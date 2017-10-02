Piotroski Enhanced Value Selections - October

Review of the study by Amor-Tapia and Tascon (2016) confirming that the Piotroski F-Score is still one of the best value selection models available.

Introduction

This article continues the series of value anomaly research over a one-year time horizon for well documented and substantial value investing returns. Each month I introduce another set of value stocks that are expected to outperform over the coming year. This is another way to provide current value selection ideas for readers while testing the performance results of different portfolios over time.



These October stock selections build on the conclusions from the Amor-Tapia & Tascon (2016) research that evaluates top selection models in more detail in the initial August report that found the Piotroski model to be one of the best models for value investment selections. The American Association of Individual Investors also documents their own multi-year test results of the Piotroski F-score as one of the best performing models with annualized total returns of 23.1% from among dozens of selection models that they regularly track.

5 Stocks to Outperform



The enhanced Piotroski model was run again for October for the highest scoring value stocks on US exchanges, excluding OTC, and excluding stocks below $3/share. The resulting top 5 stocks for the October value portfolio from highest to lowest F-scores were:



Rio Tinto (RIO)- Basic Materials / Industrial Metals & Minerals Vale S.A. (VALE)- Basic Materials / Industrial Metals & Minerals

POSCO (PKX)- Basic Materials / Steel & Iron

CNOOC Limited (CEO)- Basic Materials / Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC)- Basic Materials / Major Integrate Oil & Gas

These stocks represent strong positive fundamental characteristics that serve as an excellent starting point for conducting further due diligence on these top value selection ideas.



Charts of the top 5 Piotroski Selections:

Background on Value Scoring Systems

Calculating scores and assigning values to stocks based on fundamental data remains one of the most popular methods for value stock investing. Most of us are familiar with such scoring systems as the Value Line Rank (started in 1965), the CANSLIM composite ranking system (started in 1988), the Zacks Rank (started in 1982, first made public in 1992) and many other popular systems that have given us good results over the years. To this day it is not uncommon to find substantial overlap among the best stocks identified by different value ranking methodologies. Most medium to long term investors are well served by taking these models into consideration.

Less well known are the academic composite value models based on fundamentals that continue to be rigorously tested in peer-reviewed financial literature. Some of these published models have their measurement scoring integrated into publicly available stock screens from various stock analysis websites. One of the best academic models retested recently by Amor-Tapia and Tascon (2016) is the Piotroski score model created by Joseph Piotroski in 2000:

The Piotroski (2000) FSCORE: The Score consists of aggregating nine individual binary signals derived from accounting variables related to profitability. The most favorable value score is 9 and the least favorable is zero. (Amor-Tapia &Tascon, 2016)

Performance Results for September Value Selection Portfolio:

The September Value Selection portfolio using the enhanced Piotroski-score model returned 7.38% with a sample standard deviation of 7.24.

Conclusion

The Piotroski F-Score model has been well documented in the financial literature and by practitioners to generate significant abnormal returns. Over the past 15 years it remains one of the top selection models tracked by the American Association of Individual Investors. The enhanced model produced here each month further eliminates any financial outliers and low-priced stocks that may jeopardize the best performance results possible. As always, I trust this will be a profitable contribution to your investment objectives!



