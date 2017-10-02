Gold Weekly: Don't Give Up

Expect the macro backdrop for gold to turn friendly in the final quarter of the year.

Introduction

Welcome to my Gold Weekly. In this report, I wish to discuss my short-term views about the gold market. To do so, I analyse closely the recent changes in net speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC statistics) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) and draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

According to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) report provided by the CFTC, money managers cut their net long position for a second week in a row over the reporting period (September 19-26) while spot gold prices weakened 1.3% from $1,311 per oz to $1,294 per oz.

The net long fund position - at 555.58 tonnes as of September 26 - dropped 106.04 tonnes or 16% from the previous week (w/w). This was driven mainly by long liquidation (-92.42 tonnes w/w) and reinforced further by fresh selling (+13.62 tonnes w/w).

The net long fund position in gold remains substantially up 432.64 tonnes or 352% in the year to date.

My view

Gold's spec positioning continued to deflate on the back of a macro bearish backdrop where the dollar and US real rates moved higher due to a hawkish Fed repricing following the September 19-20 FOMC meeting. The latest US monetary policy decision prompted investors to revise upwardly their subjective probability of a December hike, from 57% on September 19 to 78% on September 26.

Source: CME

Although I contend that the current gold's spec positioning is quite long and thus vulnerable to a further unwind, I remain of the view that net long speculative positions in gold will start growing again on the back of an increasingly bullish macro backdrop.

Indeed, investors are presently convinced that the Fed will raise its Fed funds rate in December, but there is a risk that the Fed actually does not lift rates in December if financial conditions tighten sufficiently in the interim. Investors should note that this is the fourth-longest streak since 1928 that US equities (SPX) did not experience a 5% pullback, reflecting an unsustainable complacency. So the final quarter of the year could bring some market turbulence, triggering a tightening in US financial conditions, and thereby inducing the Fed to wait a little bit more before raising rates. This scenario would produce a bullish macro backdrop for the precious metals complex (i.e., dollar and US real rates up), prompting the speculative community to rebuild some long positioning in gold.

Investment positioning

Source: FastMarkets

ETF investors bought 13.13 tonnes of gold last week (September 22-29), marking the ninth consecutive weekly inflow into gold ETF holdings, according to my estimates.

Gold ETF holdings rose 60.99 tonnes or 3% in September, the largest monthly increase since February (+93.71 tonnes or 5%). In the year to date, ETF investors are net buyers of 180.44 tonnes of gold (i.e. an increase of nearly 9% in gold ETF holdings). As of September 29, 2017, gold ETF holdings totaled 2,131 tonnes, according to FastMarkets' estimates.

My view

ETF investors continue to take advantage of the fall in gold prices produced by the bearish macro backdrop for the precious metals complex. Yet, their ETF buying is not sufficient to buck the downtrend in gold that started early in October.

Source: FastMarkets

There is a risk that a continuation of a fall in gold prices prompt some momentum-based ETF buyers to leave the golden boat. Indeed, although gold ETF holdings have become "stickier" since the 2013's massive wave of ETF selling (see chart above), there remains some momentum-based market players in gold ETFs. In consequence, a break of key technical levels such as the 200 DMA ($1,250 per tonne) or the downtrend line from the all-time high ($1,234 per oz) could kill the current uptrend in gold prices, and therefore prompt momentum-based traders to react accordingly by selling all their gold holdings, thereby exacerbating the sell-off in gold prices.

Still, this is not my base-case scenario. Indeed, I believe that the selling pressure in gold will dissipate sooner rather than later, thanks to a friendlier macro backdrop for gold, which should continue to support gold ETF buying and support the renewed appreciation in gold prices.

Trading positioning

I have two long positions in the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD), the first being implemented on June 5 and the second on August 31, with a risk representing about 4% of my portfolio. My level entries, my stop-loss levels, and my PNL are disclosed at the end of this report.

Source: Trading View

GLD was down ~1% last week, marking a third week in a row of losses, undermining the 2017 uptrend.

Having said that, GLD remains above its 20 WMA, which means that sentiment remains skewed to the positive side, above its downtrend line from the all-time high, which suggests that the bullish breakout is still alive and above its 200 WMA, which leads me to believe that GLD is still in a bull market.

Although I understand that some investors may be worried about the current consolidation in GLD, I am personally comfortable with my long positioning in it despite the fact that I had to give all my unrealised profit. I treat the current decline in prices as a mere technical correction, which should be followed by a renewed rally and fresh 2017 highs by year-end.

I stick to my forecast of $140 per GLD share by year-end.

For the sake of transparency, I will continue to update my trading activity on my Twitter account.

Final note

