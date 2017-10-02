The Trump Administration's Biofuels Policy Takes Shape

Investors in the biofuels sector (and, by extension, the merchant refining sector) have largely been left to guess at the Trump administration's approach to biofuels policy over the last 11 months on the basis of President Trump's occasional statements and the machinations of his advisers. Last week saw the first solid evidence of what the White House's vision regarding biofuels policy is and, to the surprise of the markets, it is mostly negative for biofuels producers despite President Trump's stated support for the sector.

The Trump administration's Environmental Protection Agency [EPA], which oversees America's primary biofuels policy mechanism, the revised Renewable Fuel Standard blending mandate [RFS2], spent much of August and September denying that President Trump's adviser (and famed activist investor) Carl Icahn had managed to influence White House policymaking between December 2016 and August 2017. Mr. Icahn had seen the value of his refinery holdings surge in value after his December appointment as markets immediately assumed that he would use his position to successfully reduce refiners' compliance costs under the mandate (see figure). He ultimately resigned in August amid conflict of interest allegations, leading the markets to assume that the Trump administration intended to maintain the status quo as far as the blending mandate was concerned.

That expectation was dashed last week. On Tuesday the EPA stated in an official release that it is considering a reduction to its earlier proposed biomass-based diesel [BBD] blending volume, to which biodiesel is the primary contributor, for 2018 followed by a very steep reduction to the blending volume for 2019 and possibly thereafter as well. The BBD category has been a major success story for the mandate in terms of volumes blended, making the EPA's announcement particularly unwelcome for biodiesel and renewable diesel producers such as Renewable Energy Group (REGI), FutureFuel (FF), and Neste Oil (OTCPK:NTOIF). The EPA's rationale is that last year's expiration of the BBD blending tax credit and the recent imposition by the U.S. of an import tariff (officially a countervailing duty) on biodiesel from certain countries has made biodiesel more expensive than petroleum-derived diesel fuel, especially given the low petroleum prices that have persisted since late 2014. Furthermore, U.S. BBD imports are expected to decline in the face of the new trade restrictions, leading the EPA to argue that the future blending volumes can be reduced without impacting domestic BBD production.

The size of the reductions could be substantial. The EPA's official notice states that the 2018 volume could be reduced by up to 15%, or 315 million gallons compared to the previously-finalized blending volume of 2.1 billion gallons for that year. Argentina alone exported almost 450 million gallons of BBD to the U.S. in 2016, however, so the proposed 2018 reduction is not particularly large in light of the trade restrictions. The EPA has hinted at a much larger reduction in 2019, however, despite the fact that the Agency had proposed as recently as July to maintain the BBD blending volume for that year at 2.1 billion gallons. Last week's notice points out that the legislation that created the RFS2 only requires that at least 1 billion gallons of BBD be blended annually. Since the 2019 volume has, unlike the 2018 volume, yet to be finalized, it could feasibly be reduced to the minimum threshold.

This would be terrible news for BBD producers. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration [EIA], the U.S. alone hosts BBD production capacity of 2.3 billion gallons. The investments in this capacity were spurred in large part by the need to meet the steady increases to the mandated BBD blending volume under the Bush and Obama administrations. Now, at a time when BBD producers are struggling in the face of low petroleum prices, the Trump administration is proposing to essentially pull the rug out from beneath these investments.

This fact could ultimately cause the EPA's proposal, if implemented, to fail in the face of inevitable lawsuits. Mandates (or any other form of subsidy) are only necessary when a preferred technology cannot compete on a strictly financial basis with conventional counterparts. Congress created the RFS2 for the explicit purpose of replacing petroleum-derived fuels with environmentally-friendlier but more-expensive renewable fuels. (Both traits are especially true for BBD, which achieves life-cycle greenhouse gas reductions in excess of 60% compared to diesel fuel but is more expensive to produce when petroleum is cheap.) Congress expected the biofuels blended under the mandate to be more expensive than their petroleum-derived counterparts, otherwise there would be no need for the mandate in the first place. The federal courts have routinely held that the EPA's task is the implementation of the Congressional vision rather than a reinterpretation of it, and this new proposal seems to be a violation of this tenet.

The likelihood of success in a legal challenge by BBD producers should come as little comfort to investors in those firms, however, due to the length of time required for a successful legal resolution; a challenge to a similar move by the EPA in 2013 was only decided at the appellate level this summer, for example. In the meantime, D4 [BBD] and D5 [advanced biofuel] RIN prices, which are the compliance credits that refiners use to demonstrate their compliance with the mandate, are already approaching 13-month lows (see figure) on the news.

Source: EcoEngineers (2017).

I suspect that this is the point of the EPA's notice. Valuable RINs incentivize biofuel blending and, by extension, biofuel production (since a RIN is only produced when a gallon of qualifying biofuel is also produced). By reducing the demand for RINs via reduced blending volumes, the EPA's proposal is already reducing RIN prices and, by extension, RIN costs for the merchant refiners that purchase RINs to comply with the mandate rather than blend biofuel with their refined products. That was the point of Mr. Icahn's proposal and a major objective for the merchant refining sector in general: lower RIN expenditures. Just look at how the share/unit prices of merchant refiners such as CVR Energy (CVI), CVR Refining (CVRR), Delek US Holdings (DK), PBF Energy (PBF), and Valero (VLO) responded to Tuesday's notice and Wednesday's rumor that the EPA might also take steps to reduce D6 (total renewable fuel) RIN prices (see figure). An adverse court decision in 2021 is of little concern to refiners' investors if the trade-off is lower RIN prices in 2017.



PBF data by YCharts

Disclosure: I am/we are long PBF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.