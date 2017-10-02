MiMedx: America's 5th-Fastest-Growing Company

MiMedx has no debt and is ranked 5th on Fortune's 100 fastest growing companies, ahead of Facebook and Amazon.

MiMedx runs the largest placental recovery network in America, producing stem cell magnets used to heal injuries such as burns and military wounds.

When a mother gives birth to a newborn child, the after birth which contains the placenta organ and amniotic fluid is usually discarded as medical waste. However, MiMedx (MDXG) has found an innovative use for these discarded human cells and now runs America’s largest recovery network for the collection of the placenta organ. Mothers donate this organ, as it is illegal to sell in the USA.

Through their patented PURION® process certain cells from within the placenta are converted into allografts which are a type of medical skin substitute used to heal patients with conditions such as burns and military injuries.

Because these allografts are stable at room temperature, no freezer equipment is required and the 5 year shelf life of these products make their storage, handling and usage very convenient in hospitals.

When applied to a patient in surgery, the allografts act as a stem cell magnet which encourage the patient's body to heal quickly and with minimal scarring. Because wounds are healed up to 2 or 3 times faster than some competitor products, MiMedx has now become the industry leader in advanced wound care for several years in a row.

CEO “Pete” Petit first appeared on CNBC’s Mad Money show with host Jim Cramer in 2015, showing an allograft during the interview:

In September 2017 Jim Cramer invited CEO “Pete” Petit back onto the show, so investors could be due for another TV interview in the coming months.

Strong Financial Performance

During the summer of 2017 the 1,000,000th MiMedx allograft was sold marking a new milestone in the success of the business, and bringing faster healing to patients across America.

Soaring sales have led to 26 consecutive quarters of revenue growth, with annual revenue growth rates sustained at over 20% (source and further product information: MiMedx Investor Presentation)

This has earned the company a No 5 ranking on Fortune’s 100 fastest growing companies, faster than Amazon and Facebook (source: Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies)

With 85%+ gross margins and no debt on the balance sheet, management has authorised and executed $72M of a $100M Share Repurchase Program as of 30 June 2017.

While Mimedx products are currently used in over 4000 hospitals, future revenue growth will be achieved by expanding the product line into joint pain management and also pushing into secondary cities. Management have published a “3 and 1 in 20” Strategic Plan which aims to triples 2015 revenues to $560M and deliver $1.00 of adjusted earnings in 2020.

This would give MDXG an implied price target of $20 to $30 per share in 2020 based on a conservative P/E multiple range of 20 to 30.

Employee lawsuit settled in favour of Mimedx

Former terminated employee Harold Purdey admitted this month that he was wrong about his earlier legal claim against the company. He paid a six figure sum to MiMedx in a settlement as restitution and to reimburse litigation expenses:

Harold Purdy said, "Although I originally filed counter-claims, I learned through the discovery process that I was incorrect. I am therefore dismissing those claims and we have settled this case, and I apologize for my error. I do not have any personal knowledge about alleged 'channel-stuffing' by the Company." In fact, in sworn testimony, Mr. Purdy admitted that all of the MiMedx product he sold into his accounts was used, was not returned, and ordering patterns in the following months were not affected.

Parker H. "Pete" Petit, CEO, said, "We are pleased to have settled this lawsuit with Mr. Purdy. The prosecution of our other lawsuits is critical to ensuring the appropriate legal remedies and to rectify the misconduct committed by these individuals. We look forward to achieving appropriate outcomes from our legal actions against the other individuals involved in their corrupt schemes against the Company." (source: Mimedx News Release)

With MiMedx shares currently trading at a significant discount to their 52 week high, the current price could be a buying opportunity for the company share buyback plan, MiMedx directors and other staff, institutional and retail investor alike.

Finally, current and prospective shareholders should endeavour to become aware of any significant upside and downside risks that could affect the company in which they invest. Above I have highlighted many of the positive developments for MiMedx, so in order to balance the article I would like to mention a few areas of potential risk to the company from the latest annual report:

"We are in a highly competitive and evolving field and face competition from well-established tissue processors and medical device manufacturers, as well as new market entrants."

"Rapid technological change could cause our products to become obsolete and if we do not enhance our product offerings through our research and development efforts, we may be unable to effectively compete."

"Our products are dependent on the availability of tissue from human donors, and any disruption in supply could adversely affect our business."

(source: SEC 10-K filing 03/01/2017)

I am a long term shareholder in MiMedx and believe that these risks do not pose any significant threat to the business model at this point in time, but I welcome comments from other Seeking Alpha readers on the pros and cons of the MiMedx business model.

