supported by blockchain technology, making it both more secure and censorship resistant. Finally, since there will only ever be 21,000,000 coins, there is a deflationary pressure on its value. This makes it a desirable alternative to fiat currencies in countries with unstable economies, and perhaps as an investment vehicle.

Yet, it does function as a currency, and so to that extent it has real value. Also, it powers (indirectly) a whole ecosystem of cryptocurrencies, because it is often the only way to buy those other currencies, and in that sense it has value. Finally, it’s blockchain technology is itself a network, which may have broader applications and use cases, and in that sense it has value.

Bitcoin as Currency

Given the above, it makes sense to assess Bitcoin as a currency, bearing in mind that it has possible broader use cases. So, how would one go about doing that?

In a post on the topic, Aswath Damodaran notes both what criteria any currency must satisfy to be successful, and provides an “imperfect” method of valuing Bitcoin. The three criteria are as follows.

Unit of account The currency must be fungible (each unit is identical to the others) and easily divisible. Medium of exchange The currency must be easy to transport and access. Also, transaction costs must be low. Store of value The currency must maintain its value, and people must feel secure about leaving their money in that currency.

He estimates that Bitcoin does a fair job on the first two, but worries that Bitcoin’s volatility makes it unsuitable to the third criterion (store of value). Damodaran’s greatest concern turns on possible cross-incentives in satisfying it. What makes Bitcoin attractive to investors, after all, is its volatility (either for trading, or hoped for increase in value long term). Yet that is just what makes Bitcoin a bad currency.

Damodaran also recalls an “imperfect” way of assessing whether a currency is worth its present value: can you get an equivalent amount of stuff for that currency? If BTC is worth, say $4100, then can you presently buy $4100 worth of stuff?

This answer is imperfect for at least two reasons (and Damodaran knows this). The first is that it might yield an answer that varies geographically—one that isn’t uniform, despite the fact that BTC is traded uniformly in global markets. In Japan, for example, where BTC is a recognized currency, it’s quite easy to use to buy items. In the U.S., where BTC has the status of property (meaning that one can make legal claims in cases of theft), it is more difficult. The second is that this answer is difficult to measure. Yes, I can go to Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) and buy items there, but perhaps they don’t have the items I want. Does BTC hold the value I paid for it, or not?

It is primarily because of the difficulty in measuring BTC directly as currency that I suggest we use an indirect method: let’s look to its network value using Metcalfe’s law. This is an indirect measure because a larger and more robust network should enable anyone to buy a commensurate amount of stuff for the existing price. It has the additional advantage, however, of including the network effects of Bitcoin, for the cryptocurrency universe, in its value.

Metcalfe’s Law(s) -- Both of Them

Robert Metcalfe, decades ago, developed a way to measure the value of telecommunications networks. He was motivated, in part, because it is clear that the value of a network is worth more than the linear sum of its parts. This is true because (1) network scale enables a network to maintain stability against outside forces, and because (2) the scale of the network confers advantages. For an example of (1) one might recall the difficulty Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had in breaking into the mobile phone and app market. Despite pouring in billions to their project, the two established networks, Google’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) Android and Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) app store, couldn’t be disrupted. With respect to (2), one need only recall the way that Wal-Mart’s (NYSE:WMT) economy of scale enables it to out-price local competitors. Both features are at play in a network.

To represent this relation, Metcalfe proposed that the value of a network ought to be proportional to the square of its nodes. In mathematical form, where V is the value, N the nodes, and k a parameter for modifying growth amplitude, one can express the Law as follows:

V(NYSE:N) = kN2

This is what Metcalfe called the “network effect” for value. But it is important to note that this is only the first of his laws. The second concerns the growth of a network, which he called the (far less cool-sounding) “netoid function.”

The netoid function is a specific way of expressing the standard adoption curve of new technologies. You know, this thing (where El-Erian thinks we're in the earliest phase, and I think we're in the next):

It assumes that at a mid-point, the accelerating growth will begin to decelerate, even if each user continues to add value square. We'll come back to this in Part II.

Bitcoin and Metcalfe’s Law(s)

In order to determine how Metcalfe’s Law applies to Bitcoin, it is necessary to make a few assumptions. First, one needs to be clear about what counts as a “node” for the network value. With Bitcoin, there are a few choices including market vendors, network entities that maintain the blockchain, and end users. Alabi chose to use end users, and counted them by unique addresses participating in the network on a daily basis.

A second is that one must determine what counts as a critical mass to mark the starting point of the growth rate. At base the problem is: how many users makes a network? This is an open question, and Alabi largely curve fits to find the appropriate starting point (though he does suggest some criteria that might be investigated by future research).

If one is willing to make these basic assumptions, using data from blockchain.info, one gets the following (my numbers differ from Alabi’s a bit, but show the same general result).

Data Source: Blockchain.info (my chart)

The chart shows that the Metcalfe value does seem to be moving up with average users as one might expect. If we then overlay the Metcalfe value with actual bitcoin prices in US dollars, we get the following.

Data Source: Blockchain.info (my chart)

I highlight the discrepancy around June of 2014, because that certainly looks like a bubble. By contrast, even as prices soared into 2017, no the market looked to be catching up to BTC's Metcalfe's value (a delayed response).

Closing Thoughts

What I’ve argued is that Bitcoin does have value insofar as (1) it functions as a currency, and (2) it functions more broadly as a network for cryptocurrencies. For both of these reasons, it makes sense to use a network valuation to determine whether Bitcoin is in a bubble. Notably, BTC was in a bubble in 2014, when it's U.S. dollar price exceeded the Metcalfe value by 4x. Presently, although optimistically priced, I do not think this a bubble.

I’ve also provided the grounds to understand why the price decline in BTC after China’s legal moves was a rational response. The reason is that the number of average unique users declined (until that was balanced by new adopters), and a large potential market of growth has been prevented from adopting BTC.

The most obvious question now, then, is whether BTC will continue to grow, and at what rate. Here’s the preview of something unexpected: using Alabi’s model, BTC is approaching the center of the S-curve right now; it would be hit in October! I'll explain what that means for growth and value.

I look forward to your questions and comments!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I do own some Bitcoin, Ether and Ripple.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.