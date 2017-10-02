Statoil: Strong Upside Likely From Game-Changing Asset Development

Statoil (STO) has always been on my radar from the oil and gas exploration space, and I've been of the opinion that the stock is attractively valued considering the growth outlook for the next two to three years. Statoil currently offers an attractive dividend payout of $0.88 per share that translates into a healthy dividend yield of 4.4%. In addition, Statoil bottomed out at $16.3 on June 21, 2017, and has subsequently moved higher by 23% to current levels of $20.1.

This article will discuss why Statoil remains attractive at current levels from a two- to three-year investment horizon. The key focus of this article will be on the developments around the Johan Sverdrup asset and the potential value creation from the asset for Statoil.

Johan Sverdrup - The Game Changer

When I wrote about Statoil on Sept. 8, 2015, I had briefly touched on the Johan Sverdrup oil field from a credit perspective. Before talking about the potential value creation from the asset, I will provide an overview that offers some insight on the quality of the field.

Johan Sverdrup is one of the five largest oil fields on the Norwegian continental shelf. The field has expected resources in the range of 1.9-3.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Statoil owns a 40.02% stake in Johan Sverdrup and is the operator, with Lundin Petroleum (OTCPK:LNDNF) holding a 22.6% stake, Petoro holding a 17.36% stake, AkerBP (OTCPK:DETNF) holding a 11.5733% stake, and Maersk Oil (OTCPK:AMKBY) holding a 8.44% stake.

Johan Sverdrup will be developed in several phases. Phase 1 is expected to begin in late 2019, with production capacity estimated at 440,000 barrels of oil per day. Phase 2 is expected to begin in 2022, with full field production estimated at 660,000 barrels of oil per day. This just puts into perspective the size and scope of the asset.

Another important theoretical point worth mentioning here is that Johan Sverdrup's break-even price for the full-field development is less than $25 per barrel. Even if oil is at $60 to $65 per barrel in the next few years, Johan Sverdrup is likely to deliver a robust EBITDA margin.

Johan Sverdrup Valuations

One of the readily available valuations for Johan Sverdrup is from 2015, and I will use that as a reference to estimate current valuations for the asset. According to Wood Mackenzie, the field is valued at $11.2 billion. However, the valuation estimate had the following key considerations:

The field will cost $31 billion to develop and produce 600,000 boe/d at its peak. The oil price break even was estimated at $41 per barrel.

However, full field development costs are currently estimated at around $18 to $20 billion, with full field production also estimated higher at 660,000 boe/d. In addition, the full field break even has reduced significantly to $25 per barrel. Considering these key factors, it would not be surprising to see Johan Sverdrup valued at $14 to $15 billion. Even at $14 billion, the valuation share for Statoil is likely to be $5.6 billion. I believe that when Johan Sverdrup delivers first oil in late 2019, the field valuation would be no less than 15% to 20% of the company's market capitalization.

Johan Sverdrup Revenue

When Johan Sverdrup delivers first oil in late 2019, production has been estimated at 440,000 boe/d. A 40% stake for Statoil would mean 176,000 boe/d production share. Even at $60 per barrel oil, Phase 1 production would imply revenue of $3.8 billion. With the field break even below $25 per barrel, operating cash flow will be well above $2.0 billion.

Phase 2 is expected to start in 2022 and will deliver production of 660,000 boe/d. That would mean production share of 264,000 boe/d for Statoil. Considering $60 per barrel oil, the revenue estimate comes to $5.8 billion and operating cash flow is likely to be in excess of $3.0 billion. Therefore, for an asset that delivers annual operating cash flow in excess of $3.0 billion, the field valuations will be significantly higher than current estimates. With the Johan Sverdrup Phase 1 nearly 60% complete, I see the stock gradually discounting the big cash flows coming.

Beyond Johan Sverdrup

Johan Sverdrup is one key asset that is likely to take the stock higher in the next two to three years. However, Statoil has several projects lined up for the next four to five years that ensure a continued increase in production and cash flow. The chart below shows that information with potential plateau production from these assets.

The big production jump in 2019 and 2021 is from Johan Sverdrup, but strong production growth is also likely for 2018 and 2021. With projects largely on schedule, the stock is likely to discount strong production growth in 2018. A steady increase in oil prices will also contribute to the upside. It's also important to note that for the period of 2015-22, the company's projects have an average break even of $27 per barrel. Even if oil is in the range of $50-$60 per barrel, these projects will deliver healthy internal rate of return.

Strong Financials

With big projects and investments coming into view, Statoil also has strong financial flexibility to fund these investments. The following points ensure that funding growth is minimal concern for Statoil:

Statoil's current long-term ratings are A+ and Aa3 from Standard & Poor's and Moody's, respectively. Funding growth through leverage is easy with investment-grade rating. For the first half of FY 2017, Statoil reported $4 billion in positive free cash flow at $52 per barrel Brent. The company expects free cash flow to be positive above $50 per barrel Brent. This provides additional liquidity for growth. The company's net debt has declined from 35.6% to 27.5% for YTD 2017, and this is an extension of the above point. With increasing financial flexibility, strong investments are likely to be sustained along with a healthy dividend payout.

Conclusion

Statoil has been consistently delivering in terms of stable production, dividends, and maintaining a healthy credit profile. I believe the best in terms of stock upside is still to be seen, and that will come in the next two to three years when big projects deliver first oil. As the trend for oil also looks bullish after a sustained period of consolidation, it might be a good time to consider exposure to Statoil.

