MuleSoft Deep Dive: Poised To Run Much Higher

Given its extremely sticky platform and tremendous (50%+) growth, MuleSoft is a rare technology asset that has a visible runway to ramping toward billion-dollar revenues.

MuleSoft smashed Q2 earnings in July, yet the stock hasn't risen to compensate for the beat.

With its lockup expiration on 9/13 firmly in the rear view mirror, investors can return to focusing on fundamentals, setting the stock free to run higher.

MuleSoft, a high-flier since its March IPO at $17/share, has hit a speed bump lately, falling from highs above $26.

Six months after going public to much fanfare at $17/share (shares jumped 45% to $25 in its first day of trading), MuleSoft (NYSE:MULE) has returned back to earth. There's little explanation for the stock's recent selling pressure - its first two earnings quarters, Q1 and Q2, were both massive beats, and the lockup expiration has come and gone without any major drama. Trading at ~7x EV/FTM revenues, MuleSoft is fairly valued, but there's still plenty of room for upside given its superlative growth story. Perhaps the hype has just died down.

But MuleSoft is just the kind of company that deserves hype. Infrastructure software stocks like MuleSoft are almost always firmer prospects than application software stocks. Infrastructure software has the potential to grow like a weed and dominate an entire niche - the way MuleSoft has dominated API-driven application connections - and become category-defining names. These companies face much less competition than their application counterparts.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY), for example, is an overhyped stock trading at 9x EV/FTM revenues - despite facing a legion of rivals in the HCM application space, such as Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) HCM Cloud and Ultimate Software (NASDAQ:ULTI). Business intelligence applications like Tableau (NYSE:DATA) and Qlik face competition not only from startups, but from established giants including Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Power BI, SAP (NYSE:SAP) Business Objects, and IBM (NYSE:IBM) Cognos.

When thinking about competition in the application integration space, however, the whale that comes to mind is MuleSoft. With fewer competitors (the majority are smaller startups) standing in its path to growth, MuleSoft has a much more likely opportunity to dominate its space. It plays the role of evangelist for application integration, selling into greenfield opportunities where no existing system is in place - it doesn't compete as much for deals as application software companies often do.

As enterprises recognize the growing need to rein in their massive collections of applications and technology assets into a single, cohesive network, MuleSoft will grow to fill the need. Its flagship Anypoint Platform has already been recognized as a Leader by Gartner, the premiere industry analyst, for two years in a row.

The below chart shows MuleSoft's performance since its IPO. It has largely returned to its IPO levels, despite continued quarterly beats that are unlikely to slow down. With its top line growing at such a rapid clip, MuleSoft can grow into its seemingly rich valuation and offer investors plenty of upside. With 50%+ quarterly growth and approaching cash flow break-even, MuleSoft can easily approach the $25 level again, or 9x EV/FTM revenues.

The Anypoint Platform

MuleSoft's category-defining Anypoint Platform provides enterprises an easy solution for tying together vast arrays of applications into a cohesive, interlinked network. Today's modern enterprise uses a wide variety of applications that don't always "talk" to each other. With MuleSoft, however, companies can build rich platforms supported by a variety of microservices from different applications.

MuleSoft offers the following example from its S-1. A company can create a customer profile application for its sales teams to easily digest information on their prospects, using MuleSoft to integrate order data from an on-premise e-commerce system, billing data from SAP, and customer data from Salesforce (NYSE: CRM). In order for data from these disparate systems to be inter-usable, the data needs to be exposed as APIs - application programming interfaces, or the protocols that allow applications to pull data from other applications. See the chart below for this sample "application network" laid out into a visual diagram:

Figure 1. Sample use case of the Anypoint Platform from MuleSoft's S-1

Without the information from SAP, Salesforce, and the e-commerce system all linking together, this custom-built application has very limited use. With all this data accessible as a single-pane view, however, this application becomes a powerful productivity tool for sales executives.

Of course, this is a simplified example - MuleSoft has the capability of tying together hundreds more applications, as seen in the more complex example below:

Figure 2. More robust use case of the Anypoint Platform

Each application in this network is a "building block," and with MuleSoft as the glue that holds these blocks together through APIs, developers can create rich, powerful applications to serve a variety of functions.

It wasn't impossible to do this prior to MuleSoft - it was just prohibitively difficult. Before the availability of the platform API approach championed by MuleSoft, IT workers would have to manually create custom integrations between each application for specific end uses. These custom integrations, by definition, are not reusable.

Today's modern enterprise requires agility - the ability for IT to quickly respond to business needs and rapidly create applications that can automate and manage a wide variety of workflows. Custom integrations that cobble together applications for one-time use is vastly inferior to stitching applications together into a reusable network, based on the MuleSoft protocol.

The opportunity for application integration services is large - MuleSoft's S-1 cites a Forrester report that predicts $32 billion will be spent on application integration in 2017, most of it on inefficient one-time integration events. With just ~$300 million in revenues, MuleSoft stands to capture a large portion of this market with its more efficient, cost-friendly approach to building a permanent network of interlinked applications.

Blue-chip, sticky customer base validates MuleSoft's approach

MuleSoft's approach to building an application network isn't just an embellished marketing ploy - it has been deployed and validated by some of the largest companies in the Fortune 500.

See below for an indicative example of some of MuleSoft's customers, taken from its website:

Figure 3. MuleSoft customers MuleSoft reports "over 1,000 customers located in over 60 countries," and 30 of these customers spend more than $1 million annually - likely including all of the companies pictured above. MuleSoft also has diversified representation across many key industry verticals in its customer base, indicating that its platform is truly a horizontal solution that can be applicable to any type of company, including the public sector. In its S-1, MuleSoft reports counting the following as customers:

5/10 of the top global banks

3/10 of the top global auto companies

4/10 of the top global consumer packaged goods companies

3/10 of the top global healthcare companies

6/10 of the largest U.S. federal agencies

MuleSoft's customers also experience a higher degree of lock-in compared to application software customers. While it's not easy to disentangle yourself from your existing sales application (like Salesforce Sales Cloud) due to the large amount of data residing in it, it's not impossible. Sales Cloud sits on top of the application layer and removing it doesn't have any ripple effects.

Displacing MuleSoft, however, removes the layer on which Sales Cloud and a plethora of other applications sit on. It becomes a major headache - if not impossible - to rip out MuleSoft without disrupting all of the applications connected in its network. Because of this, the customers MuleSoft has won over are likely customers in perpetuity, validating the large amount of sales dollars it invests into its sales efforts.

MuleSoft customers are typically billed on an annual subscription basis, providing a full recurring revenue base. Pricing is based on the number of cores or amount of processing power that the customer requires to run its application network.

Rare growth story: outstanding land-and-expand model built on steady recurring revenue base

After glossing over MuleSoft from a conceptual basis, let's take a firm look at the numbers to see how MuleSoft's financial story corroborates its product narrative.

In MuleSoft's most recent quarter (Q2), the company reported revenue of $69.2 million, up +57% y/y. The company had only guided to $63-$64 million, and analyst consensus called for $63.5 million (+44% y/y). Pro forma EPS of -$0.10 also beat analyst consensus of -$0.13.

Figure 4. MuleSoft Q2 revenue results

Strangely, the stock reacted poorly to the company's beat. For seemingly no reason, the company's shares tanked to $22 the day after earnings, from $26 prior.

It didn't seem to be guidance either: MuleSoft increased its FY18 guidance range to $279-$281 million (+49% y/y), up from its prior quarter's guidance of $271-$274 million.

MuleSoft's profitability metrics remained on track as well. Subscription gross margins hit 92% in Q2, indicating that every incremental dollar of subscription revenue is pure contribution margin. Operating loss margin remained constant at -27%, as the company is still investing in its growth (it spends north of 60% of its revenues on sales and marketing - but when subscriptions are as sticky as MuleSoft's and carry 90%+ gross margins, it's a wise investment).

Operating cash flow losses also slimmed to -$2 million in Q2, up from -$6 million in the prior year quarter. Cash flow break-even is nearly in sight, which also distinguishes MuleSoft from the majority of its peers that are burning gobs of cash.

Key Takeaways

If there are a few main sound bites to take away from this article, it's these:

As a best-in-class infrastructure software company with few close rivals, MuleSoft benefits from a generous growth runway with few obstacles in its path.

With subscriptions that are both extremely sticky and carry 90% gross margins, MuleSoft is one of the few software startups with a clear path to scale and profitability.

The company remains fundamentally sound, with growth rates above 50% and cash burn slimming to near break-even.

Additionally, with the stock's lockup expiration occurring on September 13, MuleSoft is free to run higher. Lockup expirations tend to act as an overhang to recent IPOs, and once the stock adjusts out of lockup period, it should trend higher.

Trading at 7x EV/FTM revenues, MuleSoft certainly isn't cheap - but the company's outstanding fundamentals merit its premium. There are far worse companies trading at higher multiples, and at MuleSoft's 50%+ growth forecast, it will easily grow into its valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MULE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.