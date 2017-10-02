Equity CEFs: How To Play The 4th Quarter

Still, I believe there are better choices among ETFs than CEFs at this late stage of the bull market.

This year, however, there's not a lot of lagging funds with negative market prices, so perhaps the equity CEF juggernaut will just continue on into year end.

The fourth quarter is usually the worst quarter for CEFs due to tax-loss selling. This is because CEFs paying large distributions often have negative market prices by year end.

Has anyone seen a market like this in which the smartest persons in a room full of investment professionals and small-time investors is your grandma's investment club who just decided to buy SPY a number of years ago because they thought the ticker symbol made them look "mysterious"?

Hedge fund managers have been laid to waste, business school graduates have looked like idiots and anyone who thought a market top was finally at hand after one down-day came to regret that they didn't just load the boat on that opportunity.

I also have felt pretty stupid this year as equity CEFs have turned in their best performance since 2013. It isn't so much that I didn't pick the best performing equity CEFs. I did. It's just that I didn't expect them to continue to perform like this through the summer and into September. As a result, I have gradually reduced holdings even as many continued to increase in value.

Equity CEFs like the Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW), $9.04 market price, $9.07 NAV, -0.3% discount, 9.3% current market yield, or the Gabelli Multimedia Fund (GGT), $9.68 market price, $9.22 NAV, 5.0% premium, 9.1% current market yield, have gone from double-digit discounts at the beginning of the year to par and premium valuations today. CHW and GGT were two of my larger holdings at the beginning of the year, but I sold them off as the year progressed thinking they couldn't rise much further in valuation. They did.

CHW Premium/Discount Chart YTD

GGT Premium/Discount Chart YTD

CHW and GGT are two extreme examples, but the rise in valuations among virtually all equity CEFs is unparalleled in any year since 2009. Not even 2013, when the US markets were up 30%+, saw so many equity CEFs rise in valuation like this.

How strong has it been? Let's go to the tables and see how the funds have performed on a market price basis (not NAV total return basis) so far this year. The following tables sort the 90 or so most popular equity CEFs by their total return market price performances YTD through the third quarter. Funds which are outperforming the S&P 500, which is up 13.9% including dividends, are shown in green and those that are underperforming are shown in red.

Top 30 Equity CEFs Sorted by Market Price Performance

Middle 30 Equity CEFs Sorted by Market Price Performance

Bottom 30 Equity CEFs Sorted by Market Price Performance

Pretty impressive, but when I sort all of the funds by the NAV & MKT Difference column, it's then that you realize how much valuations have increased this year for most equity CEFs (or put another way how much discounts have been reduced). And at the top of the list are GGT and CHW as shown in the table below.

Understand, this is only a partial list as I can't even show all of the funds whose market price performances have outdistanced their NAV performances by at least 5% (red in the NAV & MKT Difference column). There are another 20+ funds not shown on this list.

How To Play The Fourth Quarter

Though this has been great for CEF investors, you wonder how much further this can go. In my last article, Better To Hedge Than To Sell, I suggested that it made more sense to hedge your CEF portfolio by buying inverse ETFs than selling your CEFs and taking a capital gain while losing part of your income stream.

I'm still sticking with that theme, but with the momentum this market has, I would be looking to put any new money to work more in ETFs rather than CEFs, preferably on a pullback. The reason has to do partly with my experience with CEFs in the fourth quarter regardless of their strength YTD, though the biggest reason has to do with liquidity drain.

The start of the Fed's Quantitative Tapering begins in October and it will start by draining $10 billion per month from the Fed's balance sheet. Though this is a small amount of liquidity reduction, the fact remains that it is still a drain and the markets should react over time, particularly if the Fed increases the amount per month. When liquidity is reduced, however nominally and by whatever means, the securities that usually react first are the less liquid ones and CEFs tend to fall into that category. Now, this year could be totally different, but I'd rather not take that chance. I'm not saying you should sell your equity CEFs but what I am saying is that new money to be put to work should be directed to more liquid securities like ETFs just to be safe.

My favorite ETF is the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK). Every 1% to 3% pullback I have just added more and each time the fund has rallied back even higher. Maybe one day this strategy will backfire, but you got to continue to go with what works. The reason I like XLK is that it is very similar to the widely popular PowerShares QQQ ETF (QQQ), but with one big difference. XLK does not own Amazon (AMZN), whereas it is the #3 position in QQQ.

Another ETF I like is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI). This would be a play on the defense contractors which look to benefit under President Trump even if things calm down in North Korea. XLI includes Boeing (BA), Honeywell (HON), United Technologies (UTX) and Lockheed Martin (LMT) in its top 10 holdings. Though not as volatile as XLK, XLI does offer a 1.9% yield.

And finally, for those looking for an even higher yield as well as a recovery story, the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) or the JPMorgan Alerian MLP ETN (AMJ) are both extremely popular and very liquid. Both funds yield 7% or higher and both funds are still way off their highs even with a firmer tone in the energy markets. Just so you know, there are smarter contributors than me in the MLP space, and this recommendation is not based on fundamental analysis. In addition, these funds could be held back by tax-loss selling as the fourth quarter progresses. But in terms of risk/reward, I can't think of better upside potential at this late stage in the bull market than MLP ETFs, particularly since most MLP CEFs still trade at premium valuations despite their underperformance this year.

Conclusion

Though it may be hard to imagine the markets turning defensive after overcoming virtually every negative thrown at it, you might want to consider being a contrarian for a quarter. The vast majority of market prognosticators were expecting a much more difficult period for the first quarter, second quarter and finally the third quarter. This did not happen.

Now, virtually every market prognosticator I see is expecting the markets to continue to rise in the fourth quarter since the fourth quarter is usually the most market friendly. However, a contrarian would say the markets will do just the opposite of what the majority expect. In other words, expect the unexpected.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLK, XLI, AMJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.