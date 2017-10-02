Realty Income Vs. National Retail Properties: Is The Premium Warranted?

While we don't own either today, we would only want to own National Retail Properties near current prices.

Investment Thesis: While National Retail Properties (NNN) and Realty Income (O) have produced excellent long term returns, based on current metrics we feel the premium in Realty Income is undeserved.

There are two triple net lease REITs that we have never come close to owning, NNN and O. A large part of our bias was the relative valuations in the space. We did not feel the need to pay double or sometimes triple the multiple to get access to the US retail space where other triple nets offered access to other asset classes and in some cases to other countries. However, we found ourselves looking at this again in light of the plethora of positive articles on SeekingAlpha for both these tickers.

NNN and O are retail focused triple net REITs. Both boast of excellent long term returns. We analyzed both companies and below we present some key findings where they are similar and where they differ.

The business models

Both triple nets focus on generating their income through long term reliable tenants. There are however some subtle differences. While both have long term leases, NNN weighted average lease term (WALT) is significantly longer and the highest in the triple net space.

Source: GNL presentation

Comparing by type of tenant, we see that NNN is pretty much 100% retail. O on the other hand does provide some exposure to other types of assets.

Source: Realty Income presentation

Whether you see that as a positive or negative for O depends upon on your point of view. We see this as a positive as 20% non-retail will likely help rather than hurt in this environment.

The tenant types

Both triple nets have done an excellent job maintaining their occupancy levels over the years, something they are not too shy about mentioning.

Source: NNN presentation

You might extrapolate that to mean that they have similar types of tenants. You would extrapolate incorrectly. O has plenty of investment grade tenants with around 45% either investment grade or implied investment grade. NNN has none that are officially rated as investment grade and it does not calculate how many would have an implied investment grade. This seems like a rather stark difference and it would seem NNN would be far more vulnerable. That has not proven to be the case. The non-investment grade tenants come with two distinct advantages for NNN.

1) The average property that NNN acquires is at a higher cap rate as the tenant.

2) Part of NNN total return is based on improving underlying tenant fundamentals. By getting a non recognized name in, doing due diligence during the lease underwriting process, NNN hopes to buy the unrecognized winners and play its version of Moneyball. This also results in one additional distinct advantage that we see in the next point.

Till debt do them part

By acquiring properties with a higher cap rate, NNN has managed to keep its debt a bit lower with a debt to EBITDA of 5.0X versus 5.6X for O. We feel that gives it the same risk profile as O, in spite of O having better quality tenants.

Current valuations

O trades at around 19.5X 2017 AFFO while NNN trades at close to 17X. O's current implied cap rate is a nose bleed 5%.

Source: Author's estimates and calculations

NNN on the other hand trades at a slightly less vertigo inducing 5.95%.

We think both are trading at significant premiums to their liquidation values but in the case of O the cap rate premium is about 1.5% while in the case of N it is about 1%. The two multiple difference in enterprise value to EBITDA also reflects a similar difference.

The bragging rights

O has produced better long term returns that NNN. In the last 20 years with dividends reinvested, O would have provided you with 40% better returns.



Source: Buyupside.com

This is a big differentiator which is not lost on anyone making a cursory glance at the numbers on both sites. However, here is the key point in our opinion. The bulk of this long term outperformance happened in the very early stages of this time period. In fact if NNN moved up today by 4% and O moved down by 4%, NNN will have outperformed (very slightly) since late 2000.

Source:Stockcharts.com

In fact you can see the same pattern in O's performance against WP Carey (WPC).

Part of this difference is pure math. O has historically traded at a premium multiple which means you are reinvesting dollars at a lower compounding return. We had previously shown this in the case of Global Net Lease (GNL), where a non-growing dividend stream reinvested at a lower multiple, ultimately produces a bigger income stream.

Conclusion

NNN's key advantages include longer lease terms, slightly lower debt, lower multiple and implied cap rates. O on the other hand definitely has better tenants and we like the 20% non-retail exposure.

Is the premium over its nearest competitor warranted?

Since 2001, O's better internally generated cash flow has been neutralized by its premium valuation, with both stocks producing the same returns. This should be a constant reminder for anyone claiming that a stock is a superior buy at any price. O is also 2X the enterprise value of NNN, and we think it will be harder to grow faster than NNN at this point. Additionally, we see chances of valuation convergence as highly likely, making us think that the premium here is unwarranted.

While we find both extremely expensive for our tastes and are not invested in either, we would be open to buying NNN on a 15% pullback where it would approach its liquidation value.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

