This 8.4% Yielding REIT Is Not A Value Trap

An investment in SRC yields 8.4 percent and shares are still in the bargain bin.

Spirit Realty Capital should have no problems maintaining its dividend and making contractual debt payments, despite structural problems plaguing the retail sector.

The REIT’s have recovered somewhat, but still have an attractive reward-to-risk ratio.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC) is not a value trap in my opinion. To the contrary, I think the retail net-lease REIT makes a very strong value proposition after the stock's sell-off earlier this year. The real estate investment trust has taken the necessary steps to reduce exposure to a large tenant, is far from violating its covenants, and is in a good position to keep paying shareholders a dividend. Spirit Realty Capital is a 'Strong Buy'.

The retail sector is not in the best shape as consumers' shopping habits are changing and brick-and-mortgage REITs find it increasingly hard to compete against online companies. Retailers such as J.C. Penney (JCP) and Sears (SHLD), for instance, are closing hundreds of stores across the country in an effort to slash costs and improve margins. The 'retail apocalypse' has already caused some ripple effects in the retail REIT sector, too, which typically leases properties to retailers and uses the cash flow from the leases to pay shareholders their dividends.

And here is how Spirit Realty Capital comes into play. Earlier this year the net-lease REIT shocked shareholders when it released first quarter earnings, saying that " a confluence of issues impacted a number of our credit watch list tenants in the first quarter resulting in an abnormally high credit loss". As a result to this announcement, shareholders dumped Spirit Realty Capital's stock, which dropped a whopping 25 percent.

See for yourself.

Source: StockCharts.com

Rattled by concerns over its high exposure to its largest retail tenant, ShopKo, Spirit Realty Capital adjusted its full-year AFFO outlook and acquisition guidance, both of which contributed to the rather extreme sell-off in May.

However, a huge emotional component was included in the sell-off and investors have already begun to realize that they overreacted to the first quarter. And here is why.

1. Spirit Realty Capital Is Aggressively Reducing Exposure To Its Biggest Tenant And Improving Its Diversification Profile

Spirit Realty Capital has already significantly reduced its exposure to its largest tenant, ShopKo. Spirit Realty Capital sold 3 ShopKo stores for $21.0 million in the first quarter. The company sold another 5 properties leased to ShopKo in the quarter ending June, for proceeds of $25.5 million. ShopKo still is Spirit Realty Capital's largest tenant, but ShopKo now accounts for only 7.9 percent of contractual rent compared to 9.1 percent at the end of the first quarter 2016.

Source: Spirit Realty Capital

2. No Worries About The Debt

Since the retail sector is struggling, a lot of investors worry if retail real estate investment trusts like Spirit Realty Capital can afford to make their debt payments in case some of their tenants default on their lease payments. This concern is not justified in my opinion, for a couple of reasons.

For one thing, Spirit Realty Capital has a well-laddered debt maturity schedule that limits cash flow risks for investors.

Source: Spirit Realty Capital

Further, Spirit Realty Capital is in compliance with all of its financial covenants and the company has significant wiggle room here, too: Even if some tenants were to default and failed on making contractual lease payments, this would not put the REIT out of business right away.

Source: Spirit Realty Capital

And here are Spirit's (investment-grade) credit ratings from the three major credit rating agencies.

Source: Spirit Realty Capital

3. No Worries About Cash Flow Either

A good way to see if a REIT has a strong dividend proposition is to evaluate its AFFO trend/stability. If AFFO/share bounces around a lot or if the REIT underearns its dividend occasionally, the dividend is at risk. On the other hand, the dividend can be maintained (or grow) if AFFO is stable and the dividend is covered by adjusted funds from operations. Spirit Realty Capital falls into the second category.

Here is Spirit's dividend coverage in the last five quarters (average AFFO payout ratio 84 percent).

Source: Achilles Research

4. Revised AFFO Guidance Is Still Solid, Low Valuation

In light of first quarter developments and spiking concerns over its tenant exposure, Spirit Realty Capital adjusted its AFFO guidance from $0.89-$0.91/share to $0.80-$0.84/share for 2017. As part of its guidance revision, the REIT scraped its $250 million acquisition target, too. However, the new AFFO guidance is only a 9 percent lower than the previous one, and should not have been a justification for wiping off nearly a quarter of Spirit Realty Capital's valuation. Since Spirit Realty Capital's shares sell for $8.57 at the time of writing, a piece of the REIT's business costs investors 10.5x 2017e AFFO.

Thanks to the sell-off in May - from which Spirit Realty Capital has not fully recovered yet - the retail REIT is still cheaper than a lot of its peers, on a BV and cash flow basis.

Source: Morningstar

Your Takeaway

Investors are way too fearful of retail REITs like Spirit Realty Capital. The net-lease REIT has taken active steps to reduce its exposure to ShopKo and the company is not even close to breaking its financial covenants. Debt also isn't a problem for the REIT as it has a well-laddered debt maturity schedule and investment-grade credit ratings. Though shares have rebounded approximately 28 percent from the May lows, they are still cheap, selling for just a little more than 10x 2017e AFFO. The dividend is covered and an investment in SRC yields 8.4 percent. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SRC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.