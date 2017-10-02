How Roche Is Shoring Up Against The Biosimilar Wave

Roche's response has been to innovate and overtake their own products with next-generation antibodies.

Assaults on two of their biggest franchises, rituximab and trastuzumab, have been launched from a large number of pharma companies.

In oncology, no company stands to face more competition from the incoming wave of biosimilars that Roche.

A long-winded introduction

If you've been following my series entitled "3 Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today," you know that I am very interested in the entry of biosimilars into the market, especially in cancer research. Considering we've seen the first of no-doubt many approvals for mainstay treatments in breast cancer and hematology like trastuzumab, bevacizumab, and rituximab, we're about to go down a long road into "generic" medicine for advanced cancer products, hopefully to reduce cost.

But there is supposedly one big loser in this: the original innovator of these molecules, Genentech, a subsidiary of Roche Holding (OTCQX:RHHBY). As the developers of rituximab and trastuzumab, RHHBY stand to lose out on two megafranchises that net combined worldwide sales of over $14 billion in 2016 alone.

Now, there is competition coming from seemingly every angle, from big pharma peers and upstart biotechs alike. Perhaps most notable among these is Amgen (AMGN), who scored the first biosimilar approval for bevacizumab in the United States.

But other competitors include Mylan (MYL), Pfizer (PFE), Samsung Bioepis (a child of Samsung Biologics), Oncobiologics (ONS), Coherus (CHRS), and Novartis (NVS).

It's a mind-blowing list, in my opinion, and speaks to the enormous potential of the biosimilars field as a whole. We've already seen some early approvals in the United States, and several biosimilar versions of rituximab and trastuzumab are with the FDA for review as I write this.

Purpose of this article

Today, I want to provide for you some insight into how RHHBY is tackling the challenge of biosimilars, aside from simply continuing to sell originator molecules at a reduced price. This is focused on their scientific endeavors, but note that bevacizumab will not be discussed in this article, for the sake of brevity. I recognize that this is a huge piece of their biologic portfolio, but they have much more interesting developments we can talk about.

We'll focus on the development of three products in this article, in order to highlight the overall strategy of innovation that RHHBY and Genentech have undertaken to mount a resistance to looming biosimilar competition.

Breast cancer: out with the old, in with the older

T-DM1 mechanism of action. Source: kadcyla.com

When it was introduced to the market, trastuzumab was a breakthrough in the management of HER2-positive breast cancer. It transformed this subtype from intractable and deadly into one that is manageable in many cases.

Since then, RHHBY have approached innovation on two fronts. On one hand, they undertook a modification of trastuzumab, coupling it to an old chemotherapy drug that was found to be too toxic on its own. this product was dubbed T-DM1, now branded Kadcyla.

T-DM1 works by binding to cells that express HER2 on their surface, which causes them to be internalized within the cell, where proteolytic enzymes break the chemical bond between the antibody and the chemotherapy.

Essentially, T-DM1 works like a smart bomb for HER2-positive cells, which enriches for HER2-positive breast cancer cells. The hope here is that clinicians can now deliver potent chemotherapy in a highly directed fashion, with less toxicity.

T-DM1 has been approved for the management of recurrent, HER2-positive breast cancer. And the company has continued to show that T-DM1 is an effective treatment option for relapsed disease, even in patients who have had multiple rounds prior anti-HER2 therapy. Most recently, final overall survival results of the TH3RESA study showed that T-DM1 treatment led to substantially improved overall survival compared with other salvage regimens in patients with metastatic breast cancer who had been exposed to at least 2 anti-HER2 therapies.

Now, RHHBY hopes to move T-DM1 into earlier treatment lines, most notably in the adjuvant and neoadjuvant treatment settings for early-stage breast cancer. At ASCO 2016, results from the KRISTINE study showed that neoadjuvant combination of pertuzumab and T-DM1 led to significantly improved pathologic complete response rates compared with a four-agent regiment of trastuzumab, pertuzumab, carboplatin, and docetaxel, and the T-DM1 arm had a lower risk of side effects.

Unfortunately, not everything has gone right for T-DM1. The MARIANNE study was hoped to be RHHBY's foray into first-line therapy for metastatic disease, but T-DM1 did not improve progression-free survival compared with trastuzumab and chemotherapy, though toxicity was lower. To date, this has not made for a compelling-enough case to pursue approval in the first-line metastatic disease setting.

Breast cancer: let's just attack HER2 again!

The second prong of RHHBY's strategy is targeting HER2 by an alternate mechanism. Trastuzumab works by binding subdomain IV of HER2, which is sufficient to prompt internalization of HER2 and prevent further signaling. It can also induce antibody-dependent cell death, if the bound complex is left on the surface of the cell.

But RHHBY's other HER2 antibody, pertuzumab (branded Perjeta), works by binding a separate site on HER2.

Different modes of binding for trastuzumab and pertuzumab. Source: drugdiscovery.com.

Specifically, pertuzumab binds the heterodimerization arm, which prevents association with other EGFR family members (notably HER3) and activation of HER2. While it's true that HER2 requires no ligand to activate, it still needs to form complexes with other EGFR family members to work.

Pertuzumab was first approved in 2012 in combination with trastuzumab and chemotherapy for patients with metastatic disease who progressed on trastuzumab. Subsequently, it was approved in the neoadjuvant setting for early breast cancer, as well.

Most recently, RHHBY has sought to expand the indication for pertuzumab further, with headline results of the APHINITY trial presented at ASCO 2017 and subsequently published in the New England Journal of Medicine. APHINITY showed that adding pertuzumab to trastuzumab in the adjuvant setting (immediately after surgery) improved disease-free survival in early-stage breast cancer compared with trastuzumab alone.

While the results were a bit controversial (the overall effect was relatively modest), this is enough for RHHBY to get priority review from the FDA for its supplemental application, a favorable sign for its overall likelihood of approval in this setting.

Lymphoma: smash the old paradigm

Roche's blockbuster drug in the lymphoma space is also one of the first monoclonal antibodies to be approved in all of oncology: rituximab. This antibody targets CD20, which is expressed on all cells of B cell origin. This makes it a highly useful agent in B cell malignancies (surprised?), such as most forms of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Rituximab is a standard agent in first-line therapy for a variety of forms of lymphoma, as well as chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), where it makes up the "immuno" portion of chemoimmunotherapy regimens like R-CHOP, which has been the standard of care for nearly 2 decades.

RHHBY is innovating on rituximab by introducing a better CD20 antibody to the mix. Obinutuzumab, a so-called "type II" CD20 antibody, is engineered to have better antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity and synergy with chemotherapy.

After demonstrating favorable findings in relapsed disease settings, obinutuzumab was first granted approval in combination with chlorambucil for untreated CLL. This is intended for patients who are not fit for full-strength chemoimmunotherapy.

Since then, RHHBY has spidered out into a variety of treatment settings, but I'll highlight two of these, based on recent exciting findings:

Relapsed, rituximab-refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma Newly diagnosed indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma

In 2016 and 2017, obinutuzumab has seen a leap in development for non-Hodgkin lymphoma, in particular follicular lymphoma. Results from the GADOLIN study in 2016, which demonstrated improved progression-free survival for obinutuzumab-bendamustine followed by obinutuzumab maintenance compared with bendamustine alone. Considering the GADOLIN study required that patients were resistant to rituximab, it presents a compelling case that obinutuzumab truly represents an improvement on rituximab. On the basis of these results, obinutuzumab was granted supplementary approval in relapsed follicular lymphoma in February 2016.

Up next was the kill shot. The GALLIUM study was the first head-to-head study where obinutuzumab was substituted for rituximab in first-line chemoimmunotherapy (including R-CHOP). Results were first presented at last year's ASH meeting, demonstrating that obinutuzumab treatment leads to an improvement in progression-free survival in patients with follicular lymphoma. This is important, because patients can go on to receive numerous rounds of therapy as follicular lymphoma relapses; however, treatment has diminishing returns, with each relapse making it harder and harder to find a suitable therapy in the next round.

On the basis of the GALLIUM results, RHHBY has submitted applications for approval in first-line follicular lymphoma. On September 22, 2017, RHHBY announced that Europe approved this application, and they await a decision from the US FDA.

Conclusion

RHHBY has a lot of work to do in order to fill the hole left by trastuzumab and rituximab, if we were to make the simplistic (and wrong) assumption that competition will more or less wipe out the revenue stream for these products. However, by continuing to innovate on the standards of care in these disease areas, RHHBY is beginning to cannibalize the biggest marketplaces for these drugs.

This is in stark contrast to taking a litigious route toward maintaining dominance, and one that I'm more able to get behind. There remains a bit of an ethical concern, though. Innovation certainly takes time, but waiting until biosimilars are a looming threat to push hard seems to be a very punctuated approach to cancer research, with patients left in the lurch over revenues. I don't think this is the case with Roche, as they've been working on these new therapies for a very long time. However, it is a potential sign of trouble when other, less scrupulous developers could end up hindering progress in the name of maintaining the status quo. Unfortunately, in this business, if it's legal, then somebody's going to do it, no matter how unethical.

But as for now, RHHBY's innovation stands to be a win-win for everyone. Biosimilar companies get to make biosimilars and enter the marketplace. RHHBY gets to maintain dominance with best-in-class therapies. Patients also continue to benefit from improving therapies.

In conclusion, it would seem that doom and gloom with respect to the juggernaut that is Roche is less than accurate, thanks to their successful forays into innovative territory.

Author's note: Thank you for taking the time out of your day to read this article. I hope it was illustrative to you in some way. Please note that the information presented here was intended to inform about future trends from a scientific perspective, and it does not represent a "buy" or "sell" recommendation. The goal is to provide you with essential clinical evidence-based due diligence.

If you found this article helpful, I hope you'll consider becoming a follower of mine on Seeking Alpha. This will allow you to get real-time email updates when new articles of mine go live, including my daily series entitled "3 Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today," which highlights and comments on recent biotech findings and material events.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.