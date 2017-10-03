Resource Sector Digest: Production Delays Are Very Common In The Mining Sector!

That's why you shouldn't pay 'full (NPV) value' for a mining company. It's pretty common to have to deal with teething problems.

According to the Royal Bank of Canada, only 65% of the new mines reach the nameplate capacity within two years.

The 108 th edition of:

Resource Sector Digest ( vol.108– October 2 , 2017)

Setting The Scene

We’ve had some interesting conferences in the past few days with the Denver Gold show in Colorado Springs and the Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek and the Royal Bank of Canada (RY) took advantage of the momentum to publish some really interesting reports which are real eye-openers for everyone who invests in the mining sector. Let’s have a look at the most interesting ones which apply to pretty much every precious metal and base metal miner out there.

Source: Royal Bank of Canada

The previous image shows how long it could take before a new mine effectively reaches the nameplate capacity after starting up. Only 30% of the new mines reaches the nameplate capacity in the first year which is not an unreasonable result. But what surprised me the most is the fact that even after Y2 only 65% of the new mines is indeed able to reach that nameplate capacity.

It shouldn’t surprise you to see companies experiencing a weaker ramp-up scenario are also performing pretty bad on the market:

Source: Royal Bank of Canada

And a final chart: it takes a new mine (on average) 2.5 years before it reaches the nameplate capacity.

Source: ibidem

So, the next time one of your investees has to deal with some teething problems, cut them some slack. It’s really not easy to commission a new mine and reach the commercial production status.

I’m sure Itinerant might provide you with some interesting technical charts next week to have a look at the gold and silver price as the gold price fell below the $1300 level again, so I will just check out how the Gold (GLD), Silver (SLV) and Copper Miners (COPX) ETF performed in the past week:

GLD 5 Day Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

Gold and silver ended the week on a bad note whilst the ETF of the copper produced gained back quite a bit of its lost ground. Looking at Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM), Taseko Mines (NYSEMKT:TGB) and First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF) compared to the copper price it's clear why the entire ETF is up.

FCX 5 Day Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

And before leaving this section, there's one chart I'd like to show. It's a chart with the Aluminum price and the declining inventory levels. As you can see, the inventory levels have been continuously decreasing and the price of the commodity has picked up in the last year or so. Perhaps it could make sense to have a look at some aluminum producers (or near-term producers) which could benefit from a (temporary) cyclical uptick in the Aluminum price?

Source: Royal Bank of Canada

Actionable Ideas

News Releases

Companies have started to count their ounces and dollars to calculate their Q3 performances. We’re still a few weeks away from the earnings season but there was plenty of news to report on last week!

Victoria Gold (OTCPK:VITFF) continues to release decent holes. Although 64 meters at 0.52 g/t gold might not seem like a good grade for a Yukon heap leach project, keep in mind that every single ounce which is added to the resource and mine plan is an ‘additional’ ounce which will come on top of the current resource.

In Africa, Banro (BAA) continues to hit roadblocks (pun intended) during its efforts to keep its DRC-based mines going. The access road to the mine has been blocked, and the mining operations at Namoya have now been suspended.

Uranium Participation Corp (OTCPK:URPTF) will raise C$19.95M in a bought deal financing priced at C$3.50 per share. The underwriters are the Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) and the Bank of Montreal (BMO). The C$3.50 price, however, is almost 10% higher than the most recently published NAV/share, which was C$3.22 as of at the end of August.

Yamana Gold (AUY) has provided a very extensive update on its exploration programs at Chapada, Cerro Moro, Jacobina and Minera Florida (you can read the comprehensive update here), but also announced it entered into option contracts to put a floor and ceiling price on 285,000 ounces of gold, to be produced in Q4 2017 and Q1 2018. The floor price per ounce is $1300/oz, the ceiling price is $1414/oz.

Pembina Pipeline (PBA) has announced it will pay C$1.52B in cash and issue almost 100 million shares to the Veresen (OTC:FCGYF) shareholders to acquire Veresen.

Goldcorp (GG) released an update on its 20/20/20 objective (a fancy strategic plan aiming at producing 20% more gold at a 20% lower all-in cost by 2020). According to CEO Garofalo, he’s now increasingly confident the targets will be hit. The Investment Doctor has his doubts.

B2Gold (BTG) has completed the mill construction at Fekola approximately three months ahead of schedule. A first gold pour is now expected within two weeks, and B2Gold thinks it will be able to produce 50,0000-55,500 ounces of gold by the end of this year. Elsewhere in Africa, Asanko Gold (AKG) has purchased the Miradani gold project which is located on a mining lease. Asanko will drill the project in the current quarter which should result in a maiden resource estimate in the second half of next year.

Taseko Mines (TGB) has now received the final approval from the EPA to go ahead with the Florence copper project in Arizona. Florence is an ISR project and aims to produce an average of 81 million pounds of copper per year at an operating cost of $1.1 per pound. Good progress on the permitting front in Arizona, and it also looks like Guatemala-focused Tahoe Resources (TAHO) is finally gaining some traction to reopen the Escobal silver mine.

In Nevada, Gold Standard Ventures (GSV) released the results of metallurgical test work completed on the Dark Star gold project. The average recovery rate indicated by bottle roll tests was 88% (which is good), whilst the test based on finer material resulted in an average recovery rate of 91%. Also in Nevada, General Moly (GMO) has extended the closing date of a placement.

Pure gold Mining (OTCPK:LRTNF) reported assay results from the down plunge extension of South Austin, where 2 meters of 67 g/t gold were part of a (slightly) wider 4.3 meters of 34.6 g/t. Note, this means the additional 2.3 meters contained 6.43 g/t as well, which is definitely a good result. Let’s hope the company is able to add more ounces to its mine plan.

Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) has started the wet commissioning phase of its Hounde project in Burkina Faso as the construction of the mine has reached a 97% completion rate. The company provided some fancy hi-res pictures as well (see below). Meanwhile, the company has re-started a $5M exploration program at Hounde, completing in excess of 9,000 meters of diamond and RC drilling and almost 48,000 meters of aircore drilling.

Elsewhere in Africa, Tsodilo Resources (OTC:TSDRF) has signed an agreement with Sandstorm Gold (SAND) giving Sandstorm the right to a bunch of 1% NSR’s and GPR’s over Tsodilo’s assets. It’s TID’s understanding this includes the iron ore project where the company has been able to confirm the potential to produce a high-quality high-grade product before starting to chase copper, only to end up as a diamond exploration company. Let’s hope the company uses the funds to focus on one project/commodity rather than jumping around like a bunny with ADHD. Another Botswana-focused company, Lucara Diamond (OTCPK:LUCRF) has now finally sold the 1,109 carat Lesedi La Rona diamond for $53M. Substantially lower than what the company was hoping to sell it for.

Despite this sale, Lucara’s share price (C$2.42) is still trading 36% lower compared to May 9 th 2016, when I sold my position as I expected the company to have reached its fair value.

Golden Star Resources (GSS) has started the stoping activities at the high grade Prestea mine in Ghana. Commercial production is expected in Q4 2017, and the mine will produce 90,000 ounces of gold per year at an AISC of $615/oz during a 5.5 year mine life.

Sierra Metals (SMTS) has updated the resource estimate at the Yauricocha mine in Peru. The measured and indicated resource categories now contain 13.2 million tonnes of rock at an average grade of 2 ounces of silver per tonne as well as 1.5% copper, 3.9% ZnPb and 0.6 g/t gold.

Gold Fields (GFI) has increased its stake in Cardinal Resources (OTC:CRDNF) which is advancing the large Namdini gold project in Ghana. Most people expect Gold Fields to acquire Cardinal once a PEA will have been completed. It’s also interesting Gold Fields purchased options which will expire in two years.

Ever since Novo Resources (OTCQX:NSRPF) pulled a stunt by livestreaming a metal detector based exploration ‘minute’ during a precious metals show, things have been heating up in Western Australia. MacArthur Minerals (OTCPK:MMSDF) has now signed an agreement with Artemis Resources (OTCPK:ARTTF) whereby the latter can earn an 80% stake in two Pilbara-based tenements.

Canadian Zinc Corp (OTCQB:CZICF) released the results of an updated feasibility study on its Prairie Creek Zinc-Lead-Silver project in Canada’s Northwest Territories. Using a zinc price of $1.2/lbs and a lead price of $1/lbs, the after-tax NPV8% of the project comes in at C$332M (using an USD/CAD exchange rate of 1.25). Canadian Zinc’s current market capitalization is approximately C$55M.

Kootenay Silver (OTC:KOOYF) which works together with Pan American Silver (PAAS) on another project has now mobilized a drill rig to its fully-owned La Cigarra silver project in Mexico. The last hole at the Las Venadas Zone has now been completed and the company sounds quite upbeat as the CEO commented on the discovery of a new silver zone which could add a ‘significant’ amount of tonnes and silver to the existing resource estimate.

In Mali, African Gold Group (OTC:AGGFF) and London-listed Hummingbird Resources (OTCPK:HUMRF) have signed a letter of intent to jointly develop the Kobada gold project in Mali. African Gold Group has been trying to develop the property for the past 5 years but never got anywhere. The deal with Hummingbird might be a company-saver as at least something will get done now. A win-win situation.

