Valeant: Paying Its Debts

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (VRX) is keeping its promise to reduce its debt load, as quickly as possible, even exceeding its own expectations. It is focused on accomplishing this feat, not by a fire sale of its core assets, but by selling small non-core holdings. It sells these assets when the price is right, while growing current revenue streams from its pipeline of products, as it fixes issues that still linger in its core businesses following its fall from grace.

Valeant set an ambitious goal a year ago in its Q2, 2016 earnings call to reduce its massive debt load by $5 billion dollars by February, 2018. Its latest successful divestiture is of iNova Pharmaceuticals for $930 million, which will be in addition to the $4.8B in debt the company has reported in debt reduction since Q1, 2016. In addition, Valeant is also looking to close on its Obagi Medical Products business for approximately $190 million before the end of the year. Debt payments, and stabilizing the core businesses, have helped slowly reduce the company's massive debt burden of over $31B in debt when CEO Joseph Papa took over the position in 2016.

Valeant Total Debt % change Q2, 2017 28.64 billion 0.3% up Q1, 2017 28.55 billion 4.4% down Q4, 2016 29.85 billion 2% down Q3, 2016 30.45 billion 2% down Q2, 2016 31.07 billion

Table by Trent Welsh

Valeant's massive debt load is one of the main issues of concern for investors, so slowly chipping away at that mountain should start to shift momentum for the stock. Tackling the debt issue becomes easier if the company can successfully bring new pipeline products to the market, while it continues to fix issues in its core businesses, which have suffered since Valeant's fall from grace.

Valeant projects its 2017 product launches to create at least $100 million in annualized revenue for the company. Here are some of the more notable launches and pipeline advancements this year:

* SILIQ - The lowest priced injectable biologic for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, was launched at the end of July, 2017.

* AQUALOX - Bi-weekly contact lenses to the Japanese market.

* Vitesse - Vitreous cutter.

* Stellaris Elite - Vision enhancement system.

* PLENVU and Luminesse - FDA filing acceptance.

Valeant has also had some trouble with its Bausch + Lomb manufacturing facility in Tampa, Florida, which was the main reason its marketing application for latanoprostene bunod got a CRL (complete response letter) from the FDA from deficiencies at this facility. Valeant finally received a VAI (voluntary action indicated) inspection classification for its facility, which means the plant still has some concerns, but those concerns are now below the threshold of regulatory significance. This means now that Valeant's current and planned regulatory filings for products made in its Tampa facility are now free from current good manufacturing practice (CGMP) issues.

Valeant is working to clear up issues that have been hindering some of its core business units including its dermatology business. Valeant has finally stabilized the average selling prices of products in this division, compared to last year, as it has completely replaced its leadership team and much of its sales force. Additions of new products like SILIQ should hopefully return this division to growth next year as legacy issues fade into the background.

Finally, besides clearing up debt and fixing its dermatology business, Valeant has to continue to execute on growing and expanding its core Bausch + Lomb (56% of revenue) business, which had 6% organic revenue growth last quarter, along with trying to capitalize on the potential explosive growth of key products such as XIFAXAN (revenues up 16% from last year's Q2 numbers). Keeping the core businesses growing, while getting new pipeline drugs into commercialization, should help the company finally start to grow its revenues and cash hoard again, as the company has stopped the bleeding and is looking toward trying to grow the company next year.

Valeant Net Income Cash + Equivalents Q2, 2017 592 million 1214 million Q1, 2017 629 million 1210 million Q4, 2016 (2,408 million) 542 million Q3, 2016 (1896 million) 659 million Q2, 2016 (677 million) 852 million

Table by Trent Welsh

Valeant is fulfilling its promises to shareholders by selling non-core assets to significantly reduce its debt load while it works diligently to bring new products to market while fixing legacy issues and growing its core brands. As its massive debt load shrinks, and its revenues prepare for a rebound, it should only be a matter of time before sentiment of the stock turns and the market starts to further appreciate the value the stock holds for future price appreciation. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.