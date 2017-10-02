TD Bank Vs. Royal Bank: Which Is The Better Bank Stock?

Royal Bank and TD Bank are the two largest banks in Canada and both derive significant revenue from the United States.

Introduction

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) or TD Bank are the two largest banks in Canada. Royal Bank derives two-thirds of its revenue from Canada and the rest from the United States and the Caribbean. Similar to Royal Bank, TD Bank derives 60% of its revenue from Canada, 35% from the United States, and the rest from other countries. Both have good track records of consistent dividend increases. Both have also recorded better-than-expected earnings reports in their latest quarterly results.

In this article, we will compare both companies’ financial and operating metrics, balance sheets, dividend sustainability and growth initiatives to help you determine which bank is a better investment choice.

Past Performance

Let us first compare both companies’ past stock performance. We have included in the following two charts Royal Bank and TD Bank’s stock price for the past 5 years. The top chart shows both companies’ stock performance without dividends. The bottom chart shows both companies’ stock performance including dividends. Both charts show comparable results for both banks. Without dividends, Royal Bank and TD Bank have a return of 34.73% and 35.04%, with TD bank performing slightly better than Royal Bank. Including dividend, Royal Bank’s 64.02% return is better than TD Bank’s 62.33%. Both have comparable returns.

Financial and Operating Metrics Comparison

We will now compare both banks’ financial and operating metrics to see which bank has better value. The following chart is TD Bank and Royal Bank’s revenues in the past 10 years. As can be seen, both banks have been growing their revenues steadily, with TD Bank having a slightly better growth rate in the past 2-3 years. In the trailing 12 months, TD Bank and Royal Bank’s revenues were C$35.4 billion and C$39.1 billion, respectively.

Similarly, both TD and Royal Bank were able to grow their EPS steadily coming out of the Great Recession. TD’s EPS grew from C$1.74 per share in 2009 to C$4.67 per share in 2016, while Royal Bank’s EPS grew from C$2.57 per share to C$6.78 per share in 2016.

Let us now compare TD Bank and Royal Bank’s Return on Equity and Return on Assets. A mid to high-teen return on equity is ideal for banks. You don’t want to see banks with super high ROE as this may be warning signs of under-provisioning or leveraging. Both TD Bank and Royal Bank have pretty good Returns on Equity in the past 5 years, with Royal Bank enjoying high-teen ROEs and TD bank usually in the mid-teen range. Royal Bank typically leads TD by 200-500 basis, although the gap has narrowed in 2016 and in the trailing 12 months.

Below is the chart of both banks’ Returns on Assets for the past 8 years. As we can see, the historical ROA trend is similar to the ROE trend above. Again, Royal Bank appears to be the superior one with near 1% ROA while TD Bank’s ROA is around 0.8%. TD Bank appears to be closing the gap.

We will now compare both banks’ efficiency ratios. Efficiency ratio measures operating expense (does not include interest expense) as a percentage of net revenues. The ratio tells you how well the bank is managing its revenue. Banks with 55% or lower are generally considered well managed. The chart below shows TD Bank and Royal Bank’s efficiency ratios for the past 9 quarters. As can be seen, both companies have efficiency ratios in the mid-50s. Royal Bank’s efficiency ratio was generally lower than TD Bank’s ratio, especially in the quarters of fiscal 2016. However, both companies’ ratios are comparable.

Now, we will compare TD Bank and Royal Bank’s net interest margin. This metric looks at net interest income as a percentage of average earning assets. We have included in the graph below the net interest margin for both companies for the past 9 quarters. As can be seen, both companies have similar net interest margin trends, with TD Bank enjoying a slightly better margin in the range of 1.95%-2.05%. On the other hand, Royal Bank’s net interest margin is around 1.7%.

The final metric we will consider is both banks’ asset to equity ratio. This metric helps to reveal a company’s leverage. Banks typically have higher leverage than other companies. Hence, we see both TD Bank and Royal Bank having mid to high-teens assets to equity ratios. As can be seen, both companies’ leverage have converged in the past decade.

Both TD Bank and Royal Bank have performed very well in the past. Despite TD Bank having slightly higher net interest margin than Royal Bank, we think Royal Bank is slightly better as the firm has higher ROE and ROA than TD Bank.

Dividends

Royal Bank currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.91 per share. The bank had just raised its dividend by 4% back in August. Note that Royal Bank typically increase its dividend twice per year. We expect another dividend raise in the first half of 2018. Its C$0.91 per share dividend is equivalent to a 3.77% annual yield. On the other hand, TD Bank pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.60 per share. This dividend is equivalent to a 3.42% yield. With three straight quarterly dividend payments of C$0.60 (including its October 2017 payment), it is likely TD Bank will raise its dividend payment in early 2018. Please note that Royal Bank and TD Bank are traded on both NYSE and Canada’s Toronto Stock Exchange. Their dividends are calculated in Canadian dollar but converted to USD based on the currency rate.

We have created a chart below of both banks’ dividend payments for the past 10 years. As can be seen, Royal Bank and TD Bank have consistently increased their dividends. Both companies have consistently maintained their dividend payout ratios in the 40% range (using EPS as the metric). With an improving economy and a gradual rise in interest rates, both banks should be able to continue increasing their dividends in the high single-digit rate.

Future Prospects

TD Bank has established a significant presence in the United States. It has the most branches in the United States than other banks in Canada. The bank also has a 42% ownership stake in TD Ameritrade and has aggressively acquired credit card portfolios in the past few years. The company has roughly C$350 billion in assets under management. With an improving economy both in the United States and in Canada, TD Bank’s wealth management and credit card businesses should continue to grow at a similar pace if not better as we have seen in the past few quarters.

Royal Bank has about C$500 billion in assets under management, the largest of banks in Canada. In November 2015, Royal Bank acquired LA based City National which focuses on commercial and wealth management. Management plans to continue to expand City National’s presence in other states. Like TD Bank, Royal Bank is expected to benefit from the improving Canadian and United States economies.

Valuation

TD Bank’s current PE ratio is 13.3x while Royal Bank’s is 13.1x. Since both banks are similar in scale, profitability and have enjoyed higher PE ratio than the industry average, we will use the same PE ratio of 13x to compare.

The consensus estimate of TD’s fiscal 2018 EPS is C$5.87 per share. Using a PE ratio of 13x, we derived our target price of C$76.31. With dividends, we have a total return of 12.0%.

Royal Bank’s fiscal 2018 EPS is estimated to be C$7.95. Using a PE ratio of 13x, we have a target price of 10.8%. It appears that TD Bank has a slightly better return than Royal Bank.

Investor Takeaway

Having examined and compared both banks’ operating and financial metrics, we see both banks have comparable results. It is hard to find a clear winner. Royal Bank has better ROE and ROA than TD Bank, while TD Bank has a better net interest margin. If we really have to pick a winner, we will go with TD Bank as the company has better penetration in the market in the United States with more branches. In addition, TD’s stake in TD Ameritrade, an online discount brokerage firm, is well-positioned as investors continue to seek lower cost alternatives. Moreover, TD Bank also offers slightly better return ratio based on our calculation.

Thank you for reading. Which bank do you think is a better choice for long-term investment? Please share your comments.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

