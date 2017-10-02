Bank Of America: Tax Reform Would Boost Fair Value By 15%

According to our calculations, Trump’s tax reform would boost Bank of America’s fair value by around 15%.

We run a scenario analysis, trying to quantify the impact of the framework on Bank of America.

The Trump administration on Wednesday revealed its plans for a long-awaited tax reform. Notably, according to the framework, the corporate tax rate would be set at 20%, down from the current 35%.

The framework reduces the corporate tax rate to 20% – which is below the 22.5% average of the industrialized world.

President Donald Trump has long promised a 15% corporate tax rate.

No business of any size, from a Fortune 500 to a mom and pop shop to a freelancer living job to job, will pay more than 15% of their business income in taxes. This lower rate makes corporate inversions unnecessary by making America’s tax rate one of the best in the world.

In our view, potential corporate income tax cuts were the main reason why U.S. Financials rallied so strongly after the elections. Although higher interest rates and a more favorable regulatory environment are also significant tailwinds for US banks and financial companies, a lower corporate tax rate is the single most important factor. In this article, we run a scenario analysis, trying to quantify the impact of the tax cuts on Bank of America (BAC).

Below is our BAC's earnings model. In our base-case scenario, we estimate that BAC's fair value is $25.6 per share.

To quantify the effect of potential tax cuts, we assume a 20% corporate tax rate. The model below values Bank of America at $29.3, suggesting that Trump’s tax reform would boost the stock’s fair value by around 15%. Notably, we get a double-digit RoE in 2018, which is above the bank’s cost of equity. In other words, thanks to a 20% corporate tax rate, BAC could start generating value for its shareholders for the first time since the global financial crisis. That would be a very important milestone for the bank.

Bank of America is also one of the biggest beneficiaries of a rising interest rate environment and a steeper yield curve. The chart below shows that there has been a strong correlation between BAC’s share price and the yield on the 10-year Treasury note.

However, it might come as surprise to some investors, but higher interest rates would have a smaller effect on the stock’s fair value. In our base-case scenario, we assume that the bank's NIM (net interest margin) should print at 2.55% in 2017 and 2.62% in 2018. If we increase our forecasts by 10 bps and 20 bps in 2017 and 2018, respectively, we will get the following earnings model. Notably, it values BAC at $28.3. As mentioned, Trump’s tax reform would boost the stock’s fair value to $29.3.

Blue-sky scenario

If we incorporate a 20% tax rate, higher interest rates, and a more favorable regulatory environment in our earnings model, we will get the following model, which values BAC at $32.7.

Bottom line

According to our calculations, Trump's tax reform would boost BAC’s fair value by around 15%. More importantly, under the blue-sky scenario that assumes a 20% tax rate, higher interest rates, and a more favorable regulatory environment, a fair value of BAC is $32.7 per share. As a result, Bank of America still offers a reasonable risk/reward ratio. With that being said, we believe the much-awaited tax cuts have been already partially priced in the bank's share price. As such, should President Trump and Republicans fail to push through their tax plan, there would likely be a correction in Bank of America and other US banks.

