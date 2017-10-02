Why I Will Frequently Trade But Will Not Invest In Target

"Formal education will make you a living;

self-education will make you a fortune."

--Jim Rohn

My History With Target

I have a lengthy recorded history of accurate predictions regarding Target (TGT). I wrote my first article on Target in December of 2013, and this piece counts as my fourth article on the company. I've written more articles concerning Target than on any other corporation.

I have a preference for the shopping experience Target provides in comparison to Wal-Mart (WMT), but I find myself in Wal-Mart far more often. An excerpt from my first article speaks to this proclivity.

"I seem to find myself back in Wal-Mart, again and again. I'll wake up on a Saturday and scribble a shopping list: One gallon of milk, a half-dozen bananas, a box of eight penny nails, a bottle of herbicide, some rawhide chews to keep my hounds occupied, a towel rack for our never-ending bathroom remodel and a flat screen TV to install in the kitchen (so I can watch Cramer while making a sandwich)." "Now I can go to Albertson's for the milk, Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) for the nails, PetSmart (NASDAQ:PETM) for the rawhide chews, Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) for the towel rack and Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) for the TV, or make another trip to Wal-Mart."

I spilled quite a bit of ink on that article discussing the problems Target was then facing in Canada. Near the end of the piece, I concluded a paragraph with this sentence:

"If you disagree with my assessment and consider Target's difficulties in Canada to be a hiccup, then now may be a good time to consider Target as an investment."

The second article I published in SA was entitled, "Target: How To Profit From Their Current Calamity". That article focused on the security breach the company had suffered. Using the research and data I collected, I attempted to provide both a price and time target for the purchase of Target stock.

Near the end of the article, I stated the following:

"Although Target's security breach is serious, I am confident Target will rebound from this incident." "I'm watching Target closely hoping for an opportunity to make a long-term entry point when the stock is at an artificially depressed price. My knee-jerk reaction was to assume a longer time period before acquiring a position in Target. From the perspective of my personal investing style, I now believe a period of one to two months and a price loss of ten to fifteen percent (57.00 to 54.00) is a logical entry point."

A month after the piece appeared on SA, the shares traded for $57.72. A week later, the stock bottomed at $55.10. My assessment provided a near optimal time and price for investing in the company. Perhaps I was lucky.

Roughly a month after the second Target focused article, I penned a third entitled, "Long Target? Read This Before You Sell". In that article, I provided the following opinion:

"A long-term investor can continue to hold the stock with the expectation that Target will soon return to a price range recorded prior to the security breach." "If you were long on Target and have not yet sold your position, there is a good possibility you have already suffered the lion's share of the losses. To exit your position now is probably not to your advantage." "Once a security breach occurs, companies are likely to suffer double-digit, relatively short-term losses in their stock price presenting a possible entry point for investors."

For perspective, that article appeared on SA in January of 2014, near the nadir of the stock's performance. The shares had peaked in mid-2013, a bit above $73. In early 2014, the security breach pushed the stock down to roughly $55. A little less than a year after the security breach, Target had climbed back to $73 and was heading higher.

So once again, I was spot on.

Perhaps I was lucky. Again. Or maybe I have some insight into Target.

I will say this. Stocks have "personalities". If you are "friends" with a particular company, you can make money through well-timed trades.

The Bull's Perspective

Sometimes words aren't needed. The following two graphs speak volumes.

Target went through a few rough quarters, but it appears as if recent initiatives are moving the company forward.

The results provided in the 2Q '17 earnings call were largely positive.

In the 12 months through 2Q '17, Target generated after-tax ROIC of 13.8%, approximately 10 basis points stronger than reported in 2Q '16.

The company is raising full-year GAAP EPS to $4.35 to $4.55 representing an increase of about 11% from prior guidance.

Second quarter comparable sales increased 1.3% driven by a traffic increase of 2.1%.

Target experienced improved comps in 4 of 5 broad merchandising categories: apparel, home, essentials and hardlines. Comp sales in food and beverage were flat.

Target's store remodels (600 planned over a 3-year period) appear to drive increased traffic. A company spokesman stated, "…we are continuing to see average sales lists in line with our plan to deliver a 2% to 4% sales lift in remodel stores".

Initiatives to drive ecommerce appear to be gaining momentum.

Target's digital sales grew much faster than the industry in the second quarter, up 32% YoY on top of 16% growth last year.

Programs designed to buttress the ecommerce drive and increase sales by unconventional means, while in their infancy, appear to be progressing well. They include:

Store pickup: Through the first half of the year, store pickup volume increased more than 30% above last year. July experienced more than 40% growth.

Testing of a same-day delivery option.

Curbside fulfillment program testing.

The expansion of ship and store locations to enhance in-store pickup capabilities.

Target Restock, a next day delivery option for everyday essentials

Target Restock allows a guest to order a shopping cart sized box filled with items chosen from an assortment of more than 15,000 products. The items are shipped to the client's home for a fixed $4.99 delivery fee. Any restock order placed before 2 PM will arrive at a customer's home on the following weekday.

The testing of Target Restock resulted in the expansion of the program to the Dallas and Denver markets. Target currently plans to expand into another seven markets before the holidays. With restock available in those 10 markets, the company will be reaching one-quarter of the U.S. market less than six months after the program's inception.

Previously restricted to Target Red Card holders, the program will be expanded to all customers. The delivery window will now include Saturday delivery and the cut-off for next day delivery will be moved to a time beyond the current 2 PM cutoff.

Target's recent acquisition of Grand Junction is intended to speed the company's efforts to improve local delivery services. The deal is a strategic fit for Target, as the acquisition's technology should help Target reinvent its supply chain process and speed up its delivery time. Grand Junction's technology and its network of ~700 carriers should serve Target well.

The small format store initiative witnessed sales productivity more than double the company average. Those stores delivered high single-digit comp increases in 2017.

Recently, Target announced price cuts for thousands of its products. The expectation is that the price cuts will serve to drive store traffic and comps growth.

The CVS Pharmacy Deal

The deal, closed late last year, resulted in the acquisition by CVS of Target's 1,672 pharmacies across 47 states. The stores will be operated through a store-within-a-store format,

The transaction is estimated to result in after tax net proceeds of approximately $1.2 billion. Target plans to utilize the funds in support of its long-standing capital priorities, including share repurchases.

The transaction will enable Target to improve operating margins immediately.

Long term return on capital employed is also expected to improve by a minimum of 0.5%.

Operating profits from the pharmacy business were nearly zero last year. Assuming the same overall level of profitability from Target's other segments, the transaction should result in an immediate boost to the company's operating margin.

Target believes the deal will result in improved store traffic.

A Shareholder Friendly Management

During 2016, 2015, and 2014 Target returned $3,686 million, $3,441 million, and $41 million, respectively, to shareholders through share repurchases.

This year's dividend increase marks the first time in a decade that Target failed to raise the dividend by a double-digit rate. Nonetheless, the company raised the dividend by 7%. If your biggest complaint about any company in your portfolio is a 7% dividend increase, please advise me concerning my investments.

With a payout ratio below 50%, a dividend coverage ratio above 200% and reasonable debt for a retailer, one should view Target's dividend as both secure and likely to increase for the foreseeable future.

Expansion Possibilities

There are some that view Target's opportunities for expansion as limited due to the company's failure in Canada. If the small store format proves successful, an investor should expect reasonable expansion possibilities for a number of years.

Here is an interesting set of stats:

Seventy percent of the U.S. population lives within five miles of a Wal-Mart.

Fifty percent of Americans live within four miles of a Target store.

Generally speaking, I believe a Target store can thrive in any location hosting a Wal-Mart. If so, the above numbers indicate Target has plenty of room for new store builds.

A Bear's Growl: Target Has A Miserable History Of Execution

Canada

In my introduction, I touched briefly on Target's ignominious failure in Canada. Target took a $5.4 billion write-down on the exit and a total net loss in Canada of $2 billion. An investor following the developments there closely didn't have to be a retail maven to view Target's efforts as amateurish, at best.

One debacle does not a company make, but the litany of Target missteps is lengthy.

E-commerce

Back in 2011, the company distanced itself from Amazon (AMZN) with a redesigned Target.com e-commerce site. Once again, the venture into a new area was poorly received by the public.

Below is an excerpt from an article entitled, "TARGET'S SITE PLAGUED BY GLITCHES, FRICTION BETWEEN MARKETING AND TECH TEAMS"

"There is a lot wrong with this site," wrote Brian LaFrance, marketing director for software company Authority Labs, on the company blog shortly after the new site launched. "It's definitely not ready for prime time and was either rushed out to meet a deadline or there is a big team of idiots behind it. Maybe both. A quick run through the site exposed a lot of basic items that are being handled poorly." Since Target .com launched, the post has received a lot of traffic from Google searches along the lines of "Target .com broken," Mr. LaFrance told Ad Age.

I can assure you that my research indicates Mr. LaFrance's opinions were echoed by others.

Security Breach

In 2014, perhaps timed to spread holiday cheer (at least among the perpetrators), Target suffered an enormous security breach. Once the dust settled, Target tallied total losses associated with the breach at just north of $200 million. One can only speculate at how many alienated customers were lost and at the magnitude of future revenues forfeited.

I can envisage an argument that Target was unlucky and that any retailer could have suffered the same fate. While I have zero understanding of these matters, my gut feeling is that Target exhibited some sort of vulnerability that increased the company's odds of becoming a target.

I imagine Target as being akin to the limping Wildebeest, watched by a pride of lions. After all, it is estimated the hackers garnered over $50 million from the fruits of their labors (I'm betting they had a pretty decent ROIC). I'm guessing they were sophisticated enough to pick the victim carefully.

Brain Cornell (the current CEO) took the reins of Target shortly before the incident. Although it is probably a stretch to place much blame on Cornell for the security breach; nonetheless, it occurred on his watch. Furthermore, there have been developments since then that are considered by many to have cost Target dearly.

Target Is Good At Alienating Customers

I want to make this plain from the outset. I am not making a political statement by reporting this event.

In the quarter after a blog post on the company website announced a transgender bathroom policy, sales fell nearly 6% compared to the same period in the prior year. Store traffic fell to levels not seen since the data breach.

Of course, traffic and comps cannot be viewed in a vacuum, but I point to Wal-Mart's rising comps during the same period of plus 1.6%.

This wasn't a minor reaction. Petitions to boycott Target were signed by 1.4 million people.

In a lesser publicized move by Target, the company announced a policy requesting that customers not bring firearms into their stores.

To a reader in say, Portugal or Peru, a ban on firearms may seem like a common sense policy. However, the American culture is different from that of Europe.

My personal take is that the ban on firearms didn't cost Target much in the way of traffic or revenues, but I could be wrong. Perhaps 2nd Amendment advocates aren't as boisterous in their retail store bans. The gun ban seems particularly peculiar to me because it is strictly symbolic in nature: Target cannot prohibit legally carried firearms.

I will end this section of the article with the following remarks

I was recently in a well-known national grocery chain, and I noted two bathrooms with signs advising patrons that the facilities could be used by either sex.

I wondered if the company had a policy similar to Target. It also occurred to me that the store was so small that the same-sex bathroom policy might have been designed to accommodate patrons.

The point is, I don't know the company's motivation. More importantly, no one is boycotting that national chain due to the company's bathroom policy.

So I say to any CEO with a ticker symbol that begins or ends in the letters A, B,C,D,E,F,G,H,I,JK,L,M,N,O,P,Q,R,S,T,U,V,W,X,Y or Z. (Please advise me in the comment section if you believe I omitted a company). You may anger me if your opinion differs from my own. You will definitely enrage me if I lose money due to your championing of a pet political cause.

Miscues Aside, Target's Performance Is Less Than Stellar

The chart below reflects the growth of $100 invested in 2012, with reinvestment of dividends.

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017

TGT 100 124.97 118.53 158.98 160.89 146.06

S&P 100 117.61 141.49 161.61 160.54 194.04

PEER 100 127.43 154.12 191.03 208.03 231.50

(The above chart was culled from Target's most recent 10-K. The peer group is of Target's choosing and consists of 18 online, general merchandise, department store, food, and specialty retailers, which are large and meaningful competitors. The peer group is weighted by the market capitalization of each component company. The graph assumes the investment of $100 in Target common stock, the S&P 500 Index and the Peer Group on January 28, 2012, and reinvestment of all dividends.)

An investor can rightfully argue that the above posted figures are skewed by the stock's recent drop. Nonetheless, at no time during the five year period have Target's results matched those of the peer group.

Compared to Wal-Mart, Target's revenue growth rate is unimpressive.

In fact, the company's revenue growth has stalled.

Target's operating margins are in decline…

…and the company's gross profit margin is drifting lower.

(Source: Three charts above from SA contributor The Dividend Guy)

While the chart below is a bit dated, it paints an ugly portrait of Target's competitive position.

Sales CAGR lags most comparable competitors.

Take a look at the chart below. It is a list of the top 25 ecommerce sites in the US.

(The middle column represents sales in millions, the column to the right represents E-commerce share of total sales)

1. Amazon.com $79,268 74.1% 2. Wal-Mart Stores Inc. $13,484 2.8% 3. Apple $12,000 5.1% 4. Staples $10,700 55.5% 5. Macy's $4,829 17.5% 6. The Home Depot $4,267 5.0% 7. Best Buy $3,780 9.4% 8. QVC $3,722 42.7% 9. Costco Wholesale $3,618 3.1% 10. Nordstrom $2,699 18.9% 11. Target $2,524 3.4% 12. Gap Inc. $2,519 15.6% 13. Williams-Sonoma $2,501 50.7% 14. Kohl's $2,367 12.4% 15. Sears Holdings $2,057 7.9% 16. Wayfair $1,919 100.0% 17. Walgreens $1,883 1.7% 18. L Brands $1,816 15.4% 19. HSN $1,810 49.2% 20. Groupon $1,747 56.0% 21. Overstock.com $1,648 100.0% 22. Lowe's $1,636 2.8% 23. Victoria's Secret (L Brands) $1,485 19.9% 24. Nike $1,410 4.5% 25. Neiman Marcus $1,389 27.4%

(Graph: WWD)

Target touts the company's recent increase in ecommerce sales; however, the gains stem from a dismally low base.

Although Target is the second largest retailer in the US, the company's ecommerce site ranks 11th in total sales. Furthermore, only four of the companies ranking among the top 25 ecommerce sites derive a smaller percentage of sales from ecommerce.

In many respects, Sears, a retailer viewed as nearly moribund by many investors, outperforms Target in ecommerce.

If your retail efforts are in the same neighborhood as Sears', you need to buy a new home.

Don't Expect A Big Positive Change Soon

Target's Initiatives Are In Their Infancy

Target's management expects its fiscal 2017 comps to fall 1% or increase 1%.

I give Target credit for taking action on many fronts, but there is no guarantee that the company's efforts will succeed.

Expect Target's labor costs to increase markedly, as the company has plans to increase wages to $15 an hour. In principle, I heartily support higher wages. I spent several years managing restaurants and retail stores, and I often lobbied my superiors for wage increases for my staff. It should be noted, however, that I tried to sell that proposition by promising increased worker productivity and/or a lower employee headcount.

The problem comes in the implementation of the policy. An increase in wages must be met, at the minimum, with a level of worker output that results in revenues sufficient to recover or exceed the increased labor expense.

The same holds true of the company's plan to lower prices to drive store traffic. Increased store traffic MUST increase revenues to a level that compensates for the margin loss.

I am particularly concerned regarding Target's move into a small store format. Wal-Mart attempted to do the same. Initially, the Wal-Mart program was labeled a success, but last year the company announced it was closing all 102 Wal-Mart Express outlets.

It seems that Target is taking a number of pages from the Wal-Mart play book, and I can't believe they will beat Wal-Mart at being Wal-Mart.

Rest assured, even should these initiatives prove successful, it will likely take time before investors see a reinvigorated Target.

Perhaps the most important of any consideration is the changing nature of the retail landscape. I question whether any major retailer qualifies as one of the best investments available.

Some (Possibly) Helpful Anecdotal Information

Within my hometown, there are several Target and Wal-Mart stores. In this area, where you find one, you will find the other, sometimes within walking distance of each other.

I note that the store traffic in the Wal-Marts seems to be much higher than I witness in the Target stores.

I've taken recent trips to Panama City, Florida, and Knoxville, Tennessee. On my visits, I conducted a reconnaissance of the local retailers. I found the same store traffic patterns in those two areas.

I also note that I have a nephew who is an executive for Pepsi (PEP). He interacts with Target store management on a regular basis, as well as store managers for other retailers. He finds Target management to be unimaginative and closed to outside input.

He has presented certain solutions to Target store managers that he claims are proven to drive sales. He states they refuse to consider his input, citing company policy.

He has a colleague that interacts with Wal-Mart, and she reports that managers at that corporation are open to input.

Why Target May Be A Good Trade

Over the years, as I gained expertise as an investor, I slowly transitioned into a DGI. Enroute to that destination, I developed a preference for trading well-known companies with solid yields. I now trade Ford (F) General Motors (GM), Staples (SPLS), AT&T (T) and companies with similar profiles on a regular basis.

I just exited a trade with GM and Staples, and I am currently in a trade with AT&T and Kohl's (KSS) that are progressing well.

My profile of a potential trade would be (1) a well-known company (2) with a yield of 3% or higher (3) trading at the bottom of a well-defined range (4) or with a share price that has been pushed down by events I view as transitory.

Target's security breach was an excellent example of the latter criteria.

I'm not currently trading Target. I had a desire to trade it at lower levels, but I was without funds at the time.

I'm also pulling in my investor's horns for two reasons: I want to set aside cash for what I view as an overdue correction, and I am accumulating funds to take advantage of the upcoming tax loss harvesting season.

Some Final Words

Aside from a large clutch of puts that will expire worthless in early 2018 (provided Target shares don't fall to $40 or less), I don't have a dog in this fight.

Some may think I have treated Target harshly. Actually, I have a generally positive view of the company. I simply don't see it as a compelling investment at this point in time.

I am a DGI investor. I scan for good companies with large yields in a manner reminiscent of a raptor in search of prey. Consequently, I wish I could invest in Target with confidence. I would be more likely to invest in Target…

if the retail environment wasn't a virtual battleground. If the company's history wasn't so checkered. If the eventual outcome of Target's many initiatives weren't so ambiguous, and perhaps most importantly, if the new CEO had gained my confidence.

If, if, if and if.

Where I come from, they have an old saw intended to show the importance of the word "if".

"If Aunt Wilma had different plumbing, they'd call her Uncle Will."

If can be a very big word, indeed.

