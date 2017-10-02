Trends Driving Red Hat

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) has been on a tear. It saw overall revenue growth of 21% in the second quarter of FY 2018 while its non-GAAP operating income grew by 40%, and its operating cash flow grew by 48%. The growth in App. Dev and Emerging tech was over 40% - double that of the overall revenue growth. Red Hat's cloud products, Red Hat OpenStack and OpenShift Container platform, fall under the App. Dev and Emerging Technology segment.

Exhibit: Red Hat Cloud Products Driving Growth

A couple of months back, I had written that Red Hat is the next hybrid cloud giant. At that time, I did not think of Red Hat from the perspective of some of the biggest trends driving information technology. Thinking about the IT trends, one would quickly realize Red Hat is at the center of some of the biggest forces reshaping IT. Those forces are:

Resurgence of open source in this era of cloud computing

Adoption of Containers

Need for robust and scalable container orchestration

Need for great automation across the entire data center

Open-Source Software

Interest in open-source software has waxed and waned in the past. But, in this era of cloud computing, the interest in and adoption of open source is reaching fever pitch. In the past, adoption of open source software was about reducing costs compared to proprietary software from companies such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) or Oracle (NYSE:ORCL). But today, open source is seen as an engine of innovation. Paul Santinelli of North Bridge Venture Partners said this:

"Open source today is unequivocally the engine of innovation; whether that's powering technology like operating systems, cloud, big data or IoT, or powering a new generation go open source companies delivering compelling solutions to the market."

Red Hat was successful in the Linux operating system open source era with its wildly successful Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). Now, in the era of cloud computing, it has two popular offerings that are resonating with customers - Red Hat OpenStack and Red Hat OpenShift.

Companies are probably realizing that moving their workloads to a public cloud environment like Amazon Web Services (AMZN) or Microsoft Azure ties them very closely to that platform and offers them less mobility, flexibility, and agility when their business requirements or the technology landscape changes. Open source software from Red Hat can be run on-premise or in a public cloud and thus gives them the flexibility that they crave. The Black Duck Software survey showed that freedom from vendor lock-in is now a top priority for companies adopting open source software.

Exhibit: Open Source Can Prevent Vendor Lock-in In Public Cloud

Besides that, given the large pool of developers who work on open source, innovation and feature enrichment happen faster than in an in-house development run by proprietary software vendors. Black Duck Software's annual future of open source survey results of 2015 indicate a doubling of open source software since 2010.

Open source software is great and has seen wide adoption for infrastructure components such as operating system or IaaS or PaaS. If you look around, open source in SaaS applications is very prevalent. Red Hat is probably the strongest player in this area with its dominating Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Red Hat is using its strong position in RHEL to drive wider adoption of both OpenStack and OpenShift. In the second quarter of 2018 earnings call, Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst reported that on-demand Red Hat Enterprise Linux was generating $200 million in annualized revenue run rate. This is the revenue that is generated when public cloud users pay to support RHEL on, say, Amazon Web Services.

Containers

A container image is a light-weight and stand-alone packaged software that includes everything needed to run an application. Each individual container, called a Pod, runs on top of the operating system. Docker put the spotlight and potentially momentum behind the use of containers for application deployment. Red Hat's OpenShift is a Platform-as-a-Service offering, a container platform that orchestrates Docker-formatted containers.

According to a survey of 10,000 companies done by DataDog, the Docker adoption had increased by 40% in one year.

Exhibit: Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform Architecture

By 2020, Gartner anticipates that 50% of the global enterprises will be running containerized applications in production, up from less than 20% today. Even though containers and virtualization technologies differ in many ways, containers are a substitute for virtual machines for running applications. So, when there is more uptake of containers in the market, there will be less demand for virtual machines. It is great news for Red Hat that it got onto this container wave very early and can ride it for a very long time. In its own unique way, Red Hat could be the next VMware (NYSE:VMW).

Container Management

It is great that containers are used to package and deploy applications. But along with that comes the challenge of managing the entire life cycle of applications. As containerized applications proliferate, there is an acute need for a container orchestration and automation platform. In many ways, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has been the biggest spokesperson for containers, and it starts over 2 billion containers on its platform per week. According to Google: "Everything at Google runs in a Container."

Exhibit: Google Runs on Containers

Exhibit: Great Management Critical to Container Success

Since Google is probably the largest user of containers in the world, it would come as no surprise that Kubernetes was designed by Google and was donated to the Cloud Native Computing foundation. Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform uses Kubernetes for container management.

Data Center Automation

Ansible is an automation platform. Automate IT workflows - infrastructure, networks, operating system, and services. In 2015, Red Hat acquired Ansible, and that looks like a very smart move. A powerful IT automation solution can drive down cost and increase the efficiency of an IT department. In the recent quarterly earnings call, the company executives talked about how Ansible was driving growth in consulting projects. They also talked about the release of Ansible Tower product and expanded support for networking products from Arista (NYSE:ANET), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Juniper (NYSE:JNPR), and VyOS.

Exhibit: Ansible Enables Automated Management of Data Center Infrastructure

Open source software is not perfect. There are concerns about security vulnerabilities, and it needs to become simpler to install, configure, and manage. But companies are looking at the public cloud model and asking themselves how they can get similar agility, flexibility, efficiency, and cost savings with an on-premise model. It seems like companies wish to use the public cloud as part of their IT infrastructure and not as their only infrastructure.

Red Hat - An Acquisition Target?

The competition has surely taken notice of Red Hat's success. Microsoft has had a lot of success in the cloud and is mounting an effort in the hybrid cloud market with its Azure Stack product that started shipping recently. But Microsoft is well behind Amazon Web Services in the Infrastructure-as-a-Service market. Similarly, Oracle has been making sustained gains in the cloud. But its success is on the Software-as-a-Service business that actually competes against Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) and Workday (NYSE:WDAY), and not in Infrastructure-as-a-Service. Oracle and Microsoft are both looking at ways to put the brakes on Amazon. Acquiring Red Hat may provide a way for them to stop Amazon.

The future looks very bright for Red Hat. I anticipate them to continue making more acquisitions especially in the area of DevOps tools to make it easy to for developers to build applications on OpenShift. Red Hat's success is closely watched by the industry, and it now has a large target on its back. Red Hat is proving to be a credible competition for the public cloud, and its success is just beginning.

