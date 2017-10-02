Antares: Numerous Upcoming Catalysts

A Bright Horizon

It's been a long road for Antares (ATRS) investors to say the least. The company has never turned a profit, and until recently, has never even had a substantial product revenue stream. However, things are beginning to change. Over the next six months, investors can expect the company to hit two major milestones on the road to profitability, and 2018 may be the first year of profitability.

After successful trials, Antares expects an FDA decision on XYosted, an Antares treatment for testosterone deficiency. Antares anticipates an approval by October 20th, and has begun investing in marketing and distribution. Soon thereafter, Anatares should start receiving revenue from a Teva (TEVA) AB-rated generic EpiPen, a long-awaited triumph after a series of hiccups pushing back the anticipated launch date into 2018.

Products Overview

XYosted

Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT) is a $2.3 billion market in the US alone. Of the TRT market in 2016, injectables accounted for $264 million in sales, a 14% increase over the prior year. The current treatments for hypogonadism, a condition (often untreated) affecting 40% of men over the age of 45, include topical gels and physician-administered injections.

Both of the currently available treatments have major shortfalls. Topical gels have inconsistent rates of absorption and provide dosing issues for patients. Additionally, there is a high risk of transfer of the drug to spouses and children, making it a far from perfect solution. The current injections on the market are physician administered by means of a large bore needle and are required every two to four weeks. That makes for a painful, inconvenient, and expensive treatment.

XYosted addresses the problems with both topical gels and injections. Unlike the current injectables, XYosted is self administered by the patient by use of a QuickShot auto-injector. This device is an Antares product designed specifically for TRT. Trial participants using XYosted experienced acceptable levels of testosterone after treatment and experienced virtually no pain subsequent to administration. Additionally, there is no risk or transfer with an injection. XYosted is superior to any available treatment on the market and has the potential of becoming a blockbuster drug upon approval.

AB-Rated EpiPen

Mylan's (MYL) EpiPen is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable medical products on the market. While the EpiPen has saved countless lives of those suffering from allergic reactions, Mylan has taken some heat recently for raising the price on the EpiPen from $100 to over $600 in a short span of time. While the EpiPen is off patent, a third-party generic is yet to hit the market.

Teva has a pending aNDA for epinephrine using an Antares auto-injector, the Vibex. While a 2017 generic launch was anticipated, Teva's product had certain "major shortcomings" and the anticipated launch has been pushed into 2018. Epinephrine is a $2.7 billion market, and Teva should be able to take a significant portion of the sales. With Antares earning a royalty on Teva's sales, this should be a significant revenue source long into the future.

Byetta

If the prior two markets are not enough to get you excited about Antares, the company is developing another treatment with Teva as well. Late last year, Teva settled with AstraZeneca (AZN) allowing Tevato to introduce generic Bayetta, a type II diabetes treatment on October 15th of this year. Once again, Teva entered a license, development, and supply agreement with Antares for a Bayetta auto-injector. Bayetta is a $327 million product, and an Teva/Antares generic will become another product in Antares's portfolio.

Makena

Another anticipated launch in early 2018 is AMAG's (AMAG) Makena auto-injector, with an FDA decision date of February 10, 2018. Makena is an orphan drug meant as a treatment preventing pre-term birth with $440 million in projected sales in the current year. Antares has already begun to build out inventory in anticipation of approval.

Forteo

Down the road, Teva and Antares will collaborate once again on a generic of Forteo, an osteoporosis product generating $1.5 billion in sales for Eli Lilly (LLY). This product should hit the market in late 2018 or early 2019, pending patent litigation outcomes.

Under The Radar

As a small company with a market capitalization of only $480 million, Antares gets very little attention relative to its tremendous pipeline. While the company has committed a number of dilutive stock offerings in the past to raise capital for R&D, management signaled a change in course in the most recent financing round, selecting to go with a $25 loan over equity. This leads me to believe that the company is very close to profitability. The company is targeting five unique markets with over $7.5 billion in sales, all over the next 18 months.