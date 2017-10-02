Pier 1 Imports To Continue Its Slide

Pier 1 Imports (PIR) has performed much like the rest of the retail sector in the past year. Struggling with increasing competition from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and those liquidating, Pier 1 is a good name to short. Management has done whatever it can to prevent the stock from falling farther, but the strong downtrend has more room to run. As the market rallies, people are abandoning names that just aren't working, chasing the runners in search of outsized returns.

While many plays in the retail sector might offer good value, PIR is not one of those plays. Companies like Wayfair (W) and Amazon are eating their lunch as the home furnishing area improves online. PIR is trying its hand in the online market as well, but is unable to find significant traction there, all the while paying a large dividend that's becoming more at risk. On top of that, on Sept. 27 PIR reported poor Q2 results for its fiscal 2018, which I will examine. The short thesis is intact and no light is at the end of the tunnel for Pier 1 going forward.

One of the most important metrics for a growing strong company is revenue. Pier 1 managed to increase Q2 revenue a paltry 0.4% over last year at $407.6m. This is in an environment with job growth up, home buying strong, and PIR's core demographic spending more. Yet Pier 1 has only managed a lackluster 1.8% comparable-sales growth. The stronger retail names have been able to post around 10% same-store sales on the back of a powerful brand. Pier 1 doesn't have that branding power, as many retail stores fail.

Keep in mind also that Pier 1 is has a dividend yield of 6.68%, which is quite large for a company struggling like this. As earnings continue to decline, it's quite likely that a dividend cut is in the cards within the next year. The payout ratio is 68.30%, which might need to be cut for a turnaround in 2018. It is very hard to invest in this retail environment with such a high payout ratio. Expect more downside if that comes to fruition, with many value investors buying this name for the dividend at these levels.

One of the more bearish indicators is that while Pier 1 continues to increase its online presence, revenue growth still eludes it. Pier 1 has increased its online sales from 20% in Q2 of fiscal-year 2017 to 27% in Q2 for this year. Even while they continue to penetrate online more effectively, the stores themselves are becoming weaker and not contributing any growth. UBS analyst Michael Lasser noted that "it's essentially cannibalizing customers from its stores with added delivery and fulfillment expenses. As such, its top-line growth has stagnated and its profitability has declined. We just don't see this reversing any time soon."

Even while they continue to shut down weaker stores, the ones left are not able to turn a profit. Also, as the company focuses more on the online side, they will be forced to see more margin compression with shipping and other online promotions. This competitive environment does not bode well for a specialized retailer such as Pier 1. Also, wages continue to rise among the lowest paid workers, which can be a big issue for a company with razor-thin profit margins like Pier 1. Any increases to the minimum wage could further pressure the retailer, adding to the growing fulfillment costs to increase losses. So while the stock is now "cheap," it will continue to get cheaper on these multiple headwinds.

PIR data by YCharts

Technically, Pier 1 Imports is struggling to say the least, down 39.5% over the past year. This is happening while the retail sector as a whole has struggled, but has managed to lose only 1.8%. When you look at the impressive bull run the market has had since the Trump win in November, you need to wonder why anyone would be long such a weak retail name. Until PIR crosses over its 200-day moving average, it is a strong short candidate.

The dividend is at risk, with the environment for PIR getting more competitive going forward. Shorting here, even at these levels, is a very profitable trade with a target price of $3. Management says it's going to have a "turnaround plan" within the next six months, but the stock will continue to decline while we wait for any changes. While PIR has seen its short interest wane as it gets closer to its book value, you still have some juice to squeeze out of this retail lemon.

Disclosure: I am/we are short PIR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.