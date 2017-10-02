March To Freedom Fund September Update: A Record Month For Dividends

September is usually the worst month of the year for the stock market. Since 1950, there have been 29 years where the index was up for the month of September. The S&P 500 has had a down September in the other 38 years. The average return since 1950 for this month is -0.67%. Going back even further, September returns for the Dow Jones Industrial Average for the past 100 years are down more than a full percentage point.

Given the current state of affairs with an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election, saber rattling by both the U.S. and North Korean governments and a bull market that is more than 8 years old, you'd think that all of these news stories would cause September 2017 to be no different than most for the last century. You would be wrong. The S&P 500 climbed almost 2% this month. The Dow gained 2.08%. The NASDAQ managed a 1.02%. Markets continue to rise on the back of strength of earnings. In fact, the S&P 500 has had two straight quarters of double digit earnings growth. We still have a couple of weeks before the next round of earnings really ramp up, but if companies show that they are still growing earnings, the market might have another leg up from here.

September Results

Our portfolio has performed very well all year. Including dividends, the "March to Freedom" fund has gained 11.76% in 2017. This is still behind the S&P 500, which has gained almost 14% including dividends. We beat the index in 2015 (up 5.39% to S&P 500's down 2.15%) and 2016 (up 15% to S&P 500 up 11.66%), so overall I am pretty happy with our portfolio's performance.

Seems like every talking head on TV has been waiting for Boeing (BA) to make some sort of correction, but the stock just won't quit. The aerospace company has been en fuego this year, climbing more than 63% since the first trading day of the year. Boeing is now the second largest position in our portfolio. It has had such an amazing run this year, that I am contemplating taking a little bit of our position off. Boeing isn't a Core Holding for us, so I don't have a problem trimming some. The last time we purchased Boeing was back on 2/24/2016. At this time, the stock was down on reports that the SEC was looking into Boeing's accounting practices. Of course, nothing came of the investigation but we were able to pick up shares at $116. We are up almost 120% on that purchase. I note this not to brag, far from it. I mention that purchase here because it is a reminder to myself, and maybe to you, that if you can block out the short term noise, you can find some real bargains. AbbVie (ABBV), which agreed to settle their Humira patent dispute with Amgen (AMGN), jumps all the way up our top performers board. The stock is up almost 42% for the year, with 18% of this gain coming in September alone. The agreement with Amgen gives that company the right to make a biosimilar to Humira starting in the U.S. on January 31st, 2023 and in most European Union countries on October 16th , 2018. Amgen will reportedly pay AbbVie a royalty for its biosimilar. MasterCard (MA) and Visa (V) continue to occupy a place amongst our best performers, with the two stocks up 36.76% and 34.89% respectively. Apple (AAPL) continues to be a top performer, seeing gains of 33% in 2017. The stock has slide 6% in the month of September. The stock has had a very nice run this year, which a lot of anticipation building for the 10th anniversary iPhone. With almost $250 billion in cash, most of which is overseas, any traction with tax reform would be a huge win for the company (and shareholders). Of our top performers, Boeing, MasterCard and AbbVie are at or above levels that make them full positions for us. Visa and Apple are one purchase away from becoming a full position themselves. Perhaps in October they will be bought.

I could copy and paste last month's laggards as the stocks are all the same. Qualcomm (QCOM), not surprisingly, continues to be a drain on the portfolio's performance. The stock has lost more than 20% as its seemingly never ending fight with Apple continues. Target (TGT) has railed a bit since the end of August, but is still down 18.30% for the year. Eventually, both Qualcomm and Target's 4%+ yields will become attractive enough to us to purchase more shares. General Mills (GIS), on the back of a pretty bad Q1 earnings report, has lost more than 16% since the start of this year. We buy $50 a month of this company through shareowneronline.com and I recently discussed General Mills in another article. The short term to medium outlook for General Mills might not be great, but the company has paid an uninterrupted dividend for almost 12 decades. That means something to me. Exxon Mobil (XOM), unlike its peer Chevron (CVX), has had a forgettable 2017. Year to date, Exxon is down more than 9% (while Chevron is flat). We buy $50 per month of Exxon through computershare.com. AT&T (T) closes out our bottom 5 performers, having lost almost 8% this year. Note: GIS, XOM and T are all core holding for us.

September Purchases

I, like many investors, have been waiting quite some time for Gilead (GILD) to use some of its $35 billion in cash to make an acquisition that will help diversify its pipeline of drugs. At the end of August, Gilead agreed to pay almost $12 billion in cash to acquire Kite Pharma (KITE). This deal will give Gilead access to KITE's CAR-T cancer therapy drugs. While the acquisition won't be helpful to Gilead's earnings for at three years or so, the company finally did something to help its future growth. As such, I am willing to buy another batch of shares. I discussed a possible purchase of Gilead in a previous article.

On 9/28/2017, we bought Gilead at $81.52. At that time, F.A.S.T. Graphs said the company's PE ratio was 8.7, a 41.38% discount to the 5-year average PE of 12.3. CFRA forecasts a one-year price target of $88, giving our purchase price an 8% discount to fair value. CFRA doesn't give a fair value. Morningstar sees fair value at $84, offering us 3% of upside from our purchase price. With this purchase, Gilead is a little above a half position in our portfolio. As it is not a core holding, but more of a speculation holding, this is as much of the company as I want to own. From here on out, if the position is going to grow in size, it'll have to do so with capital gains.

Current Positions

After this month's activity, our portfolio consists of the following 39 companies:

3M (MMM), Abbott Laboratories (ABT), AbbVie, Aflac (AFL), Altria (MO), Apple, AT&T, Boeing, Chevron, Cisco (CSCO), Coca-Cola (KO), Costco (COST), Cummins (CMI), CVS Health (CVS), Disney (DIS), Dominion Energy (D), Exxon Mobil, General Mills, Gilead Sciences, Honeywell International (HON), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Lockheed Martin (LMT), MasterCard, McCormick & Company (MKC), Microsoft (MSFT), Nike (NKE), PepsiCo (PEP), Philip Morris (PM), Procter & Gamble (PG), Qualcomm, Realty Income (O), Southern Company (SO), Starbucks (SBUX), Target, Ventas (VTR), Verizon (VZ), V. F. Corp (VFC) and Visa.

September Dividends

I have been waiting to be able to write this section of our monthly updates since I wrote the June portion of this update. 21 of our 39 stocks paid us dividends this month. March, June, September and December are probably always going to be our best dividend months because of the sheer number of positions that pay shareholders during these times. As you might expect, our income stream did very well this month. This month's dividends hit several mile stones for us. First, this was our best month ever. Dividends were up almost 44% from September 2016, 126% from September 2015 and 284% from September 2014. The increase from September 2014 is the second largest increase we have ever seen. Year to date, we are up 40% from 2016, up 77% from 2015 and 169% from 2014. We have now received more dividends this year than we did in all of 2016.

If you're familiar with our updates, you know that these increases are from simply making an average of 1-2 purchases per month and then reinvesting all of our dividends. I like to list these figures to remind us and the people who take the time to read this that this process isn't difficult. If we can do it, anyone can. Identify shares of companies that you want to own, buy them at reasonable prices, reinvest the dividends along the way and then sit back and wait. Seeing this unfold over the last 4 years has me wondering why some people feel the need to criticize those of us who have chosen a dividend growth investing style.

21 companies paid us dividends this month: Aflac, Cummins, Boeing, Costco, Visa, Southern Company, Honeywell, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Target, Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Microsoft, Realty Income, V.F. Corp, Dominion Energy, Qualcomm, Lockheed Martin, Gilead, Ventas and PepsiCo.

Conclusion

September has been a good month, both for the major indexes as well as the March to Freedom fund. This fund won't be built in a day, but in time, the dividends will cover our retirement expenses. This month, we finished off our position in Gilead and saw a record level of income for the month of September. If you enjoyed what you read, please feel free to hit the "follow" button at the top of the page. Feel free to leave a comment or message me. As always, thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, AFL, CMI, CVX, GILD, GIS, HON, JPM, KO, XOM, MA, MMM, MO, MSFT, PG, PM, QCOM, T, TGT, V, VFC, VTR, AAPL, BA, CSCO, CVS, DIS, JNJ, O, PEP, SBUX, VZ, NKE, LMT, D, COST, ABT, MKC, SO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.