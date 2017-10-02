Orbital: The Bullet Blunder Turned Rocket Ship

Aerospace and defense contractor Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) is set to acquire Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA), offering $134.50 per share. The total buyout cost is estimated at around $9 billion. OA stock prices soared following the announcement, closing at $132.25 on Monday (9/18) - a significant jump from Friday’s close at $110.04 (9/15). The burning question - is this acquisition good for either company? Matt Krebsbach states:
“...it will bolster Northrop Grumman’s missile segment. Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) has been the juggernaut in missiles and rockets. Northrop Grumman hasn’t been as big there.”
As for Orbital, this deal instills confidence in the Orbital ATK operations/management team. Just last year Orbital made announcements to restate its multi-billion-dollar US Army contract. Even with stocks plunging 20% after the announcement, Orbital was able to rally and mitigate backlash from this isolated incident.
NOC is ensuring the competition will not go over its head. Orbital is charged with a $275 million break-up fee if the deal fails.
Keep an eye on OA and NOC.
(And yes, this one worked out for us. SNAP has not, and we will own that in a write-up coming soon).
Disclosure: I am/we are long NOC, OA, RTN, LMT, SNAP.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.