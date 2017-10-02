Global Net Lease: This 7.25% Yielder Started Trading On NYSE

Introduction

This article offers a brief analysis of Global Net Lease's (NYSE:GNL) newly issued preferred stock, which recently began trading under the symbol GNL-A. Our main goal is to acquaint market participants with the product and see how it holds up against its peer group while maintaining a relatively neutral stance in terms of investment recommendations along the way.

The New Issue

Before we proceed, those who wish to examine the issue closely may follow this link to the official 424B5 Filing by Global Net Lease.

Source: SEC.gov

The total gross proceeds from Global Net Lease's new issue are $100M, or up to $115M if the underwriters exercise their option for additional shares. In the table below, you can find the essential information about the new preferred stock:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Global Net Lease, 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (GNL), pays a yearly dividend of $1.8125, which is not eligible for the 15% tax rate and will become callable as of 9/12/2022. Currently, the issue has no assigned Credit Rating by the respective agencies. And, its current market valuation is exactly at par value, with a current yield of 7.25% and yield-to-call sitting at 7.08%.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

As the stock is perpetual, our focus is on the YTC curve.

The Company

As per the company's website:

Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on acquiring and managing a globally-diversified portfolio of strategically-located commercial real estate properties which are crucial to the success of GNL’s roster of primarily investment grade corporate tenants.

Source: The company's website

Source: Barchart.com - GNL Daily Chart (1 year)

Clearly, the year has not been great for Global Net Lease, but at the same time, the stock is trading well above $20 after undergoing a 1-for-3 stock split in March. Let us take a look at some metrics which would give us a better idea about this company's performance over a slightly bigger time frame:

Source: FastGraphs.com - Global Net Lease

For 2016, the common stock has paid a $2.124 yearly dividend, if we take into account the stock split from 2017. As an absolute value, this means an $11.86M yearly dividend. The current Payout Ratio is 96.4%, according to Dividend.com. In addition, GNL's market capitalization is around $1.456B.

Capital Structure

In the shape of a delicious pie, the company's Balance Sheet looks like this:

Source: Data taken from Morningstar.com

As of the last quarterly report, the company had $1,493M of debt ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock - GNL-A. If our information is correct, this is the company's first such product on the market.

Sector Comparison

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The chart above contains all preferred stocks in the REIT - Diversified sector (according to FINVIZ.COM) that pay a fixed dividend. It is important to note that none of these preferred stocks are eligible for 15% federal tax rate. And, we have excluded the RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) preferreds.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

In this chart, we can see all REIT preferred stocks with a par value of $25 and fixed dividend rate. To have a clearer view of the sector, we are once again getting rid of RAS's products.

Special Considerations

As per GNL-A's prospectus:

Upon the occurrence of a Delisting Event or a Change of Control, as applicable, each holder of Series A Preferred Stock will have the right, unless, prior to the Delisting Event Conversion Date or Change of Control Conversion Date, as applicable, we have provided or provide notice of our election to redeem the shares of Series A Preferred Stock as described under “— Optional Redemption” or “— Special Optional Redemption,” to convert some of or all the shares of Series A Preferred Stock held by the holder (the “Delisting Event Conversion Right” or “Change of Control Conversion Right,” as applicable) on the Delisting Event Conversion Date or Change of Control Conversion Date, as applicable, into a number of shares of common stock per share of Series A Preferred Stock (the “Common Stock Conversion Consideration”) equal to the lesser of: the quotient of (i) the sum of the $25.00 liquidation preference per share of Series A Preferred Stock to be converted plus an amount equal to all dividends accrued and unpaid (whether or not declared) on the Series A Preferred Stock to, but not including, the Delisting Event Conversion Date or Change of Control Conversion Date, as applicable (unless the Delisting Event Conversion Date or Change of Control Conversion Date, as applicable, is after a dividend record date and prior to the corresponding dividend payment date, in which case no additional amount for the accrued and unpaid dividend will be included in this sum), divided by (ii) the Common Stock Price; and

2.3010, the Share Cap.

Source: SEC.gov - 424B5 Filing by Global Net Lease

Or, in a nutshell, a Change of Control would be bad for preferred holders.

Addition To The S&P Preferred Stock Index

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of about $100M, it is a potential addition to the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (NYSEARCA:PFF). The average monthly volume after the first six months trading has to be more than 250,000. With fewer than six months of trading history, issues are evaluated over the available period and may be included if available trading history infers the issue will satisfy this requirement.

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new preferred stock GNL-A. With this type of articles, we want to bring your attention to all new preferred stocks and baby bonds. While this product does not stand out and will not immediately find its place in our portfolio, we are definitely going to keep an eye on it.

