AMZA: Leverage Cuts Both Ways

We want to use leverage here as it is most productive when asset valuations are low.

Investment Thesis

While the InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA) has not earned all of its distributions and underperformed its benchmark, we think that is the result of using leverage through a bear market. We think AMZA will likely be one of the best performing ETFs over the next 24 months.

We have recently criticised two funds (here and here) that are mediocre, underperform their benchmarks and essentially return principal back to shareholders. When examined through this lens, AMZA's performance has not been stellar either.

Source: Infracap MLP fund literature

AMZA has delivered a -16.86% return since inception. That does sound highly disturbing. Why is it then one of our largest positions?

1. "Bear markets make the best look bad" which is a corollary of "Don't confuse brains with a bull market."

We have had a vicious bear market in the MLP and energy sector. Just look at the return of the index itself at -12.35% since the inception of AMZA. The same aggressive stock attributes (high growth, high leverage) that get rewarded during bull markets, get penalized during bear markets. AMZA's major sin appears to be the timing of lits listing.

2. Adjusting for expenses and leverage, AMZA actually looks good.

The -12.35% return for the index obviously excludes fees. With a 1.4% expense ratio, which is really good considering the active management and the deferred taxes that AMZA has to pay, AMZA would do about -13.75% if it just matched the index's base returns before fees. But AMZA does not work like an index.

AMZA has employed 30% leverage on average. So in all fairness, an ETF that matched the index returns and used 30% leverage would likely exceed -20% returns. This is likely to be even worse in practice as to maintain a constant 30% leverage ratio fund managers would be often forced to sell at bottoms and buy at tops. So AMZA's -16.86% return is a result of strong outperformance of what a 30% leverage should have delivered.

3. Jay Hartfield is worth the price of admission

Jay is an industry veteran with close to two decades of experience in this sector. We have researched his top picks and found them worthy of investing.

His ability to consistently generate returns through options, which we have documented previously is definitely a big plus. Finally, Jay has used hedges in his position which again demonstrate his high skill set. He has maintained short positions on the United Oil States Fund (USO) and US Natural Gas Fund (UNG) both of which suffer from constant high decay due to contango rolls. This decay has been highly profitable for the ETF holders and has offset some of the pain that would have otherwise come with high leverage.

4. Ultimately it is a call on the industry

AMZA represents the best option for someone wanting to actively avoid K-1s and make a big bet on the MLP industry. As demonstrated in a previous article, valuations have now become compelling for many individual stocks. Looking at the sector as a whole, we see the same thing as well.

In spite of a few dividend cuts (by individual MLPs, not AMZA), the yield is quite high historically. The spread versus the two primary benchmarks, Treasuries and High-Yield bonds is also quite high.

This is where we want to own AMZA and make a play on this sector with leverage.

Conclusion

While AMZA has underperformed the benchmark, we think that is a function of leverage, fees and the fact that AMZA's entire existence has been during a MLP/Energy bear market. We want to own this sector, with leverage and with the active management expertise of Jay Hatfield during what we think will be a good bull market. We think this will be one of the best-performing ETFs over the next 24-36 months. On our scale of 1-10, where 1 would be "Avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "Buy like this is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in March 2009," we would rate AMZA an 8.0.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

